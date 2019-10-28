Vue.js tooltip directive (based on Popper.js)
yarn add vue-directive-tooltip
or
npm install vue-directive-tooltip --save
Super simple
<span v-tooltip="'my text'">some text</span>
A lot of options make this tooltip convenient:
Full documentation with examples
If you don't use a package manager, you can access
vue-directive-tooltip via unpkg (CDN), download the source, or point your package manager to the url.
vue-directive-tooltip is compiled as a collection of CommonJS modules & ES2015 modules for bundlers that support the
jsnext:main or
module field in package.json (Rollup, Webpack 2)
The
vue-directive-tooltip package includes precompiled production and development UMD builds in the
dist folder. They can be used directly without a bundler and are thus compatible with many popular JavaScript module loaders and environments. You can drop a UMD build as a
<script> tag on your page. The UMD builds make
vue-directive-tooltip available as a
window.vueDirectiveTooltip global variable.
The code is available under the MIT license.
We are open to contributions, see CONTRIBUTING.md for more info.
This module was created using generator-module-extended-boilerplate.