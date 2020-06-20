A vue component for select dates (range mode available) & time

This documentation is for v2.*. Find v1 documentation here

Dark mode

Demo

Enjoy

Installation

Yarn

yarn add vue-ctk-date-time-picker

NPM

npm i --save vue-ctk-date-time-picker

Usage

ES6 Modules / CommonJS

import VueCtkDateTimePicker from 'vue-ctk-date-time-picker' ; import 'vue-ctk-date-time-picker/dist/vue-ctk-date-time-picker.css' ; Vue.component( 'VueCtkDateTimePicker' , VueCtkDateTimePicker);

< VueCtkDateTimePicker v-model = "yourValue" />

UMD

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "${YOUR_PATH}/vue-ctk-date-time-picker.css" /> < div id = "app" > < VueCtkDateTimePicker v-model = "yourValue" > </ VueCtkDateTimePicker > </ div > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue" charset = "utf-8" > </ script > < script src = "${YOUR_PATH}/vue-ctk-date-time-picker.umd.min.js" charset = "utf-8" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > Vue.component( 'vue-ctk-date-time-picker' , window [ 'vue-ctk-date-time-picker' ]); new Vue({ el : '#app' , data() { return { yourValue : null }; } }); </ script >

Here is an example of UMD implementation.

Use custom element to trigger the component

< VueCtkDateTimePicker :no-value-to-custom-elem = "(true|false)" /> ... < input type = "text" /> ... or < button type = "button" > Label </ button > ... </ VueCtkDateTimePicker >

Props API

Props Type Required Default v-model String yes - format String no 'YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm a' formatted String no 'llll' (momentjs format) label String no Select date & time hint (1) String no - error (2) Boolean no false color (3) String (hex) no dodgerblue button-color (4) String (hex) no #00C853 position String no null locale (5) String no Browser Locale persistent Boolean no false minute-interval Integer no 1 output-format String no null only-time Boolean no false only-date Boolean no false no-label Boolean no false no-header Boolean no false no-value-to-custom-elem (6) Boolean no false min-date (7) String no - max-date (7) String no - no-weekends-days Boolean no false auto-close Boolean no false inline Boolean no false overlay Boolean no false range Boolean no false dark Boolean no false no-shortcuts Boolean no false no-button Boolean no false input-size String (sm or lg) no null button-now-translation String no 'Now' no-button-now Boolean no false first-day-of-week Int (0 to 7) no - disabled-dates (8) Array <string> no [] disabled-hours (9) Array <string> no - shortcut String no - custom-shortcuts (10) Array <object> no - disabled-weekly (11) Array <integer> no [] no-keyboard (12) Boolean no false right (13) Boolean no false noClearButton Boolean no false behaviour Object no See behaviour id (14) String no undefined

(1) hint : Is a text that replaces the label/placeholder (Ex : Error designation)

(2) error : When is true --> Input border & label are red

(3) color: Replace color for the hint, the borders & picker color

(4) button-color: Replace color for the buttons on bottom (validation & 'now')

(5) locale : Default value is the locale of the browser - Ex : Set locale="fr" to force to French language

(6) no-value-to-custom-elem : No value will set to your elem (you can get the formatted value with @formatted-value event)

(7) min-date && max-date should be in the same format as property format specified. If format not set - it is set to 'YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm a' by default

(8) Disabled-Dates is an Array of dates in 'YYYY-MM-DD' format (ex: ['2018-04-03', '2018-04-07', '2018-04-09'] )

(9) disabled-hours : Must be an Array of hours in 24h format ('00' to '23') : ['00','01','02','03','04','05','06','07','19','20','21','22','23']

(10) custom-shortcuts - It's an array of objects. Each object represents a single shortcut.

[ { key : 'thisWeek' , label : 'This week' , value : 'isoWeek' }, { key : 'lastWeek' , label : 'Last week' , value : '-isoWeek' }, { key : 'last7Days' , label : 'Last 7 days' , value : 7 }, { key : 'last30Days' , label : 'Last 30 days' , value : 30 }, { key : 'thisMonth' , label : 'This month' , value : 'month' }, { key : 'lastMonth' , label : 'Last month' , value : '-month' }, { key : 'thisYear' , label : 'This year' , value : 'year' }, { key : 'lastYear' , label : 'Last year' , value : '-year' } ];

Shortcut types allowed are : ['day', '-day', 'isoWeek', '-isoWeek', 'quarter', 'month', '-month', 'year', '-year', 'week', '-week'] For each shortcut, a key , label and value must be specified. The key is a unique key for that specific shortcut. Additional values can be passed as a callback function that will be called whenever the user clicks on the shortcut. The callback receives an object as first argument with the start and end values, with the shortcut object itself. You can use this feature for translate existings shortcuts. If the value of shortcut is a number (Integer), this number correspond to number of day (for 5 --> Last 5 days).

If the value of shortcut is a function, we'll use it to generate the start and end values. This function should return an object with the start & end values. Both values must be a moment object. The function is called when the user clicks on the shortcut button.

[ { key : 'customValue' , label : 'My custom thing' , value : () => { return { start : moment(), end : moment().add( 2 , 'days' ) } }, callback : ( { start, end } ) => { console .log( 'My shortcut was clicked with values: ' , start, end) } }, ];

With the shortcut property, you can specify a shortcut that's selected by default by passing it's key value.

:shortcut= "'thisMonth'"

(11) disabled-weekly : Days of the week which are disabled every week, in Array format with day index, Sunday as 0 and Saturday as 6: [0,4,6]

(12) no-keyboard : Disable keyboard accessibility & navigation

(13) right : add this attribute to align the picker on right

(14) id : it assign id such as 'passedstring-input' to input help diffrentiate between two date-time-picker on same component.

Any additionnal attribute passed to the component will be automatically be binded to the input component. (eg. if you passes a type attribute, the <input> will receive it).

Behaviour

In order to avoid having too much properties in the component, We're adding a behaviour property that is an object including some annex behaviour values.

The default value for this object is:

{ time : { nearestIfDisabled : true ; } }

To override those values, pass a new object with the values you want to override:

< ctk-date-time-picker :behaviour = "{ time: { nearestIfDisabled: false } }" />

Behaviour Description Type Default time.nearestIfDisabled If true , it will select the nearest available hour in the timepicker, if the current selected hour is disabled. Per example, if the hour is 12 but all the hours have been disabled until 14, then the 14 will be selected by default. Set false to disable this behaviour; the current hour will remain selected even if it has been disabled. The user cannot re-select it. Boolean true

Events API

Event Return input value (formatted with 'format' props) formatted-value value (formatted with 'formatted' props) is-shown Component is shown is-hidden Component is hidden validate Click on validate button (so component is closed) destroy Component is destroy

Keyboard Accessible

Key Action Arrow Right Next Day Arrow Left Previous Day Arrow Down Same day on next week Arrow Up Same day on previous week Page Down Same day on previous month Page Up Same day on next month Enter or Space Select day Escape Close component

Upcoming features (Todo)

Double Calendar on RangeDatePicker (issue : #33)

Inputs Text to choose values (issue #30)

TimePicker seconds support (issue : #79)

Contribute

Setting up development server

Without Docker

Ensure you have Node and npm in your machine. Minimal config is:

node >= 6.0

npm >= 3.0

This project is built with node@10.x .

Install the development dependencies by running:

npm install

or

npm ci

Once your dependencies are installed, start the development server with:

npm run serve

This will start the development server available at http://localhost:8080 .

Docker

To easily set-up your development environment, you can spin up a container containing the development app. For that, you need Docker with docker-compose in your machine.

Once you've everything running, you can simply run the following command to start the dev server:

docker-compose up -d

This will start the development server inside a container and accessible through http://localhost:8080 .

Compiles and hot-reloads for development

npm run serve

Linter

npm run lint

Tests

Work in progress

License

This project is licensed under MIT License

Credit

Open source time proudly sponsored by Chronotruck