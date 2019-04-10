datepicker component for Vue 2.x
$ npm install vue-date-picker --save
<template>
<div class="demo">
<datepicker :readonly="true" format="YYYY-MM-DD" name="date1"></datepicker>
<datepicker value="2018-9-5" format="YYYY-M-D" name="date2" :input-attr="{ 'data-test': 'value' }"></datepicker>
<datepicker :readonly="true" format="MMM/D/YYYY" name="date3" :disabled-date="disabledDate"></datepicker>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import datepicker from 'vue-date-picker'
export default {
components: {
datepicker
},
methods: {
disabledDate (date) {
return date.getTime() < Date.now()
}
}
}
</script>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|value
|String
|--
|Date value of the datepicker
|name
|String
|--
|Input name property
|format
|String
|YYYY-MM-DD
|Date formatting string
|readonly
|String
|false
|Input readonly property
|input-class
|Array | Object
|--
|Binding class for input
|input-style
|Array | Object
|--
|Binding inline style for input
|input-attr
|Object
|--
|Binding attribute for input
|calendar-class
|Array | Object
|--
|Binding class for calendar
|calendar-style
|Array | Object
|--
|Binding inline style for calendar
|calendar-attr
|Object
|--
|Binding attribute for calendar
|disabled-date
|Function
|--
|A function that determines if you want to disable dates