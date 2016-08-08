A Vue.js component implementing the datetime picker control using the Eonasdan's bootstrap datetime picker plugin.

Demo

The demo page is HERE.

Requirements

Installation

npm

npm install --save vue-datetime-picker

bower

bower install vue-datetime-picker

Usage

The HTML snippets are as follows:

< div class = "form-horizontal" > < div class = "form-group" > < label for = "picker1" class = "col-sm-3 control-label" > A default datetime picker: </ label > < div class = "col-sm-5" > < vue-datetime-picker class = "vue-picker1" name = "picker1" :model.sync = "result1" > </ vue-datetime-picker > </ div > < div class = "col-sm-4" > < p class = "form-control-static" > Selected Datetime: < span class = "vue-result1" > {{formatDatetime(result1)}} </ span > </ p > </ div > </ div > < div class = "form-group" > < label for = "picker2" class = "col-sm-3 control-label" > A datetime picker with customized datetime format: </ label > < div class = "col-sm-5" > < vue-datetime-picker class = "vue-picker2" name = "picker2" :model.sync = "result2" type = "datetime" language = "en" datetime-format = "LLL" > </ vue-datetime-picker > </ div > < div class = "col-sm-4" > < p class = "form-control-static" > Selected Datetime: < span class = "vue-result2" > {{formatDatetime(result2)}} </ span > </ p > </ div > </ div > < div class = "form-group" > < label for = "picker3" class = "col-sm-3 control-label" > A date picker with customized date format: </ label > < div class = "col-sm-5" > < vue-datetime-picker class = "vue-picker3" name = "picker3" :model.sync = "result3" type = "date" language = "en-US" date-format = "L" > </ vue-datetime-picker > </ div > < div class = "col-sm-4" > < p class = "form-control-static" > Selected Date: < span class = "vue-result3" > {{formatDate(result3)}} </ span > </ p > </ div > </ div > < div class = "form-group" > < label for = "picker4" class = "col-sm-3 control-label" > A time picker with customized time format: </ label > < div class = "col-sm-5" > < vue-datetime-picker class = "vue-picker4" name = "picker4" :model.sync = "result4" type = "time" language = "zh-CN" time-format = "LT" > </ vue-datetime-picker > </ div > < div class = "col-sm-4" > < p class = "form-control-static" > Selected Time: < span class = "vue-result4" > {{formatTime(result4)}} </ span > </ p > </ div > </ div > < div class = "form-group" > < p class = "form-control-static col-sm-12" > Demonstration of the range of datetime. Note how the minimum/maximum selectable datetime of the start/end datetime picker was changed according to the selection of another picker. </ p > </ div > < div class = "form-group" > < label for = "start-picker" class = "col-sm-3 control-label" > Start Datetime: </ label > < div class = "col-sm-3" > < vue-datetime-picker class = "vue-start-picker" name = "start-picker" v-ref:start-picker :model.sync = "startDatetime" :on-change = "onStartDatetimeChanged" > </ vue-datetime-picker > </ div > < label for = "end-picker" class = "col-sm-3 control-label" > End Datetime: </ label > < div class = "col-sm-3" > < vue-datetime-picker class = "vue-end-picker" name = "end-picker" v-ref:end-picker :model.sync = "endDatetime" :on-change = "onEndDatetimeChanged" > </ vue-datetime-picker > </ div > </ div > </ div >

The Javascript snippets are as follows:

var Vue = require ( "vue" ); var vm = new Vue({ el : "#app" , components : { "vue-datetime-picker" : require ( "vue-datetime-picker" ) }, data : { result1 : null , result2 : null , result3 : null , startDatetime : moment(), endDatetime : null }, methods : { formatDatetime : function ( datetime ) { if (datetime === null ) { return "[null]" ; } else { return datetime.format( "YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss" ); } }, formatDate : function ( date ) { if (date === null ) { return "[null]" ; } else { return date.format( "YYYY-MM-DD" ); } }, formatTime : function ( time ) { if (time === null ) { return "[null]" ; } else { return time.format( "HH:mm:ss" ); } }, onStartDatetimeChanged : function ( newStart ) { var endPicker = this .$.endPicker.control; endPicker.minDate(newStart); }, onEndDatetimeChanged : function ( newEnd ) { var startPicker = this .$.startPicker.control; startPicker.maxDate(newEnd); } } });

Component Properties

model

The model bind to the control, which must be a two way binding variable.

Note that the value of the model must be either a null value, or a moment object. If the model is set to null , the input box of the datetime picker control will set to empty, indicating no datetime was selected; also, if the input box of the datetime picker control is set to empty (that is, the user delete the text in the input box of the datetime picker control), the value of the model will be set to null instead of an empty string; if the user does select a datetime, the value of the model will be set to the moment object representing the date, without any timezone information.

type

The optional type of the datetime picker control. Available values are

"datetime" : Indicating that the control is a datetime picker,

: Indicating that the control is a datetime picker, "date" : Indicating that the control is a date picker (without time picker),

: Indicating that the control is a date picker (without time picker), "time" : Indicating that the control is a time picker (without date picker).

The default value of this property is "datetime" .

language

The optional code of language used by the moment library.

If it is not set, and the vue-i18n plugin is used, the component will use the language code $language provided by the vue-i18n plugin; otherwise, the component will use the default value "en-US" .

The supported languages are exactly the same as the supported languages of the moment library. In order to use the supported language, you must also include the corresponding i18n js file of the moment library in your HTML file. A convenient way is to include the moment-with-locales.min.js .

Note that the language code passed to this property could be a locale code consists of a language code and a country code, e.g., "en-US" . The component will automatically convert the locale code to the language code supported by the moment library. Since some languages have different variants in different country or region, e.g., "zh-CN" for the simplified Chinese and "zh-TW" for the traditional Chinese, it's recommended to use the locale code in the form of "[language]-[country]" .

The optional format of the datetime this component should display, which must be a valid datetime format of the moment library.

This property only works when the type property is set to "datetime" . Default value of this property is "YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss" .

The optional format of the date this component should display, which must be a valid date format of the moment library.

This property only works when the type property is set to "date" . Default value of this property is "YYYY-MM-DD" .

timeFormat

The optional format of the time this component should display, which must be a valid time format of the moment library.

This property only works when the type property is set to "time" . Default value of this property is "HH:mm:ss" .

name

The optional name of the selection control.

onChange

The optional event handler triggered when the value of the datetime picker was changed. If this parameter is presented and is not null , it must be a function which accept one argument: the new date time selected by the picker, which is a moment object.

API

control

This property is a reference to the JQuery selection of datetime control. It could be used to call the APIs of the Eonasdan's bootstrap datetime picker. For example, picker.control.minDate(val) will set the minimum allowed datetime of the picker to the specified value, where picker is the reference to the vue-datetime-picker component.

Localization

This component could use the vue-i18n plugin to localize the tooltips of the datetime picker control.

In order to localize this component, the localization files provided to the vue-i18n plugin must provide the following localization messages:

{ "datetime_picker" : { "today" : "Go to today" , "clear" : "Clear selection" , "close" : "Close the picker" , "selectMonth" : "Select Month" , "prevMonth" : "Previous Month" , "nextMonth" : "Next Month" , "selectYear" : "Select Year" , "prevYear" : "Previous Year" , "nextYear" : "Next Year" , "selectDecade" : "Select Decade" , "prevDecade" : "Previous Decade" , "nextDecade" : "Next Decade" , "prevCentury" : "Previous Century" , "nextCentury" : "Next Century" , "pickHour" : "Pick Hour" , "incrementHour" : "Increment Hour" , "decrementHour" : "Decrement Hour" , "pickMinute" : "Pick Minute" , "incrementMinute" : "Increment Minute" , "decrementMinute" : "Decrement Minute" , "pickSecond" : "Pick Second" , "incrementSecond" : "Increment Second" , "decrementSecond" : "Decrement Second" , "togglePeriod" : "Toggle Period" , "selectTime" : "Select Time" } }

If no vue-i18n is used, or the localization file of the plugin does not provide the above localization messages, the default English messages will be used.

Some localization files could be found in the src/i18n directory.

Contributing

Fork it !

Create your top branch from dev : git branch my-new-topic origin/dev

: Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some topic'

Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-topic

Submit a pull request to dev branch of Haixing-Hu/vue-datetime-picker repository !

Building and Testing

First you should install all depended NPM packages. The NPM packages are used for building and testing this package.

npm install

Then install all depended bower packages. The bower packages are depended by this packages.

bower install

Now you can build the project.

gulp build

The following command will test the project.

gulp test

The following command will perform the test and generate a coverage report.

gulp test :coverage

The following command will perform the test, generate a coverage report, and upload the coverage report to coveralls.io.

gulp test :coveralls

You can also run bower install and gulp build together with the following command:

npm run build

Or run bower install and gulp test:coveralls together with the following command:

npm run test

License

The MIT License