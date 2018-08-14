A Vue.js project for tag img, click img to zoom out to full screen.
# install vue-directive-image-previewer
npm install vue-directive-image-previewer -D
# main.js
import VueDirectiveImagePreviewer from 'vue-directive-image-previewer'
import 'vue-directive-image-previewer/dist/assets/style.css'
Vue.use(VueDirectiveImagePreviewer)
or
Vue.use(VueDirectiveImagePreviewer, {
background: { // or : background: '#000'
color: '#000' // or rgba or rgb // or image: 'url(xxx)'
},
// transition
animate: {
duration: 600,
delay: 500
},
// loading (not supported)
loading: {
image: ''
},
// cursor(css)
cursor: 'pointer',
clickMethod: 'doubleClick' // click or doubleClick(not supported)
})
# use this directive
<img v-image-preview src="some-pic-url"/>
or
<img v-image-preview="some-pic-url or another-pic-url" src="some-pic-url"/>
or
<img v-image-preview="{src: 'some-pic-url or another-pic-url'}" src="some-pic-url"/>
Welcome to give me some advise or help me to make the code stronger, thanks!
http://demo.image-previewer.anymelon.com
|API
|TYPE
|EXAMPLE
|DEFAULT
|DESCRIBE
|background
|String / JSON
|"#000000" or "rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)" or {backgroundColor: "#000000"}
|{backgroundColor:"#000000"}
|Background css of wrapper
|animate
|JSON
|{duration: 500, delay: 300, func: "linear"}
|{duration: 500}
|Transition css of image(field "duration" must be Number)
|loading（not support yet）
|JSON
|{pictureUrl: "http://somePicUrl"}
|undefined
|Settings of image when it is loading
|cursor
|String
|(whatever of css cursor)
|"pointer"
|Cursor css of image which has directive "v-image-preview"
|clickMethod（not support yet)
|String
|"click" / "doubleClick"
|"click"
|Method of opening image, not for closing
|copy
|Boolean
|true / false
|true
|if copy === true, when previewer is showing, the original picture will not disappear, on the contrary, it will disappear(by setting visibility: hidden;)
|zIndex
|Number
|1000
|1
|css 'z-index' of outermost wrapper
|maxWidth
|Number
|String
|1000 or '1000px' or '100%'
|maxHeight
|Number
|String
|1000 or '1000px' or '100%'
|previewSize
|Number
|String
|2 (previewer.width = image.width 2, previewer.height = image.height 2) or '20%'
|API
|TYPE
|EXAMPLE
|DEFAULT
|DESCRIBE
|ALL
|String
|"http://some-pic-url"
|src of
|This is for only set in a String, like v-image-preview="some-pic-url".
|background
|String / JSON
|"#000000" or {backgroundColor: "#000000"}
|{backgroundColor:"#000000"}
|Background css of wrapper
|src
|String
|"http://some-pic-url"
|src of
|When you want to set another optioins of directive, use this.
|cursor
|String
|(whatever of css cursor)
|"pointer"
|Cursor css of image which has directive "v-image-preview"
|animate
|JSON
|{duration: 500, delay: 300, func: "linear"}
|{duration: 500}
|Transition css of image(field "duration" must be Number)
|copy
|Boolean
|true / false
|true
|if copy === true, when previewer is showing, the original picture will not disappear, on the contrary, it will disappear(by setting visibility: hidden;)
|zIndex
|Number
|1000
|1
|css 'z-index' of outermost wrapper
|maxWidth
|Number
|String
|1000 or '1000px' or '100%'
|maxHeight
|Number
|String
|1000 or '1000px' or '100%'
|previewSize
|Number
|String
|2 (previewer.width = image.width 2, previewer.height = image.height 2) or '20%'
Add APIs: maxWidth, maxHeight, previewSize