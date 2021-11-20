value/modelValue (v-model) Object Date or Array for range {}

range Boolean - false

lang String Supports all languages / iso code language tr

firstDayOfWeek String monday or sunday monday

inputClass String classname for input -

position String options = top, bottom, left, right left

disabled-start-date Object This object consists of the start and end information(from and to params). ( For single status and range status of startDate). { from: null, to: null}

disabled-end-date Object It has the same with disabled-start-end. (For range status of end Date. Ignored in single status.) { from: null, to: null}

text-format String Short And Long / Short and long formats of month and day names -

date-format Object This is the format in which the selected date will be displayed to the user. { day: '2-digit', month: 'long', year: 'numeric' }

disabled Boolean This parameter is the datepicker prevents opening false

placeholder String Input placeholder Select Date

circle Boolean This is selected are circle or area false

showClearButton Boolean This property is If there is a selected date, it allows the button used to delete this date to be displayed or not. false