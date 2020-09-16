中文文档

Another component for infinite scroll and pull down/up to load data.

Here is a demo: HackNews

Install

npm install vue-data-loading --save

Usage

Import first:

import VueDataLoading from 'vue-data-loading'

Register as a component:

components : { VueDataLoading },

The only you need to do is wrapping your data with vue-data-loading tag.

< vue-data-loading > < ul > < li v-for = "(item, index) in list" :key = "index" > Item: {{item}} </ li > </ ul > </ vue-data-loading >

However, you can pass some props or events to the component.

< vue-data-loading :loading = "loading" :listens = "['pull-down', 'infinite-scroll']" @ infinite-scroll = "infiniteScroll" @ pull-down = "pullDown" > </ vue-data-loading >

Sometimes, you may want to change the default style or text(html), that is easy, just edit the slot :

Here is a example for infinite-scroll-loading slot:

default:

< slot :name = "infinite-scroll-loading" > 加载中... </ slot >

edit:

<div slot= "infinite-scroll-loading" class = "some-style-you-like" > < img src = "/path/to/your-icon.png" > < span > loading... </ span > </ div >

Here is a full example

API

Props

loading

Type: boolean

Default: false

The component will not trigger any events while loading is true .

It should be true when data are downloading, and false when finished.

completed

Type: boolean

Default: false

The component will not trigger infinite-scroll if true .

It should be true when all data have be loaded.

Type: boolean

Default: false

The component will trigger infinite-scroll once if true when it has be mounted.

It uses to bootstrap when page first-time loads.

distance

Type: number

Default: 60

Unit: px

Only available for touch* event, when pull distance is not less than it, pull-down or pull-up will be triggered.

offset

Type: number

Default: 0

Unit: px

Sometimes you want to change bottom offset to trigger infinite-scroll in advance.

listens

Type: array

Default: ['infinite-scroll', 'pull-down', 'pull-up']

The component will not trigger the event if it not in the list.

container

Type: string

Required: false

All events bind on window if it is not set, or you need to specify a container ref to it.

Events

Emit when container has already scrolled to bottom of window

Emit when container has already pulled down

Emit when container has already pulled up

Slots

Display when container has already scrolled to bottom of window and data is loading

Display when distance of pull-down is less then distance prop

Display when distance of pull-down is not less then distance prop

Display when container has already pull-down and data is loading

Display when distance of pull-up is less then distance prop

Display when distance of pull-up is not less then distance prop

Display when container has already pull-up and data is loading

completed

Display when data is completed and not loading

Develop