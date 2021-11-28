openbase logo
vd

vue-datetime

by Mario Juárez
1.0.0-beta.14 (see all)

Mobile friendly datetime picker for Vue. Supports date and datetime modes, i18n and more.

Overview

Readme

🚨 THIS PROJECT IS NO LONGER MAINTAINED 🚨 read more

vue-datetime

Software License Latest Version on NPM npm Vue 2.x Build Coverage

Mobile friendly datetime picker for Vue. Supports date, datetime and time modes, i18n and more.

Demo

Go to demo.

demo

Installation

Bundler (Webpack, Rollup...)

yarn add luxon vue-datetime weekstart

Or

npm install --save luxon vue-datetime weekstart

weekstart is optional, is used to get the first day of the week.

Register

import Vue from 'vue'
import { Datetime } from 'vue-datetime'
// You need a specific loader for CSS files
import 'vue-datetime/dist/vue-datetime.css'

Vue.use(Datetime)

Register manually

Global
import { Datetime } from 'vue-datetime';

Vue.component('datetime', Datetime);
Local
import { Datetime } from 'vue-datetime';

Vue.extend({
  template: '...',
  components: {
    datetime: Datetime
  }
});

Browser

Download vue, luxon, weekstart and vue-datetime or use a CDN like unpkg.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="vue-datetime.css"></link>
<script src="vue.js"></script>
<script src="luxon.js"></script>
<script src="weekstart.js"></script>
<script src="vue-datetime.js"></script>

The component registers itself automatically as <datetime>. If you want to use a different name then register it explicitly:

Vue.component('vue-datetime', window.VueDatetime.Datetime);

weekstart is optional, is used to get the first day of the week.

Usage

Minimal

<datetime v-model="date"></datetime>

Setup

Parameters

ParameterTypeDefaultDescription
v-model (required)ISO 8601 String-Datetime.
typeStringdatePicker type: date, datetime or time.
input-idString''Id for the input.
input-classString, Array or Object''Class for the input.
input-styleString, Array or Object''Style for the input.
hidden-nameStringnullName for hidden input with raw value. See #51.
value-zoneStringUTCTime zone for the value.
zoneStringlocalTime zone for the picker.
formatObject or StringDateTime.DATE_MED, DateTime.DATETIME_MED or DateTime.TIME_24_SIMPLEInput date format. Luxon presets or tokens.
phrasesObject{ok: 'Ok', cancel: 'Cancel'}Phrases.
use12-hourBooleanfalseDisplay 12 hour (AM/PM) mode
hour-stepNumber1Hour step.
minute-stepNumber1Minute step.
min-datetimeISO 8601 StringnullMinimum datetime.
max-datetimeISO 8601 StringnullMaximum datetime.
autoBooleanfalseAuto continue/close on select.
week-startNumberauto from locale if weekstart is available or 1First day of the week. 1 is Monday and 7 is Sunday.
flowArrayDepends of typeCustomize steps flow, steps available: time, date, month, year. Example: ['year', 'date', 'time']
titleString''Popup title.
hide-backdropBooleanfalseShow/Hide backdrop.
backdrop-clickBooleantrueEnable/Disable backdrop click to cancel (outside click).

Input inherits all props not defined above but style and class will be inherited by root element. See inheritAttrs option

The component is based on Luxon, check out documentation to set time zones and format.

Internationalization

Date internationalization depends on luxon. Set the default locale.

import { Settings } from 'luxon'

Settings.defaultLocale = 'es'

Events

Component emits the input event to work with v-model. More info.

close event is emitted when the popup closes.

Also, input text inherits all component events.

Slots

You can customize the component using named slots.

Available slots: before, after, button-cancel and button-confirm

Button customization example:

<datetime v-model="date" input-id="startDate">
  <label for="startDate" slot="before">Field Label</label>
  <span class="description" slot="after">The field description</span>
  <template slot="button-cancel">
    <fa :icon="['far', 'times']"></fa>
    Cancel
  </template>
  <template slot="button-confirm">
    <fa :icon="['fas', 'check-circle']"></fa>
    Confirm
  </template>
</datetime>

You can also use slot-scope to determine which view is currently active:

<template slot="button-confirm" slot-scope="scope">
  <span v-if='scope.step === "date"'>Next <i class='fas fa-arrow-right' /></span>
  <span v-else><i class='fas fa-check-circle' /> Publish</span>
</template>

Theming

Theming is supported by overwriting CSS classes.

Development

Launch lint and tests

yarn test

Launch visual tests

yarn dev

Build

Bundle the js and css to the dist folder:

yarn build

License

The MIT License

