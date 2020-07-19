openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vd

vue-devtools

by 汪磊
5.1.4 (see all)

An electron devtools extension for debugging Vue.js applications.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Debugging, Vue Profiling

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

vue-devtools

Build Status NPM Downloads NPM Version License Dependency Status devDependency Status Code Style

An electron devtools extension for debugging Vue.js applications.

Installation

$ yarn add vue-devtools -D

# or npm
$ npm install vue-devtools --save-dev

Usage

Installing

calling install in your main.js

const { app } = require('electron')
app.on('ready', () => {
  // ...
  if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') {
    require('vue-devtools').install()
  }
  // ...
})

Uninstalling

calling uninstall in your main.js

const { app } = require('electron')
app.on('ready', () => {
  // ...
  if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') {
    require('vue-devtools').uninstall()
  }
  // ...
})

API

install()

Install Vue.js devtools in Electron devtools.

uninstall()

Uninstall Vue.js devtools in Electron devtools.

Contributing

  1. Fork it on GitHub!
  2. Clone the fork to your own machine.
  3. Checkout your feature branch: git checkout -b my-awesome-feature
  4. Commit your changes to your own branch: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  5. Push your work back up to your fork: git push -u origin my-awesome-feature
  6. Submit a Pull Request so that we can review your changes.

NOTE: Be sure to merge the latest from "upstream" before making a pull request!

License

MIT © vuejs/vue-devtools

MIT © 汪磊

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Jeudi Prando AraujoCentro, Domingos Martins - ES31 Ratings0 Reviews
Resolvendo problemas com JavaScript
7 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

Alternatives

@vue/devtools⚙️ Browser devtools extension for debugging Vue.js applications.
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
76
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
vl
vuejs-loggerProvides customizable logging functionality for Vue.js. Compatible with Vue2.
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-rayDebug your Vue 2 & 3 code with Ray to fix problems faster
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
176
vd
vue-debuggerVue.js console debugger component and utility. Onscreen realtime logger.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
vjp
vue-json-previewDebug your json data in ease. Vue 2 single file component.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
See 18 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial