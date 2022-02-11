Daum 우편번호 서비스를 기반으로 작업된 Vue Component 입니다.
Vue 2.x를 사용하다면 v0.x branch브랜치를 참고해주세요.
npm i vue-daum-postcode@next
Global Registration
Vue3 Global Registration Guide
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import VueDaumPostcode from 'vue-daum-postcode'
const app = createApp(/* */)
app.use(VueDaumPostcode) // export default is plugin
Local Registration
<template>
<VueDaumPostcode :options="options" />
</template>
<script>
import { VueDaumPostcode } from 'vue-daum-postcode'
export default {
components: {
VueDaumPostcode, // export VueDaumPostcode is component
},
}
</script>
기본 태그 변경 (Global Registration)
app.use(VueDaumPostcode, {
name: 'DaumPostcode',
})
Postcode Js 경로 변경 (Global Registration)
기본 Daum postcode.js url(
https://t1.daumcdn.net/mapjsapi/bundle/postcode/prod/postcode.v2.js)을 다른 url로 변경하려면 다음과 같이 설정하시면 됩니다.
app.use(VueDaumPostcode, {
scriptUrl: "https://s3.ap-northeast-2.amazonaws.com/YOUR_BUCKET_NAME/postcode.v2.js"
})
|이름
|타입
|설명
|기본값
q
String
|검색어
""
animation
Boolean
|Daum 우편번호, 생성자속성에서
animation.
false
noAutoMapping
Boolean
|Daum 우편번호, 생성자속성에서
autoMapping, 기본값을
true에서
false로 조정.
false
noShorthand
Boolean
|Daum 우편번호, 생성자속성에서
shorthand, 기본값을
true에서
false로 조정.
false
pleaseReadGuide
Number
|Daum 우편번호, 생성자속성에서
pleaseReadGuide.
0
pleaseReadGuideTimer
Number
|Daum 우편번호, 생성자속성에서
pleaseReadGuideTimer.
1.5
maxSuggestItems
Number
|Daum 우편번호, 생성자속성에서
maxSuggestItems.
10
showMoreHName
Boolean
|Daum 우편번호, 생성자속성에서
showMoreHName.
false
hideMapBtn
Boolean
|Daum 우편번호, 생성자속성에서
hideMapBtn.
false
hideEngBtn
Boolean
|Daum 우편번호, 생성자속성에서
hideEngBtn.
false
alwaysShowEngAddr
Boolean
|Daum 우편번호, 생성자속성에서
alwaysShowEngAddr.
false
zonecodeOnly
Boolean
|Daum 우편번호, 생성자속성에서
zonecodeOnly.
false
noSubmitMode
Boolean
|Submit Mode 비활성화시 사용. (관련 이슈 링크)
false
theme
object
|Daum 우편번호, 생성자속성에서
theme.
{}
|이름
|설명
load
|다음 우편번호가 로딩 되었을 때 발생
search
|Daum 우편번호, 속성에서
onsearch.
complete
|Daum 우편번호, 속성에서
oncomplete.
resize
|Daum 우편번호, 속성에서
onresize.
|이름
|설명
loading
|다음 우편번호가 아직 완전히 불러오기 전에 보여줄 내용이 있는 경우 해당 슬롯에 넣습니다. (ex. spinner)