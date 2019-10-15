Vue component to graph networks using d3-force

Features

SVG render

Canvas render

Links and nodes selection

svg <-> canvas shared styles via css

Screenshots, export as svg or png (svg renderer), export as png (canvas renderer)

Touch support

Installation

npm install vue-d3-network --save

Usage

< d3-network :net-nodes = "nodes" :net-links = "links" :options = "options" />

import D3Network from 'vue-d3-network' components : { D3Network }

< style src = "vue-d3-network/dist/vue-d3-network.css" > </ style >

Or: import source component from: 'vue-d3-network/src/vue-d3-network.vue' And install devDependencies. (d3-force, stylus and pug) See: package.json)

Props

net-nodes: Array of node objects

net-links: Array of link objects

selection : Object, links and nodes selected

links: Object with node.ids as keys, node objects as values

nodes: Object with link.ids as keys, links objects as values

nodeSym: String, node sprite svg doc

nodeCb: Function(node) -> node, node formatter

linkCb: Function(link) -> link, node link formatter

simCb: Function(sim) -> sim, d3 simulation formatter

customForces: Object: { [d3Function]:args }

options:

canvas : Boolean, render as canvas, false = svg

size : Object, graph size. Default: container size w : Number h : Number

offset : Object, graph center offset x : Number y : Number

force : Number

forces Object: Center : Boolean, use d3.forceCenter X : strength, use d3.forceX Y : strength, use d3.forceY ManyBody : Boolean, use d3.forceManyBody, takes the negative value of 'force' option Link : Boolean, use d3.forceLink

nodeSize : Number, node radius | size in px

linkWidth : Number, link thickness in px

nodeLabels : Boolean, show nodes names

linkLabels : Boolean, show links names

fontSize : Number, for node labels, px

strLinks : Boolean, draw links as rect lines

resizeListener :Boolean, defaults: true ,add listener to window.resize event

noNodes : Boolean, no render nodes

canvasStyles: Object

Events

node-click: fired when click on node, emits (event,node-object)

link-click: fired when click on link, emits (event, link-object)

screen-shot: fired when screenshot creation is done, emits (error)

Methods

screenShot(name, bgColor, toSVG, svgAllCss), all arguments are optional
name: file name
bgColor: CSS color, png background color
toSVG: Boolean, (svg renderer) true: export as svg, false: export as png
svgAllCss: Boolean (svg renderer) true: include all styles in svg false: include only matched styles. This option is useful, for example to include hover actions on exported svg file

(name, bgColor, toSVG, svgAllCss), all arguments are optional

Node object

id: node id. If not provided uses array index

name: node name. If not provided uses: 'node [node_id]'

_color: node color, e.g. red, #aa00bb,

_cssClass: node css class name

_labelClass: node label css class name

svgSym: node icon, svg document (only works in svg renderer)

_size: node size (svg renderer only)

_width: node width (svg renderer only)

_height: node height (svg renderer only)

: node height (svg renderer only) _svgAttrs: Object, svg node attributes

Link Object

id: link id. If not provided uses array index

name: node name. If not provided uses: 'link [link_id]'

tid: id of target node

sid: id of source node

_color: link color, e.g. red, #aa00bb,

: link color, e.g. red, #aa00bb, _svgAttrs: Object, svg line attributes

Css style and canvas style

SVG css classes:

.node: nodes symbol

.link: link line

.node-label: nodes names

.node .selected: node selected

.link .selected: link selected

.node .pinned: node pinned

To use this css styles in canvas we create 'ghosts' svg elements to pick up values from computed css properties. If you want, you can stylize the canvas elements directly, setting: options.canvasStyles, but these styles will not be applied to the svg graph.

see: src/canvasStyles.js

TODO

Optimization Zoom

Canvas Render Nodes sprites

More Examples