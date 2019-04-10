openbase logo
vdp

vue-date-picker

by 8788
2.5.0

datepicker component for Vue 2.x

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

467

GitHub Stars

99

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vue-date-picker

npm version david deps npm license

datepicker component for Vue 2.x

Screenshot

screenshot

Instllation

$ npm install vue-date-picker --save

Usage

<template>
  <div class="demo">
    <datepicker :readonly="true" format="YYYY-MM-DD" name="date1"></datepicker>
    <datepicker value="2018-9-5" format="YYYY-M-D" name="date2" :input-attr="{ 'data-test': 'value' }"></datepicker>
    <datepicker :readonly="true" format="MMM/D/YYYY" name="date3" :disabled-date="disabledDate"></datepicker>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import datepicker from 'vue-date-picker'

export default {
  components: {
    datepicker
  },
  methods: {
    disabledDate (date) {
      return date.getTime() < Date.now()
    }
  }
}
</script>

Prop

PropTypeDefaultDescription
valueString--Date value of the datepicker
nameString--Input name property
formatStringYYYY-MM-DDDate formatting string
readonlyStringfalseInput readonly property
input-classArray | Object--Binding class for input
input-styleArray | Object--Binding inline style for input
input-attrObject--Binding attribute for input
calendar-classArray | Object--Binding class for calendar
calendar-styleArray | Object--Binding inline style for calendar
calendar-attrObject--Binding attribute for calendar
disabled-dateFunction--A function that determines if you want to disable dates

License

The MIT License

