vue-dni

by platanus
1.0.1 (see all)

Collection of utilities to check and format RUT (Chilean DNI) for Vue

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue DNI Validator

This library is a collection of utilities that allows you to check if a DNI is valid or not and to transform a string to the expected format.

Supported DNIs:

  • Chilean (RUT)

Installation

npm install vue-dni --save
# or
yarn add vue-dni

import { rutValidator, rutFilter, rutInputDirective } from 'vue-dni';

Usage

This library has three base features: a validator, a filter and a directive.

Validator

The validator checks the passed string and returns a boolean depending on the string's validity as a RUT. We have tested it with vee-validate but it should be usable by any library that uses booleans for validation.

vee-validate Example

component.vue

<script>
  import { ValidationProvider, extend } from "vee-validate";
  import { rutValidator } from "vue-dni";

  export default {
    name: 'App',
    components: {
      ValidationProvider,
    },
    data() {
      return {
        rut: null,
      };
    },
    created () {
      extend("rut", rutValidator);
    }
  }
</script>

<template>
  <div>
    <ValidationProvider rules="rut" v-slot="{ errors }">
      <input v-model="rut" type="text" name="rut">
      <span>{{ errors[0] }}</span>
    </ValidationProvider>
  </div>
</template>

vee-validate@2 Example

component.vue

<script>
  import { Validator } from 'vee-validate'
  import { rutValidator } from 'vue-dni'

  export default {
    name: 'App',
    created () {
      Validator.extend('rut', rutValidator)
    }
  }
</script>

<template>
  <input type="text" name="user[rut]" v-validate="'rut'">
  <span v-show="errors.has('user[rut]')">Invalid Rut</span>
</template>

Filter

With the RUT filter you can format any string to appear as a RUT.

import Vue from 'vue';
import { rutFilter } from 'vue-dni';

Vue.filter('rutFilter', rutFilter);

and then do the render and filtering

{{ user.rut }}
<!--  123124124 -->

{{ user.rut | rutFilter }}
<!--  12.312.412-4 -->

Directive

If you want to format the user input in a text field use the included directive. By default it'll format the string on blur but it can be configured to format while the text is being written.

Rut directive

Rut live directive

import Vue from 'vue';
import { rutInputDirective } from 'vue-dni';

Vue.directive('rut', rutInputDirective);

And then in your template you can use it like this

<!-- Format on blur -->
<input type="text" name="user[rut]" v-rut>

<!-- Format live (while text is being written) -->
<input type="text" name="user[rut]" v-rut:live>

It's possible to enable or disable the input formatting by passing a boolean value to the directive

<!-- Format as if using v-rut without a value -->
<input type="text" name="user[rut]" v-rut="true">

<!-- Don't format -->
<input type="text" name="user[rut]" v-rut="false">

