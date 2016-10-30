A datatable component build with Vuejs.
You can try it Online, it's Vue version DataTables
##Usage
npm install --save vue-datatable
Vue-loader and Babel is required(maybe will release ES5 and JavaScript file later :P)
<data-table :data-table="tableData"></data-table>
import DataTable from 'vue-datatable';
export default {
data() {
return {
tableData: {
options: {
// Global sort option
sortable: true,
// Global edit option
editable: true,
// How many items will be shown in each page
pageCount: 10,
// Callback of change page
onPageChanged(page) {
console.log(page);
}
},
columns: [
{
value: 'id',
text: 'ID',
// If this column is sortable
sortable: true,
// If this column is editable
editable: false,
// Render this column as HTML or not
isHTML: false,
// Render this column as button array or not
isButton: false
},
{
value: 'html',
text: 'HTML',
sortable: false,
editable: false,
isHTML: true,
isButton: false
},
{
value: 'button',
text: 'Button',
sortable: false,
editable: false,
isHTML: false,
isButton: true
}
],
rows: [
{
id: {
value: 1,
// If this field is editable
editable: false
},
html: {
value: '<a href="https://www.github.com">'GitHub</a>
},
button: {
value: [
// Text of this button
text: 'Button',
// Classes of this button
class: ['button'],
// Click function, 3 arguments: event, column text and current field object
func: function(event, column, field) {
}
]
}
}
]
}
}
},
components: {
DataTable
}
}