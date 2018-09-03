https://weifeiyue.github.io/vue-datepicker-local/
$ npm install vue-datepicker-local
<template>
<vue-datepicker-local v-model="time" />
</template>
<script>
import VueDatepickerLocal from 'vue-datepicker-local'
export default {
components: {
VueDatepickerLocal
},
data () {
return {
time: new Date()
}
}
}
</script>
The
dist folder contains
vue-datepicker-local.js and
vue-datepicker-local.css.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/vue-datepicker-local.css">
</head>
<body>
<div id="app">
<vue-datepicker-local v-model="time"></vue-datepicker-local>
</div>
<script src="path/to/vue.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/vue-datepicker-local.js"></script>
<script>
new Vue({
el: "#app",
data: {
time: new Date()
}
})
</script>
</body>
</html>
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
|v-model
|dates to be manipulated
|Date/Array
|--
|name
|name for input
|String
|--
|type
|type for input (inline/normal)
|String
|normal
|inputClass
|custom class name for input
|String
|--
|popupClass
|custom class name for popup
|String
|--
|disabled
|determine whether the DatePicker is disabled
|Boolean
|false
|clearable
|clear the date
|Boolean
|false
|rangeSeparator
|range separator
|String
|"~"
|format
|to set the date format
|String
|"YYYY-MM-DD"
|local
|the local of the DatePicker
|Object
|{
dow: 1, // Monday is the first day of the week
hourTip: '选择小时', // tip of select hour
minuteTip: '选择分钟', // tip of select minute
secondTip: '选择秒数', // tip of select second
yearSuffix: '年', // format of head
monthsHead: '1月2月_3月_4月_5月_6月_7月_8月_9月_10月_11月_12月'.split(''), // months of head
months: '一月二月三月四月五月六月七月八月九月十月十一月十二月'.split(''), // months of panel
weeks: '一二三四五六日'.split('_'), // weeks
cancelTip: '取消', // default text for cancel button
, submitTip: '提交' // default text for submit button
}
|disabledDate
|specify the date that cannot be selected
|Function
|(time, format)=>{return false}
|showButtons
|show Cancel/Submit buttons
|Boolean
|false
|placeholder
|placeholder of Input
|String
|--
|Event Name
|Description
|Parameters
|confirm
|triggers when user confirms
|the value component's binding value
|cancel
|triggers when user click the cancel button
|--
|clear
|triggers when user click the clear button
|--
vue-datepicker-local is licensed under The MIT License.