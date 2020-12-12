The
format function from date-fns available as a filter for Vue apps. Why date-fns and not moment.js? There are already few articles, covering, that.
This package is just a Vue wrapper around
date-fns. All important (and excellent) stuff is happening inside the
date-fns library. If you found a bug please report it in their issue tracker or help them and contribute the PR. If you like their package, support them, because they're doing an amazing job.
npm install vue-date-fns --save
or
yarn add vue-date-fns
vue-date-fns depends on
date-fns version 2. If you are using the version 1 of
date-fns, then install
vue-date-fns@1, which is compatible.
vue-date-fns@2 inherits all breaking changes from
date-fns@2, because it's just a wrapper around their
format function. There were major breaking changes in the format API, e.g.
DD MMMM YYYY should be from now on
dd MMMM yyyy.
Before upgrading to
date-fns@2 and
vue-date-fns@2, please check
date-fns docs for format function, their blog explaining changes in the format and their changelog for common breaking changes in the
date-fns library. It is very likely that your existing code will break.
You can use filter directly in your component.
// my-component.js
import { dateFilter } from "vue-date-fns";
export default {
filters: {
date: dateFilter
}
}
<!-- my-component.vue -->
<template>
<div>Now: {{ new Date() | date }}</div>
</template>
You can register the filter globally in your app.
// main.js
import { dateFilter } from "vue-date-fns";
Vue.filter("date", dateFilter);
<!-- my-component.vue -->
<template>
<div>Now: {{ new Date() | date }}</div>
</template>
You can also use the filter as a mixin if you install the entire plugin.
// main.js
import VueDateFns from "vue-date-fns";
Vue.use(VueDateFns);
// my-component.js
export default {
computed: {
now() {
return this.$date(new Date());
}
}
}
<!-- my-component.vue -->
<template>
<div>
<div>Now: {{ now }}</div>
<div>Now: {{ new Date() | date }}</div>
<div>Now: {{ $date(new Date()) }}</div>
</div>
</template>
The filter and mixin support the same arguments as the original
format function (see docs):
format(date, format, [options])
So you can do this:
<!-- my-component.vue -->
<template>
<div>
<div>Now: {{ new Date() | date('dd MMMM yyyy') }}</div>
<div>Now: {{ $date(new Date(), 'dd MMMM yyyy') }}</div>
</div>
</template>
or provide custom locale:
// my-component.js
import locale from "date-fns/locale/sk";
export default {
computed: {
now() {
return this.$date(new Date(), "dd MMMM yyyy", { locale });
}
}
}
The default date format and default locale options are the same as for the original
format function (see the docs). There is a way how to set your own:
Instead of importing the
dateFilter, import
createDateFilter factory function and use it for creating the dateFilter with your own defaults:
// my-component.js
import { createDateFilter } from "vue-date-fns";
import locale from "date-fns/locale/sk";
export default {
filters: {
date: createDateFilter("dd MMMM yyyy", { locale })
}
}
// main.js
dateFilter, import
createDateFilter factory function and use it for creating the dateFilter with your own defaults:
// main.js
import { createDateFilter } from "vue-date-fns";
import locale from "date-fns/locale/sk";
Vue.filter("date", createDateFilter("dd MMMM yyyy", { locale }));
Pass the new defaults as other parameters to the
.use() call. The defaults are applied for global filter and mixin.
// main.js
import VueDateFns from "vue-date-fns";
Vue.use(VueDateFns, "dd MMMM yyyy", { locale });
If you want to change the global name of the filter and mixin, pass the fourth argument into the
.use() call. If the value is falsy, it defaults to
"date".
// main.js
import VueDateFns from "vue-date-fns";
Vue.use(VueDateFns, /* custom format */, /* custom options */, "myDateFilter");
<!-- my-component.vue -->
<template>
<div>
<div>Now: {{ new Date() | myDateFilter }}</div>
<div>Now: {{ new Date() | myDateFilter('dd MMMM yyyy') }}</div>
<div>Now: {{ $myDateFilter(new Date(), 'dd MMMM yyyy') }}</div>
</div>
</template>
If you don't set up any default format for your custom filters,
vue-date-fns will automatically set it to
yyyy-MM-dd'T'HH:mm:ss.SSSxxx, following the migration guide of
date-fns.
If you would like to change the default format, follow the Overriding default options section and create a custom filter with custom defaults.