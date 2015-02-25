DnD (drag and drop) plugin for Vue.js

Usage

There are two directives: v-draggable and v-dropzone . Add v-draggable to element to drag, and v-dropzone to element to be dropped.

In following example, {id: id, index: $index} is defined in v-draggable and passed from draggable item to drop zone. The value can be received via $dropdata .

< div id = "list" > < ul > < li v-repeat = "icons" v-draggable = "icon: {id: id, index: $index}" > {{$value}} </ li > </ ul > < div id = "trashcan" v-dropzone = "icon: remove($dropdata.id, $dropdata.index)" > </ div > </ div >

You can use vue-dnd by calling Vue.use(require('vue-dnd')); before you define your Vue object.

Vue.use( require ( 'vue-dnd' )); new Vue({ el : '#list' , methods : { remove : function ( id, $index ) { }, }, });

v-draggable = "droptag: dropdata"

droptag : Tag to connect draggable element and dropped element. The same tag should be given to both v-draggable and v-dropzone .

: Tag to connect draggable element and dropped element. The same tag should be given to both and . dropdata : object to be passed as arguments to function run on drop. If you define { a: "blah", b: "blahblah" } , you can get "blah" from $dropdata.a and "blahblah" from $dropdata.b .

v-dropzone = "droptag: functionToRun"

droptag : Tag to connect draggable element and dropped element. The same tag should be given to both v-draggable and v-dropzone .

: Tag to connect draggable element and dropped element. The same tag should be given to both and . functionToRun : Function to run on drop. You can receive dropdata defined in v-draggable as $dropdata and droptag as $droptag

example

http://jsfiddle.net/lain8dono/mrnyf79e/

js

; Vue.use( require ( 'vue-dnd' )); new Vue({ el : '#list' , data : { listX : [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ], listY : [ 'A' , 'B' , 'C' , 'D' ], }, methods : { sort : function ( list, id, tag, data ) { var tmp = list[data.index]; list.splice(data.index, 1 ); list.splice(id, 0 , tmp); }, move : function ( from, to, id, tag, data ) { var tmp = from [data.index]; from .splice(data.index, 1 ); to.splice(id, 0 , tmp); }, remove : function ( from, tag, data ) { from .splice(data.index, 1 ); }, }, });

html

< div id = "list" > < ul > < li v-repeat = "listX" v-draggable = "x: {index: $index, dragged: 'dragged'}" v-dropzone = "x: sort(listX, $index, $droptag, $dropdata)" > {{$value}} </ li > </ ul > < div > only ↓ </ div > < ul > < li v-repeat = "listY" v-draggable = "y: {index: $index, dragged: 'dragged'}" v-dropzone = " y: sort(listY, $index, $droptag, $dropdata), x: move(listX, listY, $index, $droptag, $dropdata) " > {{$value}} </ li > </ ul > < hr /> < div class = "trash" v-dropzone = "x: remove(listX, $droptag, $dropdata)" > trash X </ div > < div class = "trash" v-dropzone = "y: remove(listY, $droptag, $dropdata)" > trash Y </ div > </ div >

