openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vdr

vue-date-range

by ayou
3.1.7 (see all)

A vue component for choosing dates and date ranges. Uses Moment.js for date operations.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

157

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-date-range

Build Status Coverage Status

A vue component for choosing dates and date ranges. Uses Moment.js for date operations. Support Chinese lunar.

vue-date-range-demo.gif

Live Demo

use

npm

npm install vue-date-range

Calendar

<calendar class="calendar"
          :show-lunar="true"
          :first-day-of-week="1"
          :disable-days-before-today="disableDaysBeforeToday"
          :sync-date.sync="date"
          :lang="lang" @change="onChange"></calendar>
...
import {Calendar} from 'vue-date-range';
export default {
  components: {
    Calendar
  },
  data() {
    return {
      disableDaysBeforeToday: true,
      lang: 'zh',
      date: moment()
    };
  },
  methods: {
    onChange(date) {
      this.date = date;
    }
  }
}

DateRange

<daterange class="calendar" :sync-range.sync="range" :lang="lang" @change="onChange"></daterange>
...
import {DateRange} from 'vue-date-range';
export default {
  components: {
    DateRange
  },
  data() {
    return {
      lang: 'en',
      range: {
        startDate: moment(),
        endDate: moment().add(7, 'days')
      }
    };
  },
  methods: {
    onChange(range) {
      this.range = range;
    },
    setRange (p) {
      if (typeof p === 'number') {
        console.log(p)
        this.range = {
          startDate: moment().add(p, 'days'),
          endDate: moment()
        }
      }
    },
  }
}

browser

Download vue-date-range.min.js from dist/ and import in your web page. Example:

...
<div id="calendarLunar" class="calendar-wrapper">
    <span>{{date.format('YYYY-MM-DD')}}</span>
    <calendar class="calendar"
              :show-lunar="true"
              :first-day-of-week="1"
              :disable-days-before-today="disableDaysBeforeToday"
              :sync-date="date"
              :lang="lang" @change="onChange"></calendar>
</div>
...
<div id="range" class="calendar-wrapper">
    <span>{{range.startDate.format('YYYY-MM-DD')}}</span>~<span>{{range.endDate.format('YYYY-MM-DD')}}</span>
    <daterange class="calendar" :sync-range="range" :lang="lang" @change="onChange"></daterange>
    <button @click.stop.prevent="setRange(-7)">Last 7 days</button>
    <button @click.stop.prevent="setRange(-30)">Last 1 month</button>
</div>
...

<script src="//cdn.bootcss.com/moment.js/2.17.1/moment.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js"></script>
<script src="../dist/vue-date-range.min.js"></script>
<script>
    new Vue({
        el: '#calendarLunar',
        components: {
          'calendar':daterange.Calendar
        },
        data() {
          return {
            disableDaysBeforeToday: true,
            lang: 'zh',
            date: moment()
          };
        },
        methods: {
          onChange(date) {
            this.date = date;
          }
        }
    });


    new Vue({
        el: '#range',
        components: {
            'daterange':daterange.DateRange
        },
        data() {
          return {
            lang: 'en',
            range: {
              startDate: moment(),
              endDate: moment().add(7, 'days')
            }
          };
        },
        methods: {
          onChange(range) {
            this.range = range;
          },
          setRange (p) {
            if (typeof p === 'number') {
              console.log(p)
              this.range = {
                startDate: moment().add(p, 'days'),
                endDate: moment()
              }
            }
          },
        }
    });
</script>

.sync

For Vue2.3.0+, we can use .sync modifier:

<calendar :sync-date.sync="date"></calendar>
<date-range :sync-range.sync="range"></date-range>

v-model

We can also use v-model modifier (these can be configured in 2.2.0+):

<calendar v-model="date"></calendar>
<date-range v-model="range"></date-range>

Props

Calendar

  • open-transition: Open transition or not. Default is true.

  • show-lunar: Show lunar or not. Default is false.

  • disable-days-before-today: Disable days before today or not.

  • days-disabled-start: Disable days after this day.

  • days-disabled-end: Disable days before this day.

  • disabled-func: Used to decide if the day is disabled or not.

      ...
 // set odd days to disabled
   disabledFunc: function (dayMoment) {
     var date = dayMoment.date()
     if (date % 2 === 1) {
       return true
     }
     return false
   }
  ...

  • day-class-func: Used to add class to day.

      ...
    // add 'today, important' class to today 
    dayClassFunc: function (dayMoment) {
      if (dayMoment.format('YYYY-MM-DD') === moment().format('YYYY-MM-DD')) {
        return ['today', 'important']
      }
    }
  ...

  • first-day-of-week: Set the first day of Week. Default is 0 (Sunday).

  • month-year-format: The displaying format for month and year. Default is 'MM - YYYY'.

  • lang: Language

addr.language
daDanish
enEnglish
esSpanish
fiFinnish
frFrench
hrHrvatski
itItalian
ltLithuanian
nlNederlandse
deGerman
pt-brPortuguese
viVietnamese
zhChinese
jaJapanese
heHebrew
csCzech
ruRussian
bgBulgarian
svSwedish
thThai
roRoman
sl-siSlovenian
ukUkrainian

  • sync-date: The default selected date. Can be used as the “two-way binding” for date (Vue 2.3.0+). e.g.:

    <calendar :sync-date.sync="date"></calendar>

  • range: The selected date range. e.g.: 

    range: {startDate: moment(), endDate: moment().add(7, 'days')}

  • day-of-month-prop: Any day of initial selected month. If not set, it will equal to value or syncDate orrange.startDate or moment().

DateRange

This component is build on Calendar, so it has all the props of Calendar except sync-date Also it has its specific props:

  • emitChangeOnStep0: If set to true, it will emit result after selecting one date. Or it emits result after selecting two dates. Default is false.
  • sync-range: The default date range. Can be used as the “two-way binding” for range (Vue 2.3.0+). e.g.:
    <date-range :sync-range.sync="range"></date-range>

custom style

This is a day html structure example:

<span title="重阳" class="v-date-cell v-date-selected">
  <div class="v-date-cell-text">
    <p class="v-date-solar">3</p>
    <p class="v-date-lunar">十八</p>
  </div>
</span>

The span tag will has different classes (v-date-selected, v-date-passive, v-date-in-range, v-date-start-day, v-date-end-day) according to the dates selected.

You can set your custom style using these classes. e.g.:

.v-date-day-cell.v-date-start-day {
  border-bottom-left-radius: 50%;
  border-top-left-radius: 50%;
  background-color: transparent;
}
.v-date-day-cell.v-date-end-day {
  border-bottom-right-radius: 50%;
  border-top-right-radius: 50%;
  background-color: transparent;
}
.v-date-day-cell.v-date-in-range {
  background-color: orange;
}

Thanks

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial