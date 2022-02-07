openbase logo
vue-demi

by vueuse
0.12.1 (see all)

🎩 Creates Universal Library for Vue 2 & 3

npm
GitHub
Readme


npm

Vue Demi (half in French) is a developing utility
allows you to write Universal Vue Libraries for Vue 2 & 3
See more details in this blog post



Usage

Install this as your plugin's dependency:

npm i vue-demi
# or
yarn add vue-demi

Add vue and @vue/composition-api to your plugin's peer dependencies to specify what versions you support.

{
  "dependencies": {
    "vue-demi": "latest"
  },
  "peerDependencies": {
    "@vue/composition-api": "^1.0.0-rc.1",
    "vue": "^2.0.0 || >=3.0.0"
  },
  "peerDependenciesMeta": {
    "@vue/composition-api": {
      "optional": true
    }
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "vue": "^3.0.0" // or "^2.6.0" base on your preferred working environment
  },
}

Import everything related to Vue from it, it will redirect to vue@2 + @vue/composition-api or vue@3 based on users' environments.

import { ref, reactive, defineComponent } from 'vue-demi'

Publish your plugin and all is done!

When using with Vite, you will need to opt-out the pre-bundling to get vue-demi work properly by

// vite.config.js
export default defineConfig({
  optimizeDeps: {
    exclude: ['vue-demi']
 }
})

Extra APIs

Vue Demi provides extra APIs to help distinguish users' environments and to do some version-specific logic.

isVue2 isVue3

import { isVue2, isVue3 } from 'vue-demi'

if (isVue2) {
  // Vue 2 only
} else {
  // Vue 3 only
}

Vue2

To avoid bringing in all the tree-shakable modules, we provide a Vue2 export to support access to Vue 2's global API. (See #41.)

import { Vue2 } from 'vue-demi'

if (Vue2) {
  Vue2.config.ignoredElements.push('x-foo')
}

install()

Composition API in Vue 2 is provided as a plugin and needs to be installed on the Vue instance before using. Normally, vue-demi will try to install it automatically. For some usages where you might need to ensure the plugin gets installed correctly, the install() API is exposed to as a safe version of Vue.use(CompositionAPI). install() in the Vue 3 environment will be an empty function (no-op).

import { install } from 'vue-demi'

install()

CLI

Manually Switch Versions

To explicitly switch the redirecting version, you can use these commands in your project's root.

npx vue-demi-switch 2
# or
npx vue-demi-switch 3

Package Aliasing

If you would like to import vue under an alias, you can use the following command 

npx vue-demi-switch 2 vue2
# or
npx vue-demi-switch 3 vue3

Then vue-demi will redirect APIs from the alias name you specified, for example:

import * as Vue from 'vue3'

var isVue2 = false
var isVue3 = true
var Vue2 = undefined

export * from 'vue3'
export {
  Vue,
  Vue2,
  isVue2,
  isVue3,
}

Auto Fix

If the postinstall hook doesn't get triggered or you have updated the Vue version, try to run the following command to resolve the redirecting.

npx vue-demi-fix

Isomorphic Testings

You can support testing for both versions by adding npm alias in your dev dependencies. For example:

{
  "scripts": {
    "test:2": "vue-demi-switch 2 vue2 && jest",
    "test:3": "vue-demi-switch 3 && jest",
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "vue": "^3.0.0",
    "vue2": "npm:vue@2"
  },
}

or

{
  "scripts": {
    "test:2": "vue-demi-switch 2 && jest",
    "test:3": "vue-demi-switch 3 vue3 && jest",
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "vue": "^2.6.0",
    "vue3": "npm:vue@3"
  },
}

Examples

See examples.

Who is using this?

Underhood

See the blog post.

License

MIT License © 2020 Anthony Fu

