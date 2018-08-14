openbase logo
vdi

vue-directive-image-previewer

by Z.X
2.2.2 (see all)

A Vue.js directive plugin for <img>, click image to show preview.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

348

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-directive-image-previewer

A Vue.js project for tag img, click img to zoom out to full screen.

Build Setup

# install vue-directive-image-previewer
npm install vue-directive-image-previewer -D

# main.js
import VueDirectiveImagePreviewer from 'vue-directive-image-previewer'
import 'vue-directive-image-previewer/dist/assets/style.css'
Vue.use(VueDirectiveImagePreviewer) 
or
Vue.use(VueDirectiveImagePreviewer, {
  background: {     // or : background: '#000'
    color: '#000' // or rgba or rgb     // or image: 'url(xxx)'
  },
  // transition
  animate: {
    duration: 600,
    delay: 500
  },
  // loading (not supported)
  loading: {
    image: ''
  },
  // cursor(css)
  cursor: 'pointer',
  clickMethod: 'doubleClick'   // click or doubleClick(not supported)
})

# use this directive
<img v-image-preview src="some-pic-url"/>
or 
<img v-image-preview="some-pic-url or another-pic-url" src="some-pic-url"/>
or
<img v-image-preview="{src: 'some-pic-url or another-pic-url'}" src="some-pic-url"/>

Github

github Why not Star? Why? Come on!

Welcome to give me some advise or help me to make the code stronger, thanks!

Demo

http://demo.image-previewer.anymelon.com

Api (updated at 2018-08-14)

options(in Vue.use())(Global Settings)

APITYPEEXAMPLEDEFAULTDESCRIBE
backgroundString / JSON"#000000" or "rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)" or {backgroundColor: "#000000"}{backgroundColor:"#000000"}Background css of wrapper
animateJSON{duration: 500, delay: 300, func: "linear"}{duration: 500}Transition css of image(field "duration" must be Number)
loading（not support yet）JSON{pictureUrl: "http://somePicUrl"}undefinedSettings of image when it is loading
cursorString(whatever of css cursor)"pointer"Cursor css of image which has directive "v-image-preview"
clickMethod（not support yet)String"click" / "doubleClick""click"Method of opening image, not for closing
copyBooleantrue / falsetrueif copy === true, when previewer is showing, the original picture will not disappear, on the contrary, it will disappear(by setting visibility: hidden;)
zIndexNumber10001css 'z-index' of outermost wrapper
maxWidthNumberString1000 or '1000px' or '100%'
maxHeightNumberString1000 or '1000px' or '100%'
previewSizeNumberString2 (previewer.width = image.width 2, previewer.height = image.height 2) or '20%'

options(in directive)(Setting only for Element itself)

APITYPEEXAMPLEDEFAULTDESCRIBE
ALLString"http://some-pic-url"src of This is for only set in a String, like v-image-preview="some-pic-url".
backgroundString / JSON"#000000" or {backgroundColor: "#000000"}{backgroundColor:"#000000"}Background css of wrapper
srcString"http://some-pic-url"src of When you want to set another optioins of directive, use this.
cursorString(whatever of css cursor)"pointer"Cursor css of image which has directive "v-image-preview"
animateJSON{duration: 500, delay: 300, func: "linear"}{duration: 500}Transition css of image(field "duration" must be Number)
copyBooleantrue / falsetrueif copy === true, when previewer is showing, the original picture will not disappear, on the contrary, it will disappear(by setting visibility: hidden;)
zIndexNumber10001css 'z-index' of outermost wrapper
maxWidthNumberString1000 or '1000px' or '100%'
maxHeightNumberString1000 or '1000px' or '100%'
previewSizeNumberString2 (previewer.width = image.width 2, previewer.height = image.height 2) or '20%'

ChangeLog

2018-8-14

Add APIs: maxWidth, maxHeight, previewSize

