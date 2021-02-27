You can check out Vue-custom-element demos at https://karol-f.github.io/vue-custom-element/
npm install vue-custom-element --save
import vueCustomElement from 'vue-custom-element'
Vue.use(vueCustomElement);
To build your web-component using vue-cli, you have to use the following command:
vue-cli-service build --target lib --name your-component-name src/main.js
Note: the command
vue-cli-service build --target wc does not work, since it using vue's own vue-web-component-wrapper.
If you are using Vue globally, just include
vue-custom-element.js and it will automatically install the
Vue.customElement method.
<script src="path/to/vue-custom-element.js"></script>
For cross-browser compatibility (IE9+) use Custom Elements polyfill.
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/document-register-element/1.4.1/document-register-element.js"></script>
or
import 'document-register-element/build/document-register-element';
Vue-custom-element is a tiny wrapper around Vue components. It provides a seamless way to use Vue components in HTML, plain JavaScript, Vue, React, Angular etc., without manually initialising Vue. It's using power of Web Components' Custom Elements.
Vue-custom-element?
It might be confusing for users to understand the different use cases of Vue components vs Custom Elements .
Why might you need
Vue-custom-element? Simple, for your Vue components user's convenience. All they will need to do is include your JavaScript file and then they can:
<my-component></my-component>) at any time of the document lifecycle. You can use your elements in e.g. SPA application just by including HTML tag - no Vue initialization or JavaScript usage is needed. Custom Elements will auto initialize when mounted into document. You can include them in e.g. Vue, Angular or React projects and browser will take care of detecting it and initialization
tag-name and Vue component
object are needed for
Vue.customElement() usage
Check out the demo site to see it in action.
For additional examples and detailed description check the demos page.
<widget-vue prop1="1" prop2="string" prop3="true"></widget-vue>
Vue.customElement('widget-vue', {
props: [
'prop1',
'prop2',
'prop3'
],
data: {
message: 'Hello Vue!'
},
template: '<p>{{ message }}, {{ prop1 }}, {{prop2}}, {{prop3}}</p>'
});
document.querySelector('widget-vue').prop2 // get prop value
document.querySelector('widget-vue').prop2 = 'another string' // set prop value
You can also change
<widget-vue> HTML attributes and changes will be instantly reflected.
By default,
vue-custom-element does not mount underneath a
ShadowDOM. While this is easier to develop and debug, CSS stylings for the parent can contaminate the component, and stylings for the component can contaminate the parent. This is most prevalent when using prebuilt UI libraries which assume the component is the only content on the page (i.e. Vuetify). A
ShadowDOM prevents this contamination by isolating the components and stylings within an HTML document fragment.
In these situations, components should be mounted underneath a shadowDOM using the option
Vue.customElement('widget-vue', CustomWidget, {
shadow: true,
beforeCreateVueInstance(root) {
const rootNode = root.el.getRootNode();
if (rootNode instanceof ShadowRoot) {
root.shadowRoot = rootNode;
} else {
root.shadowRoot = document.head;
}
return root;
},
});
The additional
beforeCreateVueInstance is only required if your Vue component has bundled stylings and you are using
css-modules with Webpack to bundle (which is most use cases). In addition, if you are using
vue-loader and
vue-style-loader plugins with Webpack, you will need to pass the
shadowMode: true option to the plugins also. This is required so the plugins know they that CSS styles should be attached under the
shadowDOM and not in the
document.head (which is the default behavior).
webpack.config.js example for scss stylings
{
test: /\.vue$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'vue-loader',
options: {
shadowMode: true
}
}
]
},
{
test: /\.scss$/, //as example I used scss
use: [
{
loader: 'vue-style-loader',
options: {
shadowMode: true
}
}
]
}
vue.config.js for Vue CLI 3
function enableShadowCss(config) {
const configs = [
config.module.rule('vue').use('vue-loader'),
];
// based on common rules returned by `vue inspect`
const ruleSets = ['css', 'postcss', 'scss', 'sass', 'less', 'stylus'];
const ruleNames = ['vue-modules', 'vue', 'normal-modules', 'normal'];
ruleSets.forEach((ruleSet) => {
if (config.module.rules.store.has(ruleSet)) {
ruleNames.forEach((rName) => {
if (config.module.rule(ruleSet).oneOfs.store.has(rName)) {
if (config.module.rule(ruleSet).oneOf(rName).uses.store.has('vue-style-loader')) {
configs.push(config.module.rule(ruleSet).oneOf(rName).use('vue-style-loader'));
}
}
});
}
});
if (!process.env.BUILD_MODE) {
process.env.BUILD_MODE = config.store.get('mode');
}
configs.forEach((c) => c.tap((options) => {
options.shadowMode = true;
return options;
}));
}
module.exports = {
chainWebpack:
(config) => {
enableShadowCss(config);
},
css: {
sourceMap: true,
extract: false,
},
};
Note: for stylings to work, CSS must be bundled in JS and injected at runtime. Otherwise you will need to manually link the CSS under the shadowDOM inside your component (which is obviously an anti-pattern).
For additional ShadowDom examples see: https://github.com/bryanvaz/vue-custom-element-shadow-examples
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
iOS
Android
|59+ (--flag)
|54+
|10.1+
|42+
|10.3+
|55+
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
iOS
Android
|IE9+, Edge
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Additional, optional, third parameter to
Vue.customElement() is options object. You can pass following methods.
'This' in callbacks points to Custom Element's DOM Node.
{
// 'constructorCallback' can be triggered multiple times when e.g. vue-router is used
constructorCallback() {
console.info('constructorCallback', this);
},
// element is mounted/inserted into document
connectedCallback() {
console.info('connectedCallback', this);
},
// element is removed from document
disconnectedCallback() {
console.warn('disconnectedCallback', this);
},
// one of element's attributes (Vue instance props) is changed
attributeChangedCallback(name, oldValue, value) {
console.info('attributeChangedCallback', name, oldValue, value);
},
// Root component's definition is passed to this hook just before Vue instance creation - so you can modify it
beforeCreateVueInstance(RootComponentDefinition) {
console.info('beforeCreateVueInstance', RootComponentDefinition);
return RootComponentDefinition;
},
// Vue instance is created
vueInstanceCreatedCallback() {
console.info('vueInstanceCreatedCallback');
},
// in case of using vue-custom-element with modals, we destroy it after defined timeout. Use "null" value if you want to manually "$destroy" it.
destroyTimeout: 3000,
// only needed when using lazy-loading - 'props' are not accessible on Custom Element registration so we have to provide them
props: [],
// you can set shadow root for element. Only works if native implementation is available.
shadow: false,
// you can set CSS that will be available in Shadow DOM.
shadowCss: ''
}
Example options usage:
import MyElement from './MyElement.vue';
Vue.customElement('my-element', MyElement, {
shadow: true,
shadowCss: `
.card {
background-color: blue;
}`
});
Callbacks are executed before the lifecycle hooks from Vue component passed to Vue-custom-element. It's a better idea to just use Vue component lifecycle hooks (e.g.
created,
mounted,
beforeDestroy).
Inside HTML tags of the defined custom element, Vue-custom-element will create:
Custom Element HTML tag will expose API to interact with underlying Vue component - you can change HTML attributes or props, using JavaScript.
For advanced access, when exposed API is not enough, defined custom element can expose Vue instance via
getVueInstance() method.
console.info(document.querySelector('widget-vue').getVueInstance())
my-element is valid, but
myelement is not
npm install
npm run dev:demo
npm run build
This command will compile
vue-custom-element.js and docs files.
Please take a note that
npm run build will use
config.build.assetsPublicPath, which is set to Github Pages path in
config/index.js.