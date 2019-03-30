A vue component for choosing dates and date ranges. Uses Moment.js for date operations. Support Chinese lunar.
npm install vue-date-range
<calendar class="calendar"
:show-lunar="true"
:first-day-of-week="1"
:disable-days-before-today="disableDaysBeforeToday"
:sync-date.sync="date"
:lang="lang" @change="onChange"></calendar>
...
import {Calendar} from 'vue-date-range';
export default {
components: {
Calendar
},
data() {
return {
disableDaysBeforeToday: true,
lang: 'zh',
date: moment()
};
},
methods: {
onChange(date) {
this.date = date;
}
}
}
<daterange class="calendar" :sync-range.sync="range" :lang="lang" @change="onChange"></daterange>
...
import {DateRange} from 'vue-date-range';
export default {
components: {
DateRange
},
data() {
return {
lang: 'en',
range: {
startDate: moment(),
endDate: moment().add(7, 'days')
}
};
},
methods: {
onChange(range) {
this.range = range;
},
setRange (p) {
if (typeof p === 'number') {
console.log(p)
this.range = {
startDate: moment().add(p, 'days'),
endDate: moment()
}
}
},
}
}
Download vue-date-range.min.js from dist/ and import in your web page. Example:
...
<div id="calendarLunar" class="calendar-wrapper">
<span>{{date.format('YYYY-MM-DD')}}</span>
<calendar class="calendar"
:show-lunar="true"
:first-day-of-week="1"
:disable-days-before-today="disableDaysBeforeToday"
:sync-date="date"
:lang="lang" @change="onChange"></calendar>
</div>
...
<div id="range" class="calendar-wrapper">
<span>{{range.startDate.format('YYYY-MM-DD')}}</span>~<span>{{range.endDate.format('YYYY-MM-DD')}}</span>
<daterange class="calendar" :sync-range="range" :lang="lang" @change="onChange"></daterange>
<button @click.stop.prevent="setRange(-7)">Last 7 days</button>
<button @click.stop.prevent="setRange(-30)">Last 1 month</button>
</div>
...
<script src="//cdn.bootcss.com/moment.js/2.17.1/moment.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js"></script>
<script src="../dist/vue-date-range.min.js"></script>
<script>
new Vue({
el: '#calendarLunar',
components: {
'calendar':daterange.Calendar
},
data() {
return {
disableDaysBeforeToday: true,
lang: 'zh',
date: moment()
};
},
methods: {
onChange(date) {
this.date = date;
}
}
});
new Vue({
el: '#range',
components: {
'daterange':daterange.DateRange
},
data() {
return {
lang: 'en',
range: {
startDate: moment(),
endDate: moment().add(7, 'days')
}
};
},
methods: {
onChange(range) {
this.range = range;
},
setRange (p) {
if (typeof p === 'number') {
console.log(p)
this.range = {
startDate: moment().add(p, 'days'),
endDate: moment()
}
}
},
}
});
</script>
For Vue2.3.0+, we can use
.sync modifier:
<calendar :sync-date.sync="date"></calendar>
<date-range :sync-range.sync="range"></date-range>
We can also use
v-model modifier (these can be configured in 2.2.0+):
<calendar v-model="date"></calendar>
<date-range v-model="range"></date-range>
open-transition: Open transition or not. Default is true.
show-lunar: Show lunar or not. Default is false.
disable-days-before-today: Disable days before today or not.
days-disabled-start: Disable days after this day.
days-disabled-end: Disable days before this day.
disabled-func: Used to decide if the day is disabled or not.
...
// set odd days to disabled
disabledFunc: function (dayMoment) {
var date = dayMoment.date()
if (date % 2 === 1) {
return true
}
return false
}
...
day-class-func: Used to add class to day.
...
// add 'today, important' class to today
dayClassFunc: function (dayMoment) {
if (dayMoment.format('YYYY-MM-DD') === moment().format('YYYY-MM-DD')) {
return ['today', 'important']
}
}
...
first-day-of-week: Set the first day of Week. Default is 0 (Sunday).
month-year-format: The displaying format for month and year. Default is 'MM - YYYY'.
lang: Language
|addr.
|language
|da
|Danish
|en
|English
|es
|Spanish
|fi
|Finnish
|fr
|French
|hr
|Hrvatski
|it
|Italian
|lt
|Lithuanian
|nl
|Nederlandse
|de
|German
|pt-br
|Portuguese
|vi
|Vietnamese
|zh
|Chinese
|ja
|Japanese
|he
|Hebrew
|cs
|Czech
|ru
|Russian
|bg
|Bulgarian
|sv
|Swedish
|th
|Thai
|ro
|Roman
|sl-si
|Slovenian
|uk
|Ukrainian
sync-date: The default selected date. Can be used as the “two-way binding” for date (Vue 2.3.0+). e.g.:
<calendar :sync-date.sync="date"></calendar>
range: The selected date range. e.g.:
range: {startDate: moment(), endDate: moment().add(7, 'days')}
day-of-month-prop: Any day of initial selected month. If not set, it will equal to
value or
syncDate or
range.startDate or
moment().
This component is build on
Calendar, so it has all the props of
Calendar except
sync-date
Also it has its specific props:
<date-range :sync-range.sync="range"></date-range>
This is a day html structure example:
<span title="重阳" class="v-date-cell v-date-selected">
<div class="v-date-cell-text">
<p class="v-date-solar">3</p>
<p class="v-date-lunar">十八</p>
</div>
</span>
The span tag will has different classes (
v-date-selected,
v-date-passive,
v-date-in-range,
v-date-start-day,
v-date-end-day) according to the dates selected.
You can set your custom style using these classes. e.g.:
.v-date-day-cell.v-date-start-day {
border-bottom-left-radius: 50%;
border-top-left-radius: 50%;
background-color: transparent;
}
.v-date-day-cell.v-date-end-day {
border-bottom-right-radius: 50%;
border-top-right-radius: 50%;
background-color: transparent;
}
.v-date-day-cell.v-date-in-range {
background-color: orange;
}
MIT