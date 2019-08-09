Long Press - Vue directive

expose long press event on any element or component

Getting Started

npm install vue-directive-long-press

<template> <button v-long-press="300" @long-press-start="onLongPressStart" @long-press-stop="onLongPressStop"> Click and Hold for 300ms</button> </template> <script> import LongPress from 'vue-directive-long-press' export default { directives: { 'long-press': LongPress }, methods: { onLongPressStart () { // triggers after 300ms of mousedown }, onLongPressStop () { // triggers on mouseup of document } } } </script>

To use directive globally

import Vue from 'vue' import LongPress from 'vue-directive-long-press' Vue.directive( 'long-press' , LongPress)

Demo

View and edit the demo at StackBlitz here!

Running the tests

npm run test

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details