DnD (drag and drop) plugin for Vue.js
There are two directives:
v-draggable and
v-dropzone.
Add
v-draggable to element to drag, and
v-dropzone to element to be dropped.
In following example,
{id: id, index: $index} is defined in
v-draggable and
passed from draggable item to drop zone. The value can be received via
$dropdata.
<div id="list">
<ul>
<li v-repeat="icons" v-draggable="icon: {id: id, index: $index}">{{$value}}</li>
</ul>
<div id="trashcan" v-dropzone="icon: remove($dropdata.id, $dropdata.index)"></div>
</div>
You can use vue-dnd by calling
Vue.use(require('vue-dnd')); before you define your
Vue object.
Vue.use(require('vue-dnd'));
new Vue({
el: '#list',
// ...
methods: {
remove: function(id, $index) {
// ...
},
},
});
v-draggable="droptag: dropdata"
droptag: Tag to connect draggable element and dropped element. The same tag should be given to both
v-draggable and
v-dropzone.
dropdata: object to be passed as arguments to function run on drop. If you define
{ a: "blah", b: "blahblah" }, you can get
"blah" from
$dropdata.a and
"blahblah" from
$dropdata.b.
v-dropzone="droptag: functionToRun"
droptag: Tag to connect draggable element and dropped element. The same tag should be given to both
v-draggable and
v-dropzone.
functionToRun: Function to run on drop. You can receive
dropdata defined in
v-draggable as
$dropdata and
droptag as
$droptag
http://jsfiddle.net/lain8dono/mrnyf79e/
'use strict';
Vue.use(require('vue-dnd'));
new Vue({
el: '#list',
data: {
listX: ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'],
listY: ['A', 'B', 'C', 'D'],
},
methods: {
sort: function(list, id, tag, data) {
var tmp = list[data.index];
list.splice(data.index, 1);
list.splice(id, 0, tmp);
},
move: function(from, to, id, tag, data) {
var tmp = from[data.index];
from.splice(data.index, 1);
to.splice(id, 0, tmp);
},
remove: function(from, tag, data) {
from.splice(data.index, 1);
},
},
});
<div id="list">
<ul>
<li v-repeat="listX"
v-draggable="x: {index: $index, dragged: 'dragged'}"
v-dropzone="x: sort(listX, $index, $droptag, $dropdata)">{{$value}}</li>
</ul>
<div>only ↓</div>
<ul>
<li v-repeat="listY" v-draggable="y: {index: $index, dragged: 'dragged'}" v-dropzone="
y: sort(listY, $index, $droptag, $dropdata),
x: move(listX, listY, $index, $droptag, $dropdata)
">{{$value}}</li>
</ul>
<hr />
<div class="trash" v-dropzone="x: remove(listX, $droptag, $dropdata)">trash X</div>
<div class="trash" v-dropzone="y: remove(listY, $droptag, $dropdata)">trash Y</div>
</div>
[draggable] {
-moz-user-select: none;
-khtml-user-select: none;
-webkit-user-select: none;
user-select: none;
/* Required to make elements draggable in old WebKit */
-khtml-user-drag: element;
-webkit-user-drag: element;
}
ul {
list-style: none;
padding: 0 0 0 5px;
margin: 0;
background: #666;
width: 200px;
}
li {
box-sizing: border-box;
border-left: 4px solid transparent;
padding: 0 0 0 5px;
color: white;
}
li:hover:after {
color: #c00;
font-size: x-small;
content:" (drag me)";
}
li.dragged {
opacity: 0.4;
color: black;
}
li.x {
border-left: 4px dotted #00c;
}
li.y {
border-left: 4px dotted #0c0;
}
li.over-no {
text-decoration: line-through;
}
.trash {
width: 300px;
height: 30px;
background: #666;
color: white;
}
.trash.x {
background: #00c;
}
.trash.y {
background: #0c0;
}