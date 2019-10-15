vue-d3-network
Vue component to graph networks using d3-force
Demo
Features
- SVG render
- Canvas render
- Links and nodes selection
- svg <-> canvas shared styles via css
- Screenshots, export as svg or png (svg renderer), export as png (canvas renderer)
- Touch support
Installation
npm install vue-d3-network --save
Usage
<d3-network :net-nodes="nodes" :net-links="links" :options="options" />
import D3Network from 'vue-d3-network'
components: {
D3Network
}
<style src="vue-d3-network/dist/vue-d3-network.css"></style>
Or: import source component from: 'vue-d3-network/src/vue-d3-network.vue'
And install devDependencies. (d3-force, stylus and pug)
See: package.json)
Props
net-nodes: Array of node objects
net-links: Array of link objects
selection : Object, links and nodes selected
- links: Object with node.ids as keys, node objects as values
- nodes: Object with link.ids as keys, links objects as values
nodeSym: String, node sprite svg doc
nodeCb: Function(node) -> node, node formatter
linkCb: Function(link) -> link, node link formatter
simCb: Function(sim) -> sim, d3 simulation formatter
customForces: Object: { [d3Function]:args }
options:
-
canvas: Boolean, render as canvas, false = svg
-
size: Object, graph size. Default: container size
-
offset: Object, graph center offset
-
force: Number
-
forces Object:
- Center: Boolean, use d3.forceCenter
- X: strength, use d3.forceX
- Y: strength, use d3.forceY
- ManyBody: Boolean, use d3.forceManyBody, takes the negative value of 'force' option
- Link: Boolean, use d3.forceLink
-
nodeSize: Number, node radius | size in px
-
linkWidth: Number, link thickness in px
-
nodeLabels: Boolean, show nodes names
-
linkLabels: Boolean, show links names
-
fontSize: Number, for node labels, px
-
strLinks: Boolean, draw links as rect lines
-
resizeListener:Boolean, defaults: true ,add listener to window.resize event
-
noNodes: Boolean, no render nodes
-
canvasStyles: Object
Events
- node-click: fired when click on node, emits (event,node-object)
- link-click: fired when click on link, emits (event, link-object)
- screen-shot: fired when screenshot creation is done, emits (error)
Methods
- screenShot (name, bgColor, toSVG, svgAllCss), all arguments are optional
- name: file name
- bgColor: CSS color, png background color
- toSVG: Boolean, (svg renderer) true: export as svg, false : export as png
- svgAllCss: Boolean (svg renderer) true: include all styles in svg false: include only matched styles.
This option is useful, for example to include hover actions on exported svg file
Node object
- id: node id. If not provided uses array index
- name: node name. If not provided uses: 'node [node_id]'
- _color: node color, e.g. red, #aa00bb,
- _cssClass: node css class name
- _labelClass: node label css class name
- svgSym: node icon, svg document (only works in svg renderer)
- _size : node size (svg renderer only)
- _width: node width (svg renderer only)
- _height: node height (svg renderer only)
- _svgAttrs: Object, svg node attributes
Link Object
- id: link id. If not provided uses array index
- name: node name. If not provided uses: 'link [link_id]'
- tid: id of target node
- sid: id of source node
- _color: link color, e.g. red, #aa00bb,
- _svgAttrs: Object, svg line attributes
Css style and canvas style
SVG css classes:
- .node: nodes symbol
- .link: link line
- .node-label: nodes names
- .node .selected: node selected
- .link .selected link selected
- .node .pinned: node pinned
To use this css styles in canvas we create 'ghosts' svg elements to pick up values from computed css properties.
If you want, you can stylize the canvas elements directly, setting: options.canvasStyles, but these styles will not be applied to the svg graph.
see: src/canvasStyles.js
TODO
More Examples