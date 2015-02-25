openbase logo
vd

vue-dnd

by Lain-dono
0.1.1 (see all)

DnD (drag and drop) plugin for Vue.js

Overview

Readme

vue-dnd

DnD (drag and drop) plugin for Vue.js

Usage

There are two directives: v-draggable and v-dropzone. Add v-draggable to element to drag, and v-dropzone to element to be dropped.

In following example, {id: id, index: $index} is defined in v-draggable and passed from draggable item to drop zone. The value can be received via $dropdata.

<div id="list">
  <ul>
    <li v-repeat="icons" v-draggable="icon: {id: id, index: $index}">{{$value}}</li>
  </ul>
  <div id="trashcan" v-dropzone="icon: remove($dropdata.id, $dropdata.index)"></div>
</div>

You can use vue-dnd by calling Vue.use(require('vue-dnd')); before you define your Vue object.

Vue.use(require('vue-dnd'));

new Vue({
  el: '#list',
  // ...
  methods: {
    remove: function(id, $index) {
      // ...
    },
  },
});

v-draggable

v-draggable="droptag: dropdata"
  • droptag: Tag to connect draggable element and dropped element. The same tag should be given to both v-draggable and v-dropzone.
  • dropdata: object to be passed as arguments to function run on drop. If you define { a: "blah", b: "blahblah" }, you can get "blah" from $dropdata.a and "blahblah" from $dropdata.b.

v-dropzone

v-dropzone="droptag: functionToRun"
  • droptag: Tag to connect draggable element and dropped element. The same tag should be given to both v-draggable and v-dropzone.
  • functionToRun: Function to run on drop. You can receive dropdata defined in v-draggable as $dropdata and droptag as $droptag

example

http://jsfiddle.net/lain8dono/mrnyf79e/

js

'use strict';
Vue.use(require('vue-dnd'));
new Vue({
    el: '#list',
    data: {
      listX: ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'],
      listY: ['A', 'B', 'C', 'D'],
    },
    methods: {
      sort: function(list, id, tag, data) {
        var tmp = list[data.index];
        list.splice(data.index, 1);
        list.splice(id, 0, tmp);
      },
      move: function(from, to, id, tag, data) {
        var tmp = from[data.index];
        from.splice(data.index, 1);
        to.splice(id, 0, tmp);
      },
      remove: function(from, tag, data) {
        from.splice(data.index, 1);
      },
    },
});

html

<div id="list">
  <ul>
    <li v-repeat="listX"
    v-draggable="x: {index: $index, dragged: 'dragged'}"
    v-dropzone="x: sort(listX, $index, $droptag, $dropdata)">{{$value}}</li>
  </ul>
  <div>only ↓</div>
  <ul>
    <li v-repeat="listY" v-draggable="y: {index: $index, dragged: 'dragged'}" v-dropzone="
      y: sort(listY, $index, $droptag, $dropdata),
      x: move(listX, listY, $index, $droptag, $dropdata)
    ">{{$value}}</li>
  </ul>
  <hr />
  <div class="trash" v-dropzone="x: remove(listX, $droptag, $dropdata)">trash X</div>
  <div class="trash" v-dropzone="y: remove(listY, $droptag, $dropdata)">trash Y</div>
</div>

css

[draggable] {
    -moz-user-select: none;
    -khtml-user-select: none;
    -webkit-user-select: none;
    user-select: none;
    /* Required to make elements draggable in old WebKit */
    -khtml-user-drag: element;
    -webkit-user-drag: element;
}
ul {
    list-style: none;
    padding: 0 0 0 5px;
    margin: 0;
    background: #666;
    width: 200px;
}
li {
    box-sizing: border-box;
    border-left: 4px solid transparent;
    padding: 0 0 0 5px;
    color: white;
}
li:hover:after {
    color: #c00;
    font-size: x-small;
    content:" (drag me)";
}
li.dragged {
    opacity: 0.4;
    color: black;
}
li.x {
    border-left: 4px dotted #00c;
}
li.y {
    border-left: 4px dotted #0c0;
}
li.over-no {
    text-decoration: line-through;
}
.trash {
    width: 300px;
    height: 30px;
    background: #666;
    color: white;
}
.trash.x {
    background: #00c;
}
.trash.y {
    background: #0c0;
}

