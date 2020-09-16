Another component for infinite scroll and pull down/up to load data.
Here is a demo: HackNews
npm install vue-data-loading --save
Import first:
import VueDataLoading from 'vue-data-loading'
Register as a component:
components: {
VueDataLoading
},
The only you need to do is wrapping your data with
vue-data-loading tag.
<vue-data-loading>
<ul>
<li v-for="(item, index) in list" :key="index">Item: {{item}}</li>
</ul>
</vue-data-loading>
However, you can pass some
props or
events to the component.
<vue-data-loading :loading="loading" :listens="['pull-down', 'infinite-scroll']" @infinite-scroll="infiniteScroll" @pull-down="pullDown">
<!--your data here-->
</vue-data-loading>
Sometimes, you may want to change the default style or text(html), that is easy, just edit the
slot:
Here is a example for
infinite-scroll-loading slot:
default:
<slot :name="infinite-scroll-loading">加载中...</slot>
edit:
<div slot="infinite-scroll-loading" class="some-style-you-like">
<img src="/path/to/your-icon.png">
<span>loading...</span>
</div>
Here is a full example
Type: boolean
Default: false
The component will not trigger any events while
loading is
true.
It should be
true when data are downloading, and
false when finished.
Type: boolean
Default: false
The component will not trigger
infinite-scroll if
true.
It should be
true when all data have be loaded.
Type: boolean
Default: false
The component will trigger
infinite-scroll once if
true when it has be mounted.
It uses to bootstrap when page first-time loads.
Type: number
Default: 60
Unit: px
Only available for
touch* event, when pull distance is not less than it,
pull-down or
pull-up will be triggered.
Type: number
Default: 0
Unit: px
Sometimes you want to change bottom offset to trigger
infinite-scroll in advance.
Type: array
Default: ['infinite-scroll', 'pull-down', 'pull-up']
The component will not trigger the event if it not in the list.
Type: string
Required: false
All
events bind on
window if it is not set, or you need to specify a container
ref to it.
Emit when container has already scrolled to bottom of window
Emit when container has already pulled down
Emit when container has already pulled up
Display when container has already scrolled to bottom of window and data is
loading
Display when distance of
pull-down is less then
distance prop
Display when distance of
pull-down is not less then
distance prop
Display when container has already
pull-down and data is
loading
Display when distance of
pull-up is less then
distance prop
Display when distance of
pull-up is not less then
distance prop
Display when container has already
pull-up and data is
loading
Display when data is
completed and not
loading
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve example with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# build vue-data-loading component
npm run dist