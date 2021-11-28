🚨 THIS PROJECT IS NO LONGER MAINTAINED 🚨 read more
Mobile friendly datetime picker for Vue. Supports date, datetime and time modes, i18n and more.
yarn add luxon vue-datetime weekstart
Or
npm install --save luxon vue-datetime weekstart
weekstart is optional, is used to get the first day of the week.
import Vue from 'vue'
import { Datetime } from 'vue-datetime'
// You need a specific loader for CSS files
import 'vue-datetime/dist/vue-datetime.css'
Vue.use(Datetime)
import { Datetime } from 'vue-datetime';
Vue.component('datetime', Datetime);
import { Datetime } from 'vue-datetime';
Vue.extend({
template: '...',
components: {
datetime: Datetime
}
});
Download vue, luxon, weekstart and vue-datetime or use a CDN like unpkg.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="vue-datetime.css"></link>
<script src="vue.js"></script>
<script src="luxon.js"></script>
<script src="weekstart.js"></script>
<script src="vue-datetime.js"></script>
The component registers itself automatically as
<datetime>. If you want to use a different name then register it explicitly:
Vue.component('vue-datetime', window.VueDatetime.Datetime);
weekstart is optional, is used to get the first day of the week.
<datetime v-model="date"></datetime>
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|v-model (required)
|ISO 8601
String
|-
|Datetime.
|type
String
date
|Picker type: date, datetime or time.
|input-id
String
''
|Id for the input.
|input-class
String,
Array or
Object
''
|Class for the input.
|input-style
String,
Array or
Object
''
|Style for the input.
|hidden-name
String
null
|Name for hidden input with raw value. See #51.
|value-zone
String
UTC
|Time zone for the value.
|zone
String
local
|Time zone for the picker.
|format
Object or
String
DateTime.DATE_MED,
DateTime.DATETIME_MED or
DateTime.TIME_24_SIMPLE
|Input date format. Luxon presets or tokens.
|phrases
Object
{ok: 'Ok', cancel: 'Cancel'}
|Phrases.
|use12-hour
Boolean
false
|Display 12 hour (AM/PM) mode
|hour-step
Number
1
|Hour step.
|minute-step
Number
1
|Minute step.
|min-datetime
|ISO 8601
String
null
|Minimum datetime.
|max-datetime
|ISO 8601
String
null
|Maximum datetime.
|auto
Boolean
false
|Auto continue/close on select.
|week-start
Number
|auto from locale if weekstart is available or
1
|First day of the week. 1 is Monday and 7 is Sunday.
|flow
Array
|Depends of type
|Customize steps flow, steps available: time, date, month, year. Example: ['year', 'date', 'time']
|title
String
''
|Popup title.
|hide-backdrop
Boolean
false
|Show/Hide backdrop.
|backdrop-click
Boolean
true
|Enable/Disable backdrop click to cancel (outside click).
Input inherits all props not defined above but
style and
class will be inherited by root element. See inheritAttrs option
The component is based on Luxon, check out documentation to set time zones and format.
Date internationalization depends on luxon. Set the default locale.
import { Settings } from 'luxon'
Settings.defaultLocale = 'es'
Component emits the
input event to work with
v-model. More info.
close event is emitted when the popup closes.
Also, input text inherits all component events.
You can customize the component using named slots.
Available slots:
before,
after,
button-cancel and
button-confirm
<datetime v-model="date" input-id="startDate">
<label for="startDate" slot="before">Field Label</label>
<span class="description" slot="after">The field description</span>
<template slot="button-cancel">
<fa :icon="['far', 'times']"></fa>
Cancel
</template>
<template slot="button-confirm">
<fa :icon="['fas', 'check-circle']"></fa>
Confirm
</template>
</datetime>
You can also use
slot-scope to determine which view is currently active:
<template slot="button-confirm" slot-scope="scope">
<span v-if='scope.step === "date"'>Next <i class='fas fa-arrow-right' /></span>
<span v-else><i class='fas fa-check-circle' /> Publish</span>
</template>
Theming is supported by overwriting CSS classes.
yarn test
yarn dev
Bundle the js and css to the
dist folder:
yarn build