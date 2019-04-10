datepicker component for Vue 2.x

Screenshot

Instllation

$ npm install vue-date-picker --save

Usage

< template > < div class = "demo" > < datepicker :readonly = "true" format = "YYYY-MM-DD" name = "date1" > </ datepicker > < datepicker value = "2018-9-5" format = "YYYY-M-D" name = "date2" :input-attr = "{ 'data-test': 'value' }" > </ datepicker > < datepicker :readonly = "true" format = "MMM/D/YYYY" name = "date3" :disabled-date = "disabledDate" > </ datepicker > </ div > </ template > < script > import datepicker from 'vue-date-picker' export default { components : { datepicker }, methods : { disabledDate (date) { return date.getTime() < Date .now() } } } </ script >

Prop

Prop Type Default Description value String -- Date value of the datepicker name String -- Input name property format String YYYY-MM-DD Date formatting string readonly String false Input readonly property input-class Array | Object -- Binding class for input input-style Array | Object -- Binding inline style for input input-attr Object -- Binding attribute for input calendar-class Array | Object -- Binding class for calendar calendar-style Array | Object -- Binding inline style for calendar calendar-attr Object -- Binding attribute for calendar disabled-date Function -- A function that determines if you want to disable dates

License

The MIT License