



Vue Demi (half in French) is a developing utility

allows you to write Universal Vue Libraries for Vue 2 & 3

See more details in this blog post

Usage

Install this as your plugin's dependency:

npm i vue-demi yarn add vue-demi

Add vue and @vue/composition-api to your plugin's peer dependencies to specify what versions you support.

{ "dependencies": { "vue-demi": "latest" }, "peerDependencies": { "@vue/composition-api": "^1.0.0-rc.1", "vue": "^2.0.0 || >=3.0.0" }, "peerDependenciesMeta": { "@vue/composition-api": { "optional": true } }, "devDependencies": { "vue": "^3.0.0" // or "^2.6.0" base on your preferred working environment }, }

Import everything related to Vue from it, it will redirect to vue@2 + @vue/composition-api or vue@3 based on users' environments.

import { ref, reactive, defineComponent } from 'vue-demi'

Publish your plugin and all is done!

When using with Vite, you will need to opt-out the pre-bundling to get vue-demi work properly by export default defineConfig({ optimizeDeps : { exclude : [ 'vue-demi' ] } })

Extra APIs

Vue Demi provides extra APIs to help distinguish users' environments and to do some version-specific logic.

isVue2 isVue3

import { isVue2, isVue3 } from 'vue-demi' if (isVue2) { } else { }

Vue2

To avoid bringing in all the tree-shakable modules, we provide a Vue2 export to support access to Vue 2's global API. (See #41.)

import { Vue2 } from 'vue-demi' if (Vue2) { Vue2.config.ignoredElements.push( 'x-foo' ) }

Composition API in Vue 2 is provided as a plugin and needs to be installed on the Vue instance before using. Normally, vue-demi will try to install it automatically. For some usages where you might need to ensure the plugin gets installed correctly, the install() API is exposed to as a safe version of Vue.use(CompositionAPI) . install() in the Vue 3 environment will be an empty function (no-op).

import { install } from 'vue-demi' install()

CLI

Manually Switch Versions

To explicitly switch the redirecting version, you can use these commands in your project's root.

npx vue-demi-switch 2 npx vue-demi-switch 3

Package Aliasing

If you would like to import vue under an alias, you can use the following command

npx vue-demi-switch 2 vue2 npx vue-demi-switch 3 vue3

Then vue-demi will redirect APIs from the alias name you specified, for example:

import * as Vue from 'vue3' var isVue2 = false var isVue3 = true var Vue2 = undefined export * from 'vue3' export { Vue, Vue2, isVue2, isVue3, }

Auto Fix

If the postinstall hook doesn't get triggered or you have updated the Vue version, try to run the following command to resolve the redirecting.

npx vue-demi-fix

Isomorphic Testings

You can support testing for both versions by adding npm alias in your dev dependencies. For example:

{ "scripts" : { "test:2" : "vue-demi-switch 2 vue2 && jest" , "test:3" : "vue-demi-switch 3 && jest" , }, "devDependencies" : { "vue" : "^3.0.0" , "vue2" : "npm:vue@2" }, }

or

{ "scripts" : { "test:2" : "vue-demi-switch 2 && jest" , "test:3" : "vue-demi-switch 3 vue3 && jest" , }, "devDependencies" : { "vue" : "^2.6.0" , "vue3" : "npm:vue@3" }, }

Examples

See examples.

Underhood

See the blog post.

License

MIT License © 2020 Anthony Fu