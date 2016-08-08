A Vue.js component implementing the datetime picker control using the Eonasdan's bootstrap datetime picker plugin.
The demo page is HERE.
^1.0.24
^3.3.6
^4.2.0
^2.9.0
^0.4.0
^4.17.37
^0.2.2 This is optional.
$ npm install --save vue-datetime-picker
$ bower install vue-datetime-picker
The HTML snippets are as follows:
<div class="form-horizontal">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="picker1" class="col-sm-3 control-label">
A default datetime picker:
</label>
<div class="col-sm-5">
<vue-datetime-picker class="vue-picker1" name="picker1"
:model.sync="result1">
</vue-datetime-picker>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-4">
<p class="form-control-static">
Selected Datetime: <span class="vue-result1">{{formatDatetime(result1)}}</span>
</p>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="picker2" class="col-sm-3 control-label">
A datetime picker with customized datetime format:
</label>
<div class="col-sm-5">
<vue-datetime-picker class="vue-picker2" name="picker2"
:model.sync="result2"
type="datetime"
language="en"
datetime-format="LLL">
</vue-datetime-picker>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-4">
<p class="form-control-static">
Selected Datetime: <span class="vue-result2">{{formatDatetime(result2)}}</span>
</p>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="picker3" class="col-sm-3 control-label">
A date picker with customized date format:
</label>
<div class="col-sm-5">
<vue-datetime-picker class="vue-picker3" name="picker3"
:model.sync="result3"
type="date"
language="en-US"
date-format="L">
</vue-datetime-picker>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-4">
<p class="form-control-static">
Selected Date: <span class="vue-result3">{{formatDate(result3)}}</span>
</p>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="picker4" class="col-sm-3 control-label">
A time picker with customized time format:
</label>
<div class="col-sm-5">
<vue-datetime-picker class="vue-picker4" name="picker4"
:model.sync="result4"
type="time"
language="zh-CN"
time-format="LT">
</vue-datetime-picker>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-4">
<p class="form-control-static">
Selected Time: <span class="vue-result4">{{formatTime(result4)}}</span>
</p>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<p class="form-control-static col-sm-12">
Demonstration of the range of datetime. Note how the minimum/maximum
selectable datetime of the start/end datetime picker was changed
according to the selection of another picker.
</p>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="start-picker" class="col-sm-3 control-label">
Start Datetime:
</label>
<div class="col-sm-3">
<vue-datetime-picker class="vue-start-picker" name="start-picker"
v-ref:start-picker
:model.sync="startDatetime"
:on-change="onStartDatetimeChanged">
</vue-datetime-picker>
</div>
<label for="end-picker" class="col-sm-3 control-label">
End Datetime:
</label>
<div class="col-sm-3">
<vue-datetime-picker class="vue-end-picker" name="end-picker"
v-ref:end-picker
:model.sync="endDatetime"
:on-change="onEndDatetimeChanged">
</vue-datetime-picker>
</div>
</div>
</div>
The Javascript snippets are as follows:
var Vue = require("vue");
var vm = new Vue({
el: "#app",
components: {
"vue-datetime-picker": require("vue-datetime-picker")
},
data: {
result1: null,
result2: null,
result3: null,
startDatetime: moment(),
endDatetime: null
},
methods: {
formatDatetime: function(datetime) {
if (datetime === null) {
return "[null]";
} else {
return datetime.format("YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss");
}
},
formatDate: function(date) {
if (date === null) {
return "[null]";
} else {
return date.format("YYYY-MM-DD");
}
},
formatTime: function(time) {
if (time === null) {
return "[null]";
} else {
return time.format("HH:mm:ss");
}
},
onStartDatetimeChanged: function(newStart) {
var endPicker = this.$.endPicker.control;
endPicker.minDate(newStart);
},
onEndDatetimeChanged: function(newEnd) {
var startPicker = this.$.startPicker.control;
startPicker.maxDate(newEnd);
}
}
});
model
The model bind to the control, which must be a two way binding variable.
Note that the value of the model must be either a
null value, or a
moment object. If the model is set to
null, the input box of the datetime picker control will set to empty,
indicating no datetime was selected; also, if the input box of the datetime
picker control is set to empty (that is, the user delete the text in the input
box of the datetime picker control), the value of the model will be set to
null instead of an empty string; if the user does select a datetime, the
value of the model will be set to the moment
object representing the date, without any timezone information.
type
The optional type of the datetime picker control. Available values are
"datetime": Indicating that the control is a datetime picker,
"date": Indicating that the control is a date picker (without time picker),
"time": Indicating that the control is a time picker (without date picker).
The default value of this property is
"datetime".
language
The optional code of language used by the moment library.
If it is not set, and the vue-i18n
plugin is used, the component will use the language code
$language provided
by the vue-i18n plugin; otherwise, the
component will use the default value
"en-US".
The supported languages are exactly the same as the supported languages of the
moment library. In order to use the
supported language, you must also include the corresponding i18n js file of
the moment library in your HTML file.
A convenient way is to include the
moment-with-locales.min.js.
Note that the language code passed to this property could be a locale code
consists of a language code and a country code, e.g.,
"en-US". The component
will automatically convert the locale code to the language code supported by
the moment library. Since some languages
have different variants in different country or region, e.g.,
"zh-CN" for the
simplified Chinese and
"zh-TW" for the traditional Chinese, it's recommended
to use the locale code in the form of
"[language]-[country]".
datetimeFormat
The optional format of the datetime this component should display, which must be a valid datetime format of the moment library.
This property only works when the
type property is set to
"datetime". Default
value of this property is
"YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss".
dateFormat
The optional format of the date this component should display, which must be a valid date format of the moment library.
This property only works when the
type property is set to
"date". Default
value of this property is
"YYYY-MM-DD".
timeFormat
The optional format of the time this component should display, which must be a valid time format of the moment library.
This property only works when the
type property is set to
"time". Default
value of this property is
"HH:mm:ss".
name
The optional name of the selection control.
onChange
The optional event handler triggered when the value of the datetime picker
was changed. If this parameter is presented and is not
null, it must be a
function which accept one argument: the new date time selected by the picker,
which is a moment object.
control
This property is a reference to the JQuery selection of datetime control. It
could be used to call the APIs of the
Eonasdan's bootstrap datetime picker.
For example,
picker.control.minDate(val) will set the minimum allowed datetime
of the picker to the specified value, where
picker is the reference to the
vue-datetime-picker component.
This component could use the vue-i18n plugin to localize the tooltips of the datetime picker control.
In order to localize this component, the localization files provided to the vue-i18n plugin must provide the following localization messages:
{
"datetime_picker": {
"today": "Go to today",
"clear": "Clear selection",
"close": "Close the picker",
"selectMonth": "Select Month",
"prevMonth": "Previous Month",
"nextMonth": "Next Month",
"selectYear": "Select Year",
"prevYear": "Previous Year",
"nextYear": "Next Year",
"selectDecade": "Select Decade",
"prevDecade": "Previous Decade",
"nextDecade": "Next Decade",
"prevCentury": "Previous Century",
"nextCentury": "Next Century",
"pickHour": "Pick Hour",
"incrementHour": "Increment Hour",
"decrementHour": "Decrement Hour",
"pickMinute": "Pick Minute",
"incrementMinute": "Increment Minute",
"decrementMinute": "Decrement Minute",
"pickSecond": "Pick Second",
"incrementSecond": "Increment Second",
"decrementSecond": "Decrement Second",
"togglePeriod": "Toggle Period",
"selectTime": "Select Time"
}
}
If no vue-i18n is used, or the localization file of the plugin does not provide the above localization messages, the default English messages will be used.
Some localization files could be found in the
src/i18n directory.
dev:
git branch my-new-topic origin/dev
git commit -am 'Add some topic'
git push origin my-new-topic
dev branch of
Haixing-Hu/vue-datetime-picker repository !
First you should install all depended NPM packages. The NPM packages are used for building and testing this package.
$ npm install
Then install all depended bower packages. The bower packages are depended by this packages.
$ bower install
Now you can build the project.
$ gulp build
The following command will test the project.
$ gulp test
The following command will perform the test and generate a coverage report.
$ gulp test:coverage
The following command will perform the test, generate a coverage report, and upload the coverage report to coveralls.io.
$ gulp test:coveralls
You can also run
bower install and
gulp build together with the following
command:
npm run build
Or run
bower install and
gulp test:coveralls together with the following
command:
npm run test