An electron devtools extension for debugging Vue.js applications.
$ yarn add vue-devtools -D
# or npm
$ npm install vue-devtools --save-dev
calling
install in your
main.js
const { app } = require('electron')
app.on('ready', () => {
// ...
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') {
require('vue-devtools').install()
}
// ...
})
calling
uninstall in your
main.js
const { app } = require('electron')
app.on('ready', () => {
// ...
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') {
require('vue-devtools').uninstall()
}
// ...
})
Install Vue.js devtools in Electron devtools.
Uninstall Vue.js devtools in Electron devtools.
git checkout -b my-awesome-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push -u origin my-awesome-feature
NOTE: Be sure to merge the latest from "upstream" before making a pull request!