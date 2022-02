Vue component to integrate Disqus comments in your application Vue.js, with support for SPA and Vue 2.*

Contributing

Check the open issues or open a new issue to start a discussion around your feature idea or the bug you found;

Fork repository, make changes, add your name and link in the authors session CONTRIBUTING.md;

Send a pull request;

Support me

If you want a faster communication, find me on @ktquez

License

VueDisqus is open-sourced package licensed under the MIT license