Readme

vue-datatable

A datatable component build with Vuejs.

You can try it Online, it's Vue version DataTables

##Usage

npm install --save vue-datatable

Vue-loader and Babel is required(maybe will release ES5 and JavaScript file later :P)

<data-table :data-table="tableData"></data-table>


import DataTable from 'vue-datatable';

export default {
  data() {
    return {
      tableData: {
        options: {
            // Global sort option
          sortable: true,
          // Global edit option
          editable: true,
          // How many items will be shown in each page
          pageCount: 10,
          // Callback of change page
          onPageChanged(page) {
            console.log(page);
          }
        },

        columns: [
          {
            value: 'id',
            text: 'ID',
            // If this column is sortable
            sortable: true,
            // If this column is editable
            editable: false,
            // Render this column as HTML or not
            isHTML: false,
            // Render this column as button array or not
            isButton: false
          },
          {
            value: 'html',
            text: 'HTML',
            sortable: false,
            editable: false,
            isHTML: true,
            isButton: false
          },
          {
            value: 'button',
            text: 'Button',
            sortable: false,
            editable: false,
            isHTML: false,
            isButton: true
          }
        ],

        rows: [
            {
                id: {
                    value: 1,
                    // If this field is editable
                    editable: false
                },
                html: {
                    value: '<a href="https://www.github.com">'GitHub</a>
                },
                button: {
                    value: [
                        // Text of this button
                        text: 'Button',
                        // Classes of this button
                        class: ['button'],
                        // Click function, 3 arguments: event, column text and current field object
                        func: function(event, column, field) {
                        
                        }
                    ]
                }
            }
        ]
      }
    }
  },

  components: {
    DataTable
  }
}

