expose long press event on any element or component
npm install vue-directive-long-press
<template>
<button
v-long-press="300"
@long-press-start="onLongPressStart"
@long-press-stop="onLongPressStop">
Click and Hold for 300ms</button>
</template>
<script>
import LongPress from 'vue-directive-long-press'
export default {
directives: {
'long-press': LongPress
},
methods: {
onLongPressStart () {
// triggers after 300ms of mousedown
},
onLongPressStop () {
// triggers on mouseup of document
}
}
}
</script>
To use directive globally
import Vue from 'vue'
import LongPress from 'vue-directive-long-press'
Vue.directive('long-press', LongPress)
View and edit the demo at StackBlitz here!
npm run test
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details