🔥 HEADS UP! You're currently looking at vue-dataset branch for Vue.js 2.

If you're looking for a Vue.js 3 compatible version of vue-dataset, please check out the next branch.

A set of Vue.js components to display datasets (lists) with filtering, paging, and sorting capabilities!

Created with reusability in mind, so that one doesn't have to recreate the same functionality for lists over and over again.

vue-dataset does not impose any structure or layout limitations on your HTML, you can use divs, tables or anything you like to present your data.

Features

Highly customizable DOM structure

Custom filtering based on the row values from all or specific data keys

"Search as" feature allows for searching using a custom search method

Multi "column" searching, search data keys are configurable

"Sort as" feature allows for sorting using a custom sorting method

Multi "column" sorting, sortable data keys are configurable

Pagination

Global search with debounce setting

Easy to extend with custom components

Browsers support



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera IE11, Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Documentation and examples https://vue-dataset-demo.netlify.app/

Development

In order to start development: