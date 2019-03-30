A vue component for choosing dates and date ranges. Uses Moment.js for date operations. Support Chinese lunar.

use

npm

npm install vue-date-range

Calendar

<calendar class = "calendar" :show-lunar= "true" :first-day- of -week= "1" :disable-days-before-today= "disableDaysBeforeToday" :sync-date.sync= "date" :lang= "lang" @change= "onChange" > </ calendar > ... import {Calendar} from 'vue-date-range' ; export default { components : { Calendar }, data() { return { disableDaysBeforeToday : true , lang : 'zh' , date : moment() }; }, methods : { onChange(date) { this .date = date; } } }

<daterange class = "calendar" :sync-range.sync= "range" :lang= "lang" @change= "onChange" > </ daterange > ... import {DateRange} from 'vue-date-range' ; export default { components : { DateRange }, data() { return { lang : 'en' , range : { startDate : moment(), endDate : moment().add( 7 , 'days' ) } }; }, methods : { onChange(range) { this .range = range; }, setRange (p) { if ( typeof p === 'number' ) { console .log(p) this .range = { startDate : moment().add(p, 'days' ), endDate : moment() } } }, } }

browser

Download vue-date-range.min.js from dist/ and import in your web page. Example:

... < div id = "calendarLunar" class = "calendar-wrapper" > < span > {{ date .format('YYYY-MM-DD')}} </ span > < calendar class = "calendar" :show-lunar = "true" :first-day-of-week = "1" :disable-days-before-today = "disableDaysBeforeToday" :sync-date = "date" :lang = "lang" @ change = "onChange" > </ calendar > </ div > ... < div id = "range" class = "calendar-wrapper" > < span > {{ range .startDate.format('YYYY-MM-DD')}} </ span > ~ < span > {{ range .endDate.format('YYYY-MM-DD')}} </ span > < daterange class = "calendar" :sync-range = "range" :lang = "lang" @ change = "onChange" > </ daterange > < button @ click.stop.prevent = "setRange(-7)" > Last 7 days </ button > < button @ click.stop.prevent = "setRange(-30)" > Last 1 month </ button > </ div > ... < script src = "//cdn.bootcss.com/moment.js/2.17.1/moment.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "../dist/vue-date-range.min.js" > </ script > < script > new Vue({ el : '#calendarLunar' , components : { 'calendar' :daterange.Calendar }, data() { return { disableDaysBeforeToday : true , lang : 'zh' , date : moment() }; }, methods : { onChange(date) { this .date = date; } } }); new Vue({ el : '#range' , components : { 'daterange' :daterange.DateRange }, data() { return { lang : 'en' , range : { startDate : moment(), endDate : moment().add( 7 , 'days' ) } }; }, methods : { onChange(range) { this .range = range; }, setRange (p) { if ( typeof p === 'number' ) { console .log(p) this .range = { startDate : moment().add(p, 'days' ), endDate : moment() } } }, } }); </ script >

For Vue2.3.0+, we can use .sync modifier:

<calendar :sync-date.sync= "date" > </ calendar > < date-range :sync-range.sync = "range" > </ date-range >

We can also use v-model modifier (these can be configured in 2.2.0+):

<calendar v-model= "date" > </ calendar > < date-range v-model = "range" > </ date-range >

Props

Calendar

open-transition: Open transition or not. Default is true.

show-lunar: Show lunar or not. Default is false.

disable-days-before-today: Disable days before today or not.

days-disabled-start: Disable days after this day.

days-disabled-end: Disable days before this day.

disabled-func: Used to decide if the day is disabled or not. ... disabledFunc : function ( dayMoment ) { var date = dayMoment.date() if (date % 2 === 1 ) { return true } return false } ...

day-class-func: Used to add class to day. ... dayClassFunc : function ( dayMoment ) { if (dayMoment.format( 'YYYY-MM-DD' ) === moment().format( 'YYYY-MM-DD' )) { return [ 'today' , 'important' ] } } ...

first-day-of-week: Set the first day of Week. Default is 0 (Sunday).

month-year-format: The displaying format for month and year. Default is 'MM - YYYY'.

lang: Language

addr. language da Danish en English es Spanish fi Finnish fr French hr Hrvatski it Italian lt Lithuanian nl Nederlandse de German pt-br Portuguese vi Vietnamese zh Chinese ja Japanese he Hebrew cs Czech ru Russian bg Bulgarian sv Swedish th Thai ro Roman sl-si Slovenian uk Ukrainian

sync-date: The default selected date. Can be used as the “two-way binding” for date (Vue 2.3.0+). e.g.: < calendar :sync-date.sync = "date" > </ calendar >

range: The selected date range. e.g.: range: { startDate : moment(), endDate : moment().add( 7 , 'days' )}

day-of-month-prop: Any day of initial selected month. If not set, it will equal to value or syncDate or range.startDate or moment() .

This component is build on Calendar , so it has all the props of Calendar except sync-date Also it has its specific props:

emitChangeOnStep0: If set to true, it will emit result after selecting one date. Or it emits result after selecting two dates. Default is false.

sync-range: The default date range. Can be used as the “two-way binding” for range (Vue 2.3.0+). e.g.: < date-range :sync-range.sync = "range" > </ date-range >

custom style

This is a day html structure example:

< span title = "重阳" class = "v-date-cell v-date-selected" > < div class = "v-date-cell-text" > < p class = "v-date-solar" > 3 </ p > < p class = "v-date-lunar" > 十八 </ p > </ div > </ span >

The span tag will has different classes ( v-date-selected , v-date-passive , v-date-in-range , v-date-start-day , v-date-end-day ) according to the dates selected.

You can set your custom style using these classes. e.g.:

.v-date-day-cell.v-date-start-day { border-bottom-left-radius: 50%; border-top-left-radius: 50%; background-color: transparent; } .v-date-day-cell.v-date-end-day { border-bottom-right-radius: 50%; border-top-right-radius: 50%; background-color: transparent; } .v-date-day-cell.v-date-in-range { background-color: orange; }

