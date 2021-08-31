openbase logo
vc

vue-cytoscape

by rcarcasses
1.0.8 (see all)

cytoscape.js now inside vue.js

Overview

Categories

Readme

vue-cytoscape

Cytoscape, now in vue

For more details please visit our site:

https://rcarcasses.github.io/vue-cytoscape

Migration guide

To upgrade from v0.2.x to v1.0.x:

  • this.$cytoscape.instance no longer exist in v1, if you want to access cytoscape instance use the afterCreated lifecycle hook.
  • Creating elements by passing config.elements configuration is discouraged, use the CyElements api instead.

Changelog

v1.0.7

  • reactivity added for element data & positions

v1.0.0

  • Typescript support.
  • Multiple cytoscape instances support.
  • v-on: directive events api introduced.
  • Documentation with vuepress.
  • DOM reflection removed.

v0.2

  • cytoscape events can now be listened in through the component.
  • Graph elements can be added as children of the cytoscape component.
  • Adding/removing elements directly using cytoscape instance is reflected in the Cytoscape component: CyElements components are added/removed accordingly.

v0.1

  • Support for cytoscape interaction via global instance.
  • preConfig and afterCreated lifecycle hooks provided, support for cytoscape plugins.

