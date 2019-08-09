openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vdl

vue-directive-long-press

by Churchill Lee
1.1.0 (see all)

Vue Directive for Long Press

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Mouse Events

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Long Press - Vue directive

Build Status

expose long press event on any element or component

Getting Started

npm install vue-directive-long-press

<template>
  <button
    v-long-press="300"
    @long-press-start="onLongPressStart"
    @long-press-stop="onLongPressStop">
    Click and Hold for 300ms</button>
</template>
<script>
import LongPress from 'vue-directive-long-press'

export default {
  directives: {
    'long-press': LongPress
  },
  methods: {
    onLongPressStart () {
      // triggers after 300ms of mousedown
    },
    onLongPressStop () {
     // triggers on mouseup of document
    }
  }
}
</script>

To use directive globally

import Vue from 'vue'
import LongPress from 'vue-directive-long-press'

Vue.directive('long-press', LongPress)

Demo

View and edit the demo at StackBlitz here!

Running the tests

npm run test

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vue-click-outsideClickOutside directive for Vue.
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
79K
vue-mouseoverChanges Vue component data property when mouse enters or leaves HTML element
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
32
vh
@yst/vue-hoverable@yst/vue-hoverable · Lightweight Vue utility for listening to mouse hover.
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
vlp
vue-long-press-directiveLong press directive plugin for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
77
vmp
vue-mouse-positionget the current mouse position
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial