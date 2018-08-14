A Vue.js project for tag img, click img to zoom out to full screen.

Build Setup

npm install vue-directive-image-previewer -D import VueDirectiveImagePreviewer from 'vue-directive-image-previewer' import 'vue-directive-image-previewer/dist/assets/style.css' Vue.use(VueDirectiveImagePreviewer) or Vue.use(VueDirectiveImagePreviewer, { background: { // or : background: '#000' color: '#000' // or rgba or rgb // or image: 'url(xxx)' }, // transition animate: { duration: 600, delay: 500 }, // loading (not supported) loading: { image: '' }, // cursor(css) cursor: 'pointer' , clickMethod: 'doubleClick' // click or doubleClick(not supported) }) <img v-image-preview src= "some-pic-url" /> or <img v-image-preview= "some-pic-url or another-pic-url" src= "some-pic-url" /> or <img v-image-preview= "{src: 'some-pic-url or another-pic-url'}" src= "some-pic-url" />

Github

Demo

http://demo.image-previewer.anymelon.com

API TYPE EXAMPLE DEFAULT DESCRIBE background String / JSON "#000000" or "rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)" or {backgroundColor: "#000000"} {backgroundColor:"#000000"} Background css of wrapper animate JSON {duration: 500, delay: 300, func: "linear"} {duration: 500} Transition css of image(field "duration" must be Number) loading（not support yet） JSON {pictureUrl: "http://somePicUrl"} undefined Settings of image when it is loading cursor String (whatever of css cursor) "pointer" Cursor css of image which has directive "v-image-preview" clickMethod（not support yet) String "click" / "doubleClick" "click" Method of opening image, not for closing copy Boolean true / false true if copy === true, when previewer is showing, the original picture will not disappear, on the contrary, it will disappear(by setting visibility: hidden;) zIndex Number 1000 1 css 'z-index' of outermost wrapper maxWidth Number String 1000 or '1000px' or '100%' maxHeight Number String 1000 or '1000px' or '100%' previewSize Number String 2 (previewer.width = image.width 2, previewer.height = image.height 2) or '20%'

options(in directive)(Setting only for Element itself)

API TYPE EXAMPLE DEFAULT DESCRIBE ALL String "http://some-pic-url" src of This is for only set in a String, like v-image-preview="some-pic-url". background String / JSON "#000000" or {backgroundColor: "#000000"} {backgroundColor:"#000000"} Background css of wrapper src String "http://some-pic-url" src of When you want to set another optioins of directive, use this. cursor String (whatever of css cursor) "pointer" Cursor css of image which has directive "v-image-preview" animate JSON {duration: 500, delay: 300, func: "linear"} {duration: 500} Transition css of image(field "duration" must be Number) copy Boolean true / false true if copy === true, when previewer is showing, the original picture will not disappear, on the contrary, it will disappear(by setting visibility: hidden;) zIndex Number 1000 1 css 'z-index' of outermost wrapper maxWidth Number String 1000 or '1000px' or '100%' maxHeight Number String 1000 or '1000px' or '100%' previewSize Number String 2 (previewer.width = image.width 2, previewer.height = image.height 2) or '20%'

ChangeLog

Add APIs: maxWidth, maxHeight, previewSize