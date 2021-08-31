Cytoscape, now in vue
To upgrade from
v0.2.x to
v1.0.x:
this.$cytoscape.instance no longer exist in
v1, if you want to access cytoscape instance use the
afterCreated lifecycle hook.
config.elements configuration is discouraged, use the
CyElements api instead.
cytoscape instances support.
v-on: directive events api introduced.
vuepress.
cytoscape events can now be listened in through the component.
cytoscape component.
cytoscape instance is reflected in the
Cytoscape component:
CyElements
components are added/removed accordingly.
cytoscape interaction via global instance.
preConfig and
afterCreated lifecycle hooks provided, support for
cytoscape plugins.