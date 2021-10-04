A cute timeline component for Vue.js.
yarn add vue-cute-timeline --save
<template>
<timeline>
<timeline-title>title</timeline-title>
<timeline-item bg-color="#9dd8e0">item1</timeline-item>
<timeline-item :hollow="true">item2</timeline-item>
</timeline>
</template>
<script>
import { Timeline, TimelineItem, TimelineTitle } from 'vue-cute-timeline'
import 'vue-cute-timeline/dist/index.css'
export default {
components: {
Timeline,
TimelineItem,
TimelineTitle
}
}
</script>
<timeline> props
It will be better to use hyphenated attributes instead of camelcase attributes. The discussion explained why.
timeline-theme
The theme color of the timeline component.
Set the line's and circle's color.
Type: string
Default: #dbdde0
timeline-bg
The background color of the timeline circle component (for hollow and others if needed).
Set the hollow circle's and other timeline symbol's default background color.
Type: string
Default: #dbdde0
<timeline-item> /
<timeline-title> props
bg-color
Set the circle's and the circle's border color.
Type: string
Default: #dbdde0
line-color
Set only the circle's border color.
Type: string
Default: #dbdde0
hollow
Control whether the circle is hollow or not.
_Note** When
hollow cannot be used together with
bg-color, unless you wish to change the hollow background color.
Type: boolean
Default: false
font-color
Set the timeline item or title font color. Or you can set font color by add a className, as the content of the timeline item/title is a slot.
Type: string
Default: #37414a
icon-size
Set the timeline item or title icon size.
Control the size of the circle or of the image set using
slots="others".
Type: string ('small'| 'medium'|'large')
Default: ''
others
Don't like the circle? You can set it to a image, iconfont or anything you want.
<timeline-item>
<img
src="https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/12069729/36057805-80cfc3d2-0e4e-11e8-8851-6fda091ff389.png"
class="icon-heart"
slot="others"
/>
</timeline-item>
MIT © luyilin
minemine.cc · GitHub @luyilin · Twitter @luyilin12