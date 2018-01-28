Deep set Vue.js objects using dynamic paths
Binding deeply nested data properties and vuex data to a form or component can be tricky. The following set of tools aims to simplify data bindings. Compatible with
Vue 1.x,
Vue 2.x,
Vuex 1.x, and
Vuex 2.x
Note
vueModel and
vuexModel use Proxy objects if supported by the browser and fallback to an object with generated fields based on the target object. Because of this, it is always best to pre-define the properties of an object when using older browsers.
Also note that models are flat and once built can set vue/vuex directly using
model[path] = value where path is a lodash formatted path string or path array.
Full examples can be found in the tests folder on the project repo
vue@>=1.0.0
vuex@>=1.0.0 (optional)
If you knew what every path you needed ahead of time you could (while tedious) create custom computed properties with getter and setter methods for each of those properties. But what if you have a dynamic and deeply nested property? This problem was actually what inspired the creation of this library. Using a Proxy,
vue-deepset is able to dynamically create new, deep, reactive properties as well as return
undefined for values that are not yet set.
The modeling methods use
lodash.toPath format for path strings. Please ensure references use this format. You may also use
path Arrays which can be easier to construct when using keys that include dots.
The following 2 path values are the same
const stringPath = 'a.b["c.d"].e[0]'
const arrayPath = [ 'a', 'b', 'c.d', 'e', 0 ]
Since dots prefix a nested path and are also valid characters for a key data that looks like the following can be tricky
const data = {
'foo.bar': 'baz',
foo: {
bar: 'qux'
}
}
So care should be taken when building the path string (or just use an array path) as the following will be true
'foo.bar' // qux
'["foo.bar"]' // baz
'foo["bar"]' // qux
'["foo"].bar' // qux
v-model to deeply nested objects
Model objects returned by
$deepModel,
vueModel, and
vuexModel are flat and use getter/setter methods to access and update deep properties on the target object. Because of this, when binding a deep model object using
v-model bracket notation should be used and the property value should be a path string. Using not notation past a single level object should be avoided.
<input type="text" v-model="model.prop1">
<input type="text" v-model="model['prop1.subprop']">
<input type="text" v-model="model['path.to["deep nested"]']">
import * as VueDeepSet from 'vue-deepset'
<script src='./node_modules/vue-deepset/vue-deepset.min.js'></script>
The easiest way to set up
vue-deepset is as a Vue.js plugin. The plugin adds instance methods
$deepModel,
$vueSet, and
$vuexSet. For vuex a mutation must be added (see vuex section).
When using ES6+ use
import * as VueDeepSet from 'vue-deepset'
$deepModel ( obj:Object ) - for local vue objects
$deepModel ( path:String ) - for vuex state properties; path to base object
$vueSet (obj:Object, path:String, value:*)
$vuexSet (path:String, value:*)
html
<div id="app">
<input type="text" v-model="model['input1']">
<input type="text" v-model="model['path.to["deep nested"]']">
</div>
js
Vue.use(VueDeepSet)
var app = new Vue({
el: '#app',
store,
computed: {
model () {
return this.$deepModel(this.obj)
}
},
data: {
obj: {
input1: 'Hello World!',
path: {
to: {
'deep nested': 'Hello Vue!'
}
}
}
}
})
Form binding to
vuex using
v-model requires registering the provided
VUEX_DEEP_SET mutation. A convienience method
extendMutation has been provided.
html
<div id="app">
<input type="text" v-model="formData['message']">
</div>
js
var store = new Vuex.Store({
state: {
formData: {
message: 'Hello Vuex!'
}
},
mutations: VueDeepSet.extendMutation({
// other mutations
})
})
var app = new Vue({
el: '#app',
store,
computed: {
formData () {
return this.$deepModel('formData')
}
}
})
or
var store = new Vuex.Store({
state: {
formData: {
message: 'Hello Vuex!'
}
},
mutations: {
VUEX_DEEP_SET: VueDeepSet.VUEX_DEEP_SET,
// other mutations
}
})
var app = new Vue({
el: '#app',
store,
computed: {
formData () {
return this.$deepModel('formData')
}
}
})
Deep sets a path with a value on a local data object so that is is reactive
Deep sets a path with a value in a vuex store so that it is reactive
Vuex mutation that should be registered when using vuexSet
Adds the
VUEX_DEEP_SET mutation to an optional hash of mutations and returns an updated hash of mutations
Creates an abstracted model with a set of flat properties that are generated from inspecting the objects properties so that deeply nested properties can be accessed as first level properties
options
useProxy=true {
Boolean} - disable use of Proxy when false
The equivalent of
vueModel for
vuex. Path should point to the base object
options
useProxy=true {
Boolean} - disable use of Proxy when false
Equivalent to
vueModel
options
useProxy=true {
Boolean} - disable use of Proxy when false
Equivalent to
vuexModel
options
useProxy=true {
Boolean} - disable use of Proxy when false
var store = new Vuex.Store({
state: {
formData: {
message: 'Hello Vuex!'
}
},
mutations: VueDeepSet.extendMutation()
})
var app = new Vue({
el: '#app',
store,
computed: {
vuexForm () {
return this.vuexModel('formData')
},
localForm () {
return this.vueModel(this.localForm)
}
},
methods: {
vueSet: VueDeepSet.vueSet,
vuexSet: VueDeepSet.vuexSet,
vueModel: VueDeepSet.vueModel,
vuexModel: VueDeepSet.vuexModel
},
data: {
localForm: {
message: 'Hello Vue!'
}
}
})
import { vueSet } from 'vue-deepset'
export default {
methods: {
clearForm () {
vueSet(this.localForm, 'message', '')
}
},
data: {
localForm: {
message: 'Hello Vue!'
}
}
}