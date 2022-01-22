openbase logo
vd

vue-dataset

by Giannis Koutsaftakis
1.1.9 (see all)

A set of Vue.js components to display datasets (lists) with filtering, paging, and sorting capabilities!

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

vue-dataset

🔥 HEADS UP! You're currently looking at vue-dataset branch for Vue.js 2.
If you're looking for a Vue.js 3 compatible version of vue-dataset, please check out the next branch.

A set of Vue.js components to display datasets (lists) with filtering, paging, and sorting capabilities!
Created with reusability in mind, so that one doesn't have to recreate the same functionality for lists over and over again.

vue-dataset does not impose any structure or layout limitations on your HTML, you can use divs, tables or anything you like to present your data.

Features

  • Highly customizable DOM structure
  • Custom filtering based on the row values from all or specific data keys
  • "Search as" feature allows for searching using a custom search method
  • Multi "column" searching, search data keys are configurable
  • "Sort as" feature allows for sorting using a custom sorting method
  • Multi "column" sorting, sortable data keys are configurable
  • Pagination
  • Global search with debounce setting
  • Easy to extend with custom components

Browsers support

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Opera
Opera
IE11, Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

Documentation and examples https://vue-dataset-demo.netlify.app/

Development

In order to start development:

npm i
npm run watch

