A simple to use directive for debounce solutions
It attaches itself to an event for actions
npm i vue-debounce
lock : Used to lock the debounce and prevent the enter key from triggering the function when pressed
v-debounce:400ms.lock="cb"
unlock : Used to unlock the enter key on a debounced input, useful if you want to use the
lock option and only want a few debounced inputs unlocked
fireonempty : Use to signify that when that specific input is emptied, you want the function to fire right away
cancelonempty : Use this to specify that when the input is emptied you DO NOT want your debounced function to trigger at all
trim :
Boolean - Tells debounce to trim out white space using the
String.prototype.trim() function
lock :
Boolean - This works the same way as the modifier does, however using the option will lock ALL of the debounced inputs within that vue instance, where as using the modifer only locks the one it's attached to
listenTo :
String|Array - Allows you to set a custom event attached to an element like
input for example
addEventListener method attached to the element
defaultTime :
String - Set the default timer for debounce directives that you don't give a time to
fireOnEmpty :
Boolean - Tells debounce that if the input is empty, then fire the function immediately
trim :
Boolean - Tells debounce to trim out white space using the
String.prototype.trim() function
{
lock: false,
listenTo: 'keyup',
defaultTime: '300ms',
fireOnEmpty: false,
trim: false
}
As of
v3.0.2 CDN support is fixed to work with ESM projects. If you need to use the esm setup simply import them like so:
import debounce from 'https://unpkg.com/vue-debounce@3.0.2/dist/debounce.min.mjs';
// Or all of vue-debounce
import vueDebounce from 'https://unpkg.com/vue-debounce@3.0.2/dist/vue-debounce.min.mjs';
As of v3.0.0 a new function called
getDirective is now exported, this allows you to import a function that lets you create the debounce directive at any level in your app instead of just globally.
This function takes in 2 arguments, they are:
version :
String - This is the version of vue you're using, simply put
'2' or
'3' here
opts :
Object - This is the options object, use it the same way you would use it if using vue-debounce globally
import { getDirective } from 'vue-debounce'
const component = {
directives: {
// Please see above for arguments you can pass to this function
debounce: getDirective()
}
}
// If you are using vue 3 you MUST tell the function this by passing in the first argument
const component = {
directives: {
// Pass in 3 to tell the function you're using vue 3, I'm going to work on improving this in the future
debounce: getDirective(3)
}
}
First make sure we tell vue to use it
import Vue from 'vue'
import vueDebounce from 'vue-debounce'
Vue.use(vueDebounce)
// Or if you want to pass in the lock option
Vue.use(vueDebounce, {
lock: true
})
// Setting a different event to listen to
Vue.use(vueDebounce, {
listenTo: 'input'
})
// Listening to multiple events
Vue.use(vueDebounce, {
listenTo: ['input', 'keyup']
})
// Setting a default timer This is set to '300ms' if not specified
Vue.use(vueDebounce, {
defaultTime: '700ms'
})
Then attach a time:format to the directive, and set the value to the function you want to call and attach it to your input element
Example:
<input v-debounce:300ms="myFunc" type="text" />
If no wait timer is passed in, then the directive will default to whatever you set
defaultTime to, OR
300ms if that isn't set.
You can pass the time in multiple formats:
<!-- If no time format is attached ms is used -->
<input v-debounce:300="myFunc" type="text" />
<!-- Seconds format is supported -->
<input v-debounce:1s="myFunc" type="text" />
The value of the input is passed along to your function as the first parameter, and the 2nd parameter is the event object itself.
Using modifiers works just like normal Vue directives. You can chain them to the timeout value and each other. Some examples include:
IMPORTANT NOTE: Modifiers WILL overwrite options you have set, for example if you set the
fireOnEmptyoption set to true and then tag a input with the
cancelonemptymodifier then the debounced function will cancel when THAT input is empty instead of fire.
<!-- Using Modifiers locking the input so the enter key isn't registered -->
<input v-debounce:1s.lock="myFunc" type="text" />
<!-- Using Modifiers unlocking the input so the enter key is registered -->
<!-- If you've set lock to true as an option when adding this module -->
<input v-debounce:1s.unlock="myFunc" type="text" />
<!-- Using the fireonempty modifier triggers your debounced function when this specific input field is empty -->
<input v-debounce:1s.fireonempty="myFunc" type="text" />
<!-- Using the cancelonempty modifier tells debounce to cancel function execution when the field is empty -->
<input v-debounce:1s.cancelonempty="myFunc" type="text" />
As of Version 1.2.0 you can assign specific event listeners to specific inputs. Doing so overwrites ANY of the listed events set with
listenTo
Example:
// This can accept an array or a single string when using the bind `:` syntax
<input v-debounce:1s="myFunc" :debounce-events="['click', 'keydown']">
<input v-debounce:1s="myFunc" :debounce-events="'click'">
// You can also just use it as an attribute, though if passing multiple events binding it is preferred
<input v-debounce:1s="myfunc" debounce-events="click">
A full example:
<template>
<input v-debounce:400ms="myFn" type="text" />
<input v-debounce:400ms="myFn" debounce-events="click" type="text" />
</template>
<script>
export default {
methods: {
myFn(val, e) {
console.log(val) // => The value of the input
console.log(e) // => The event object
}
}
}
</script>
With Vue-debounce you're also able to just use the debouncing function.
Simply require the debounce file.
import { debounce } from 'vue-debounce'
The
debounce function returns a function back which in turn is debounced, so you can set them up ahead of time:
const dFn = debounce(val => console.log('normal format', val), '400ms')
dFn(10) // => 'normal format' 10
// Or
debounce(val => console.log('just a number!'), 400)(10) // => 'just a number!' 10
While this project is not written in typescript, we do define types in the
types directory. Unfortunately the way Vue is currently typed
the only type support you will get is when you
Vue.use(vueDebounce).
i.e.
import Vue from 'vue'
import vueDebounce, { PluginConfig, debounce } from 'vue-debounce'
debounce(() => console.log('just a number!'), 400)
debounce(() => console.log('normal format'), '400ms')
Vue.use<PluginConfig>(vueDebounce, { lock: true, defaultTime: '400ms', listenTo: 'keyup' })
Hopefully in the future Vue will allow directives to type the modifiers and values that are accepted.
There is a caveat explained in issue #36 which states you're unable to intercept manually triggered events automatically and instead have to trigger the debounced function at the catching point.
For example, if you have a custom component that is manually firing an input event back to the parent, you might do something like this:
<CustomComponent
v-model="options"
@input="debouncedSelectUpdate"
/>
Where
debounceSelectedUpdate looks like this:
debounceSelectedUpdate () {
return debounce(() => {
// Taken from issue #36 as an example
this.refreshDefaultSelect()
}, 300)
}
Or have a method that handles it for you and calls debounce etc. If anyone has advice on handling manual vue events automatically please don't hesitate to share!