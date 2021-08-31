Cytoscape, now in vue

For more details please visit our site:

https://rcarcasses.github.io/vue-cytoscape

Migration guide

To upgrade from v0.2.x to v1.0.x :

this.$cytoscape.instance no longer exist in v1 , if you want to access cytoscape instance use the afterCreated lifecycle hook.

no longer exist in , if you want to access cytoscape instance use the lifecycle hook. Creating elements by passing config.elements configuration is discouraged, use the CyElement s api instead.

Changelog

reactivity added for element data & positions

Typescript support.

Multiple cytoscape instances support.

instances support. v-on: directive events api introduced.

directive events api introduced. Documentation with vuepress .

. DOM reflection removed.

cytoscape events can now be listened in through the component.

events can now be listened in through the component. Graph elements can be added as children of the cytoscape component.

component. Adding/removing elements directly using cytoscape instance is reflected in the Cytoscape component: CyElement s components are added/removed accordingly.