vds

vue-displacement-slideshow

by Alban
4.0.0 (see all)

A Vue.js slideshow component working with Three.js

Downloads/wk

38

GitHub Stars

180

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue WebGL

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-displacement-slideshow

Webgl image displacement transitions made simple. A Vue.js slideshow component working with Three.js and GSAP. It works with Vue3 and older versions (until 3.0.1) work with Vue2.

Demo

Demo gif

The canvas can be interactive as well by setting the isInteractive props to true. See the props section to find more.

Live demo

DEMO

Installation

# using yarn
yarn add vue-displacement-slideshow
# or using npm
npm i vue-displacement-slideshow

⚠️ If you are using this component with Vue2, you have to use this version: 3.0.1, as the ones that follow only support Vue3. You can install a particular version like this:

# using yarn
yarn add vue-displacement-slideshow@3.0.1
# or using npm
npm i vue-displacement-slideshow@3.0.1

Example

<template>
    <vue-displacement-slideshow
            :images="images"
            displacement="require('../assets/displacement.png')"
            :intensity="0.2"
            :speedIn="1.4"
            :speedOut="1.4"
            ease="expo.out"
            ref="slideshow" />
</template>

<script>
    import VueDisplacementSlideshow from "vue-displacement-slideshow";

    export default {
        components: {
            VueDisplacementSlideshow,
        },
        computed: {
            images() {
                return [
                    require("../assets/images/1.jpg"),
                    require("../assets/images/2.jpg"),
                    require("../assets/images/3.jpg")
                ];
            }
        },
        methods: {
            init() {
                //We loop through all our images by calling the 'next' method of our component every 2 seconds
                setInterval(() => {
                    this.$refs.slideshow.next();
                }, 2000);
            }
        },
        mounted() {
            this.init();
        }
    };
</script>

With Nuxt :

Just wrap the component in a client-only component like so :

<client-only>
    <vue-displacement-slideshow />
</client-only>

This component is heavily based on this library : https://github.com/robin-dela/hover-effect

Props

nametypedescriptionrequireddefault value
imagesArrayAn array containing the paths of the images you wan to usetrue[]
displacementStringThe path of the displacement imagetrue
intensityNumberThe intensity of the displacementfalse1
speedInNumberThe duration of the animation for the next image, in secondsfalse1
speedOutNumberThe duration of the animation for the previous image, in secondsfalse1
easeStringThe GSAP easing to usefalseexpo.inOut
preserveAspectRatioBooleanWhether the images keep their aspect ratio (act as background-size : cover (true) or contain (false)falsetrue
isInteractiveBooleanWhether the canvas is interactive on mouse movefalsefalse
interactionFactorNumberThe factor of the interactionfalse1
interactionDurationNumberThe duration of the interactionfalse1
startAsTransparentBooleanWhether the canvas is initially transparent and the first transition goes to the first picturefalsefalse
angleNumberThe angle of the transitionfalseMath.PI / 4

Methods

NameDescriptionParamsReturns
nextTransition to the second image.void
previousTransition to the first image.void
pausePause the current transitionvoid
playPlay the current paused animationvoid
insertImage(path,index)Insert an image at a given index
  • path : the path of the image
  • index : the index of the inserted image, if not provided, the image will be inserted at the end of the array. It has the same behavior as the splice method (negative number allowed)
a Promise resolved when the image is loaded
insertTransparentTexture(index)Insert a transparent texture at a given index
  • index : the index of the inserted image, it has the same behavior as the insertImage index parameter
void
removeImage(index)Remove an image at a given index
  • index : the index of the image to remove (must be different from the current image index)
void
goTo(index)Transition to a given image by its index
  • index : the index of the image to transition to
void

Events emitted

NameDescription
loadedFired when the component is ready
animationEndFired when the transition is done.

Behavior

The first image of the array is displayed at first. When we call the next method while currently showing the last image, it will go to the first image. When we call the previous method while currently showing the first image, it will go to the last image.

The images are displayed as we would use background-size:cover in CSS.

If you set the prop startAsTransparent to true, then it adds a texture to your images array. If you want to remove it after, you can just call the removeImage method with 0 as the index parameter value.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome ! Follow the instructions in the contributing file

License

MIT

Support

If you find the component useful, you can support my open source work via my ko-fi page.

