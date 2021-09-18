Vue.js component to handle CSV uploads with field mapping.

This version is for Vue 3. Click here for Vue 2.

VueCsvImport is completely un-styled and customizable. All markup can be replaced and all text can be customized.

Installation

You can install the package via npm or yarn:

npm install vue-csv-import yarn add vue-csv-import

You can import components individually.

import {VueCsvToggleHeaders, VueCsvSubmit, VueCsvMap, VueCsvInput, VueCsvErrors, VueCsvImport} from 'vue-csv-import' ;

Or import all as a plugin.

import {createApp} from "vue" ; import App from "./App.vue" ; import {VueCsvImportPlugin} from "vue-csv-import" ; createApp(App) .use(VueCsvImportPlugin) .mount( "#app" );

A minimal working example with all components will look something like this:

<template> <vue-csv-import v-model="csv" :fields="{name: {required: false, label: 'Name'}, age: {required: true, label: 'Age'}}" > <vue-csv-toggle-headers></vue-csv-toggle-headers> <vue-csv-errors></vue-csv-errors> <vue-csv-input></vue-csv-input> <vue-csv-map></vue-csv-map> </vue-csv-import> </template>

Components

VueCsvImport - The primary component wrapper. All other components should be used within this component.

VueCsvToggleHeaders - Toggles whether CSV should be read as having headers or not.

VueCsvInput - The file input field to upload your CSV

VueCsvMap - Used to map CSV columns to your fields

VueCsvSubmit - Used to POST the mapped CSV.

VueCsvErrors - Used to display errors.

VueCsvImport

Primary wrapper component.

<template> <vue-csv-import v-model="csv" :fields="{ name: { required: false, label: 'Name' }, age: { required: true, label: 'Age' } }" > <!-- Other Components --> </vue-csv-import> </template>

Prop Default Description fields null (required) The field names used to map the CSV. text see below (optional) Override the default text used in the component. modelValue N/A (optional) Binds to the mapped CSV object.

Default text

{ errors: { fileRequired: 'A file is required', invalidMimeType: "Invalid file type" }, toggleHeaders: 'File has headers', submitBtn: 'Submit', fieldColumn: 'Field', csvColumn: 'Column' }

Slot Props:

Prop Description file The selected file errors Current errors fields The fields object

VueCsvToggleHeaders

Allows user to toggle whether the CSV has headers or not.

<template> <vue-csv-import> ... <vue-csv-toggle-headers></vue-csv-toggle-headers> ... </vue-csv-import> </template>

Or with custom markup:

<template> <vue-csv-import> ... <vue-csv-toggle-headers v-slot="{hasHeaders, toggle}"> <button @click.prevent="toggle">Has Headers</button> </vue-csv-toggle-headers> ... </vue-csv-import> </template>

Prop Default Description checkboxAttributes {} (optional) Attributes to bind to the checkbox. labelAttributes {} (optional) Attributes to bind to the label.

Slot Props:

Prop Description hasHeaders Whether CSV is marked as having headers. toggle Toggle the 'hasHeaders' value.

VueCsvInput

The file field for importing CSV.

<template> <vue-csv-import> ... <vue-csv-input name="file"></vue-csv-input> ... </vue-csv-import> </template>

Or with custom markup:

<template> <vue-csv-import> ... <vue-csv-input v-slot="{file, change}"> ... </vue-csv-input> ... </vue-csv-import> </template>

Prop Default Description name N/A (required) The field names used to map the CSV. headers true (optional) Override the default text used in the component. parseConfig N/A (optional) Papaparse config object. validation true (optional) Use validation or not fileMimeTypes ["text/csv", "text/x-csv", "application/vnd.ms-excel", "text/plain"] (optional) Accepted CSV file mime types.

Slot Props:

Prop Description file The current file object change Change the file

VueCsvMap

Component to map the CSV to the specified fields.

<template> <vue-csv-import> ... <vue-csv-map></vue-csv-map> ... </vue-csv-import> </template>

Or use slot for custom markup:

<template> <vue-csv-import> ... <vue-csv-map v-slot="{sample, map, fields}"> ... </vue-csv-map> ... </vue-csv-import> </template>

Prop Default Description noThead false (optional) Attributes to bind to the checkbox. selectAttributes {} (optional) Attributes to bind to the select fields. autoMatch true (optional) Auto-match fields to columns when they share the same name autoMatchIgnoreCase true (optional) Ignore case when auto-matching

Slot Props:

Prop Description sample The first row of the CSV. map The currently mapped fields. fields The fields.

VueCsvSubmit

Displays a button to post the CSV to specified URL.

<template> <vue-csv-import> ... <vue-csv-submit url="/post/here" :config="{}"></vue-csv-submit> ... </vue-csv-import> </template>

Or use slot for custom markup:

<template> <vue-csv-import> <vue-csv-submit v-slot="{submit, mappedCsv}"> <button @click.prevent="submit">Submit!!</button> </vue-csv-submit> </vue-csv-import> </template>

Prop Default Description url N/A (required) Where to post the CSV. config {} (optional) Axios config object.

Slot Props:

Prop Description submit Submit the CSV (POST) mappedCsv The mapped CSV object

VueCsvErrors

Displays any error messages.

<template> <vue-csv-import> ... <vue-csv-errors></vue-csv-errors> ... </vue-csv-import> </template>

Or use slot for custom markup:

<template> <vue-csv-import> ... <vue-csv-errors v-slot="{errors}"> ... </vue-csv-errors> ... </vue-csv-import> </template>

Slot Props:

Prop Description errors Object containing errors

Testing

npm run test

