Webgl image displacement transitions made simple. A Vue.js slideshow component working with Three.js and GSAP. It works with Vue3 and older versions (until 3.0.1) work with Vue2.

Demo

The canvas can be interactive as well by setting the isInteractive props to true . See the props section to find more.

Live demo

DEMO

Installation

yarn add vue-displacement-slideshow npm i vue-displacement-slideshow

⚠️ If you are using this component with Vue2, you have to use this version: 3.0.1 , as the ones that follow only support Vue3. You can install a particular version like this:

yarn add vue-displacement-slideshow@3.0.1 npm i vue-displacement-slideshow@3.0.1

Example

<template> <vue-displacement-slideshow :images="images" displacement="require('../assets/displacement.png')" :intensity="0.2" :speedIn="1.4" :speedOut="1.4" ease="expo.out" ref="slideshow" /> </template> <script> import VueDisplacementSlideshow from "vue-displacement-slideshow"; export default { components: { VueDisplacementSlideshow, }, computed: { images() { return [ require("../assets/images/1.jpg"), require("../assets/images/2.jpg"), require("../assets/images/3.jpg") ]; } }, methods: { init() { //We loop through all our images by calling the 'next' method of our component every 2 seconds setInterval(() => { this.$refs.slideshow.next(); }, 2000); } }, mounted() { this.init(); } }; </script>

With Nuxt :

Just wrap the component in a client-only component like so :

< client-only > < vue-displacement-slideshow /> </ client-only >

This component is heavily based on this library : https://github.com/robin-dela/hover-effect

Props

name type description required default value images Array An array containing the paths of the images you wan to use true [] displacement String The path of the displacement image true intensity Number The intensity of the displacement false 1 speedIn Number The duration of the animation for the next image, in seconds false 1 speedOut Number The duration of the animation for the previous image, in seconds false 1 ease String The GSAP easing to use false expo.inOut preserveAspectRatio Boolean Whether the images keep their aspect ratio (act as background-size : cover ( true ) or contain ( false ) false true isInteractive Boolean Whether the canvas is interactive on mouse move false false interactionFactor Number The factor of the interaction false 1 interactionDuration Number The duration of the interaction false 1 startAsTransparent Boolean Whether the canvas is initially transparent and the first transition goes to the first picture false false angle Number The angle of the transition false Math.PI / 4

Methods

Name Description Params Returns next Transition to the second image. void previous Transition to the first image. void pause Pause the current transition void play Play the current paused animation void insertImage(path,index) Insert an image at a given index path : the path of the image

: the path of the image index : the index of the inserted image, if not provided, the image will be inserted at the end of the array. It has the same behavior as the splice method (negative number allowed) a Promise resolved when the image is loaded insertTransparentTexture(index) Insert a transparent texture at a given index index : the index of the inserted image, it has the same behavior as the insertImage index parameter void removeImage(index) Remove an image at a given index index : the index of the image to remove (must be different from the current image index) void goTo(index) Transition to a given image by its index index : the index of the image to transition to void

Events emitted

Name Description loaded Fired when the component is ready animationEnd Fired when the transition is done.

Behavior

The first image of the array is displayed at first. When we call the next method while currently showing the last image, it will go to the first image. When we call the previous method while currently showing the first image, it will go to the last image.

The images are displayed as we would use background-size:cover in CSS.

If you set the prop startAsTransparent to true , then it adds a texture to your images array. If you want to remove it after, you can just call the removeImage method with 0 as the index parameter value.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome ! Follow the instructions in the contributing file

License

MIT

Support

If you find the component useful, you can support my open source work via my ko-fi page.