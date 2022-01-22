🔥 HEADS UP! You're currently looking at vue-dataset branch for Vue.js 2.
If you're looking for a Vue.js 3 compatible version of vue-dataset, please check out the
next branch.
A set of Vue.js components to display datasets (lists) with filtering, paging, and sorting capabilities!
Created with reusability in mind, so that one doesn't have to recreate the same functionality for lists over and over again.
vue-dataset does not impose any structure or layout limitations on your HTML, you can use divs, tables or anything you like to present your data.
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
|IE11, Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
Documentation and examples https://vue-dataset-demo.netlify.app/
In order to start development:
npm i
npm run watch