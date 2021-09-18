This version is for Vue 3. Click here for Vue 2.
VueCsvImport is completely un-styled and customizable. All markup can be replaced and all text can be customized.
You can install the package via npm or yarn:
# npm
npm install vue-csv-import
# Yarn
yarn add vue-csv-import
You can import components individually.
import {VueCsvToggleHeaders, VueCsvSubmit, VueCsvMap, VueCsvInput, VueCsvErrors, VueCsvImport} from 'vue-csv-import';
Or import all as a plugin.
import {createApp} from "vue";
import App from "./App.vue";
import {VueCsvImportPlugin} from "vue-csv-import";
createApp(App)
.use(VueCsvImportPlugin)
.mount("#app");
A minimal working example with all components will look something like this:
<template>
<vue-csv-import
v-model="csv"
:fields="{name: {required: false, label: 'Name'}, age: {required: true, label: 'Age'}}"
>
<vue-csv-toggle-headers></vue-csv-toggle-headers>
<vue-csv-errors></vue-csv-errors>
<vue-csv-input></vue-csv-input>
<vue-csv-map></vue-csv-map>
</vue-csv-import>
</template>
Primary wrapper component.
<template>
<vue-csv-import
v-model="csv"
:fields="{
name: {
required: false,
label: 'Name'
},
age: {
required: true,
label: 'Age'
}
}"
>
<!-- Other Components -->
</vue-csv-import>
</template>
|Prop
|Default
|Description
|fields
|null
|(required) The field names used to map the CSV.
|text
|see below
|(optional) Override the default text used in the component.
|modelValue
|N/A
|(optional) Binds to the mapped CSV object.
{
errors: {
fileRequired: 'A file is required',
invalidMimeType: "Invalid file type"
},
toggleHeaders: 'File has headers',
submitBtn: 'Submit',
fieldColumn: 'Field',
csvColumn: 'Column'
}
|Prop
|Description
|file
|The selected file
|errors
|Current errors
|fields
|The fields object
Allows user to toggle whether the CSV has headers or not.
<template>
<vue-csv-import>
...
<vue-csv-toggle-headers></vue-csv-toggle-headers>
...
</vue-csv-import>
</template>
Or with custom markup:
<template>
<vue-csv-import>
...
<vue-csv-toggle-headers v-slot="{hasHeaders, toggle}">
<button @click.prevent="toggle">Has Headers</button>
</vue-csv-toggle-headers>
...
</vue-csv-import>
</template>
|Prop
|Default
|Description
|checkboxAttributes
|{}
|(optional) Attributes to bind to the checkbox.
|labelAttributes
|{}
|(optional) Attributes to bind to the label.
|Prop
|Description
|hasHeaders
|Whether CSV is marked as having headers.
|toggle
|Toggle the 'hasHeaders' value.
The file field for importing CSV.
<template>
<vue-csv-import>
...
<vue-csv-input name="file"></vue-csv-input>
...
</vue-csv-import>
</template>
Or with custom markup:
<template>
<vue-csv-import>
...
<vue-csv-input v-slot="{file, change}">
...
</vue-csv-input>
...
</vue-csv-import>
</template>
|Prop
|Default
|Description
|name
|N/A
|(required) The field names used to map the CSV.
|headers
|true
|(optional) Override the default text used in the component.
|parseConfig
|N/A
|(optional) Papaparse config object.
|validation
|true
|(optional) Use validation or not
|fileMimeTypes
|["text/csv", "text/x-csv", "application/vnd.ms-excel", "text/plain"]
|(optional) Accepted CSV file mime types.
|Prop
|Description
|file
|The current file object
|change
|Change the file
Component to map the CSV to the specified fields.
<template>
<vue-csv-import>
...
<vue-csv-map></vue-csv-map>
...
</vue-csv-import>
</template>
Or use slot for custom markup:
<template>
<vue-csv-import>
...
<vue-csv-map v-slot="{sample, map, fields}">
...
</vue-csv-map>
...
</vue-csv-import>
</template>
|Prop
|Default
|Description
|noThead
|false
|(optional) Attributes to bind to the checkbox.
|selectAttributes
|{}
|(optional) Attributes to bind to the select fields.
|autoMatch
|true
|(optional) Auto-match fields to columns when they share the same name
|autoMatchIgnoreCase
|true
|(optional) Ignore case when auto-matching
|Prop
|Description
|sample
|The first row of the CSV.
|map
|The currently mapped fields.
|fields
|The fields.
Displays a button to post the CSV to specified URL.
<template>
<vue-csv-import>
...
<vue-csv-submit url="/post/here" :config="{}"></vue-csv-submit>
...
</vue-csv-import>
</template>
Or use slot for custom markup:
<template>
<vue-csv-import>
<vue-csv-submit v-slot="{submit, mappedCsv}">
<button @click.prevent="submit">Submit!!</button>
</vue-csv-submit>
</vue-csv-import>
</template>
|Prop
|Default
|Description
|url
|N/A
|(required) Where to post the CSV.
|config
|{}
|(optional) Axios config object.
|Prop
|Description
|submit
|Submit the CSV (POST)
|mappedCsv
|The mapped CSV object
Displays any error messages.
<template>
<vue-csv-import>
...
<vue-csv-errors></vue-csv-errors>
...
</vue-csv-import>
</template>
Or use slot for custom markup:
<template>
<vue-csv-import>
...
<vue-csv-errors v-slot="{errors}">
...
</vue-csv-errors>
...
</vue-csv-import>
</template>
|Prop
|Description
|errors
|Object containing errors
npm run test
Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.
If you discover any security related issues, please contact John Gile.
The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.