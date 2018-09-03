local

the local of the DatePicker

Object

{

dow: 1, // Monday is the first day of the week

hourTip: '选择小时', // tip of select hour

minuteTip: '选择分钟', // tip of select minute

secondTip: '选择秒数', // tip of select second

yearSuffix: '年', // format of head

monthsHead: '1月2月_3月_4月_5月_6月_7月_8月_9月_10月_11月_12月'.split(''), // months of head

months: '一月二月三月四月五月六月七月八月九月十月十一月十二月'.split(''), // months of panel

weeks: '一二三四五六日'.split('_'), // weeks

cancelTip: '取消', // default text for cancel button

, submitTip: '提交' // default text for submit button

}