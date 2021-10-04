openbase logo
vct

vue-cute-timeline

by 怡潼
1.2.10

A cute timeline component for Vue.js.

Readme

vue-cute-timeline

DEMO

Introduction

A cute timeline component for Vue.js.

Install

yarn add vue-cute-timeline --save

Usage

<template>
  <timeline>
    <timeline-title>title</timeline-title>
    <timeline-item bg-color="#9dd8e0">item1</timeline-item>
    <timeline-item :hollow="true">item2</timeline-item>
  </timeline>
</template>

<script>
import { Timeline, TimelineItem, TimelineTitle } from 'vue-cute-timeline'
import 'vue-cute-timeline/dist/index.css'

export default {
  components: {
    Timeline,
    TimelineItem,
    TimelineTitle
  }
}
</script>

API

<timeline> props

It will be better to use hyphenated attributes instead of camelcase attributes. The discussion explained why.

  • timeline-theme

    The theme color of the timeline component.

    Set the line's and circle's color.

    Type: string
Default: #dbdde0

  • timeline-bg

    The background color of the timeline circle component (for hollow and others if needed).

    Set the hollow circle's and other timeline symbol's default background color.

    Type: string
Default: #dbdde0

<timeline-item> / <timeline-title> props

  • bg-color

    Set the circle's and the circle's border color.

    Type: string
Default: #dbdde0

  • line-color

    Set only the circle's border color.

    Type: string
Default: #dbdde0

  • hollow

    Control whether the circle is hollow or not. _Note** When hollow cannot be used together with bg-color, unless you wish to change the hollow background color.

    Type: boolean
Default: false

  • font-color

    Set the timeline item or title font color. Or you can set font color by add a className, as the content of the timeline item/title is a slot.

    Type: string
Default: #37414a

  • icon-size

    Set the timeline item or title icon size. Control the size of the circle or of the image set using slots="others".

    Type: string ('small'| 'medium'|'large')
Default: ''

Slots

  • others

    Don't like the circle? You can set it to a image, iconfont or anything you want.

    <timeline-item>
  <img
      src="https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/12069729/36057805-80cfc3d2-0e4e-11e8-8851-6fda091ff389.png"
      class="icon-heart"
      slot="others"
  />
</timeline-item>

License

MIT © luyilin

minemine.cc · GitHub @luyilin · Twitter @luyilin12

