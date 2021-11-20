A Datepicker Component For VueJs (https://edisdev.github.io/vue-datepicker-ui)
Installing
for Vue 2.x
yarn add vue-datepicker-ui
for Vue 3.x
yarn add vue-datepicker-ui@vue3
Import to Project
// main.js file
import VueDatepickerUi from 'vue-datepicker-ui'
import 'vue-datepicker-ui/lib/vuedatepickerui.css';
Vue.component('Datepicker', VueDatepickerUi)
or
<script>
import 'vue-datepicker-ui/lib/vuedatepickerui.css';
import VueDatepickerUi from 'vue-datepicker-ui';
export default {
components: {
Datepicker: VueDatepickerUi
}
}
</script>
and
<template>
<datepicker ...props>
</template>
<Datepicker
v-model=""
:range=""
:lang=""
:firstDayOfWeek=""
:input-class=""
:position=""
:disabled-start-date=""
:disabled-end-date=""
:text-format=""
:date-format=""
:disabled=""
:placeholder=""
:circle=""
:show-clear-button=""
:show-picker-inital=""/>
|Prop
|Type
|Value
|Default
|value/modelValue (v-model)
|Object
|Date or Array for range
|{}
|range
|Boolean
|-
|false
|lang
|String
|Supports all languages / iso code language
|tr
|firstDayOfWeek
|String
|monday or sunday
|monday
|inputClass
|String
|classname for input
|-
|position
|String
|options = top, bottom, left, right
|left
|disabled-start-date
|Object
|This object consists of the start and end information(from and to params). ( For single status and range status of startDate).
|{ from: null, to: null}
|disabled-end-date
|Object
|It has the same with disabled-start-end. (For range status of end Date. Ignored in single status.)
|{ from: null, to: null}
|text-format
|String
|Short And Long / Short and long formats of month and day names
|-
|date-format
|Object
|This is the format in which the selected date will be displayed to the user.
|{ day: '2-digit', month: 'long', year: 'numeric' }
|disabled
|Boolean
|This parameter is the datepicker prevents opening
|false
|placeholder
|String
|Input placeholder
|Select Date
|circle
|Boolean
|This is selected are circle or area
|false
|showClearButton
|Boolean
|This property is If there is a selected date, it allows the button used to delete this date to be displayed or not.
|false
|showPickerInital
|Booelan
|Show picker for on mounted
|false
and customize style with css variables
element {
--v-calendar-picker-color: #fff;
--v-calendar-input-bg-color: #fff;
--v-calendar-input-bg-disable-color:rgb(245, 245, 245);
--v-calendar-input-text-disable-color:#b8b8b9;
--v-calendar-select-bg-color: #fff;
--v-calendar-border-color: #eaeaeb;
--v-calendar-triangle-color: #eaeaeb;
--v-calendar-shadow: 0 20px 30px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
--v-calendar-top-shadow: 3px -14px 30px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
--v-calendar-text-color: #7b8187;
--v-calendar-action-color: #7b8187;
--v-calendar-text-disabled-color: #b8b8b9;
--v-calendar-view-button-color: #7b8187;
--v-calendar-view-button-font-weight: 400;
--v-calendar-view-button-font-size: 1rem;
--v-calendar-datepicker-icon-color: #1bba67;
--v-calendar-datepicker-icon-size: 1.1rem;
--v-calendar-active-bg-color: #1bba67;
--v-calendar-active-text-color: #fff;
--v-calendar-range-bg-color: #edfff9;
--v-calendar-range-text-color: #7b8187;
--v-calendar-range-radius: 100%;
--v-calendar-day-hover-bg-color: #eaeaeb;
--v-calendar-day-width: 40px;
--v-calendar-day-height: 40px;
--v-calendar-day-font-size: 0.9rem;
--v-calendar-day-font-weight: 400;
--v-calendar-day-name-font-size: 0.9rem;
--v-calendar-day-name-font-weight: 500;
--v-calendar-day-name-color: #7b8187;
--v-calendar-input-border: 1px solid #eaeaeb;
--v-calendar-input-text-color: #7b8187;
--v-calendar-input-font-size: 0.9rem;
--v-calendar-input-font-weight: 400;
--v-calendar-content-radius: 0px;
--v-calendar-year-font-size: 1.1rem;
--v-calendar-year-color: #7b8187;
--v-calendar-year-font-weight: 400;
--v-calendar-year-disabled-color: #b8b8b9;
--v-calendar-year-disabled-bg-color: transparent;
--v-calendar-year-padding: 10px;
--v-calendar-year-border: none;
--v-calendar-year-border-radius: none;
--v-calendar-month-font-size: 1.1rem;
--v-calendar-month-color: #7b8187;
--v-calendar-month-font-weight: 400;
--v-calendar-month-disabled-color: #b8b8b9;
--v-calendar-month-disabled-bg-color: transparent;
--v-calendar-month-padding: 8px;
--v-calendar-month-border: none;
--v-calendar-month-border-radius: none;
}
DEMO (https://edisdev.github.io/vue-datepicker-ui)
date-format object values is consists to toLocaleString in js. (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Date/toLocaleString).
Firstly
yarn add --peer vue
Because, Vue is peer dependency. Then,
yarn install
yarn docs:dev