Vue.js tooltip directive (based on Popper.js)

Installation

yarn add vue-directive-tooltip

or

npm install vue-directive-tooltip --save

Usage

Super simple

< span v-tooltip = "'my text'" > some text </ span >

A lot of options make this tooltip convenient:

content : simple text or use another html tag

: simple text or use another html tag positioning (right, left, ...)

(right, left, ...) positioning variants : start | end. ex: bottom.end, top.start, right.end, etc...

: start | end. ex: bottom.end, top.start, right.end, etc... delay to hide (in ms)

to hide (in ms) offset (from the target in px)

(from the target in px) choose from several triggers (hover, focus, click)

(hover, focus, click) full programmatic , you choose when to show/hide the tooltip

, you choose when to show/hide the tooltip and of course, use your custom CSS class

Documentation

Full documentation with examples

Builds

If you don't use a package manager, you can access vue-directive-tooltip via unpkg (CDN), download the source, or point your package manager to the url.

vue-directive-tooltip is compiled as a collection of CommonJS modules & ES2015 modules for bundlers that support the jsnext:main or module field in package.json (Rollup, Webpack 2)

The vue-directive-tooltip package includes precompiled production and development UMD builds in the dist folder. They can be used directly without a bundler and are thus compatible with many popular JavaScript module loaders and environments. You can drop a UMD build as a <script> tag on your page. The UMD builds make vue-directive-tooltip available as a window.vueDirectiveTooltip global variable.

License

The code is available under the MIT license.

Contributing

We are open to contributions, see CONTRIBUTING.md for more info.

Misc

This module was created using generator-module-extended-boilerplate.