Webgl image displacement transitions made simple. A Vue.js slideshow component working with Three.js and GSAP. It works with Vue3 and older versions (until 3.0.1) work with Vue2.
The canvas can be interactive as well by setting the
isInteractiveprops to
true. See the
propssection to find more.
# using yarn
yarn add vue-displacement-slideshow
# or using npm
npm i vue-displacement-slideshow
⚠️ If you are using this component with Vue2, you have to use this version:
3.0.1, as
the ones that follow only support Vue3. You can install a particular version like this:
# using yarn
yarn add vue-displacement-slideshow@3.0.1
# or using npm
npm i vue-displacement-slideshow@3.0.1
<template>
<vue-displacement-slideshow
:images="images"
displacement="require('../assets/displacement.png')"
:intensity="0.2"
:speedIn="1.4"
:speedOut="1.4"
ease="expo.out"
ref="slideshow" />
</template>
<script>
import VueDisplacementSlideshow from "vue-displacement-slideshow";
export default {
components: {
VueDisplacementSlideshow,
},
computed: {
images() {
return [
require("../assets/images/1.jpg"),
require("../assets/images/2.jpg"),
require("../assets/images/3.jpg")
];
}
},
methods: {
init() {
//We loop through all our images by calling the 'next' method of our component every 2 seconds
setInterval(() => {
this.$refs.slideshow.next();
}, 2000);
}
},
mounted() {
this.init();
}
};
</script>
With Nuxt :
Just wrap the component in a
client-only component like so :
<client-only>
<vue-displacement-slideshow />
</client-only>
This component is heavily based on this library : https://github.com/robin-dela/hover-effect
|name
|type
|description
|required
|default value
|images
Array
|An array containing the paths of the images you wan to use
true
[]
|displacement
String
|The path of the displacement image
true
|intensity
Number
|The intensity of the displacement
false
1
|speedIn
Number
|The duration of the animation for the next image, in seconds
false
1
|speedOut
Number
|The duration of the animation for the previous image, in seconds
false
1
|ease
String
|The GSAP easing to use
false
expo.inOut
|preserveAspectRatio
Boolean
|Whether the images keep their aspect ratio (act as
background-size :
cover (
true) or
contain (
false)
false
true
|isInteractive
Boolean
|Whether the canvas is interactive on mouse move
false
false
|interactionFactor
Number
|The factor of the interaction
false
1
|interactionDuration
Number
|The duration of the interaction
false
1
|startAsTransparent
Boolean
|Whether the canvas is initially transparent and the first transition goes to the first picture
false
false
|angle
Number
|The angle of the transition
false
Math.PI / 4
|Name
|Description
|Params
|Returns
|next
|Transition to the second image.
void
|previous
|Transition to the first image.
void
|pause
|Pause the current transition
void
|play
|Play the current paused animation
void
|insertImage(path,index)
|Insert an image at a given index
|a Promise resolved when the image is loaded
|insertTransparentTexture(index)
|Insert a transparent texture at a given index
void
|removeImage(index)
|Remove an image at a given index
void
|goTo(index)
|Transition to a given image by its index
void
|Name
|Description
|loaded
|Fired when the component is ready
|animationEnd
|Fired when the transition is done.
The first image of the array is displayed at first.
When we call the
next method while currently showing the last image, it will go to the first image.
When we call the
previous method while currently showing the first image, it will go to the last image.
The images are displayed as we would use
background-size:cover in CSS.
If you set the prop
startAsTransparent to
true, then it adds a texture to your
images array. If you want to
remove it after, you can just call the
removeImage method with
0 as the index parameter value.
Contributions are welcome ! Follow the instructions in the contributing file
If you find the component useful, you can support my open source work via my ko-fi page.