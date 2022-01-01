|Using Vue 3?
|Check out the documentation for vue-css-donut-chart v2.
|NPM - https://www.npmjs.com/package/vue-css-donut-chart/v/next
Live demo can be found on the project page – https://dumptyd.github.io/vue-css-donut-chart
Playground – https://jsfiddle.net/dumptyd/ujvypcd3/
◾ No external dependencies.
◾ Vue 2 and Vue 3 support.
◾ Performs automatic font size recalculation as the size of the donut changes.
◾ Supports responsive donut and pie charts.
yarn or
npm
yarn add vue-css-donut-chart
OR
npm install vue-css-donut-chart
vue-css-donut-chart
◾ ES6
import Donut from 'vue-css-donut-chart';
import 'vue-css-donut-chart/dist/vcdonut.css';
Vue.use(Donut);
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-css-donut-chart@1/dist/vcdonut.css">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-css-donut-chart@1"></script>
<script>
Vue.use(vcdonut.default);
</script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-css-donut-chart@1/dist/vcdonut.css">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-css-donut-chart@1/dist/vcdonut.umd.min.js"></script>
<script>
Vue.use(vcdonut.default);
</script>
With sane defaults in place, basic usage is as simple as passing a
sections array with objects containing a
value property.
This will create a donut with 2 sections that take up 25% each.
<template>
<vc-donut :sections="sections">Basic donut</vc-donut>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
sections: [{ value: 25 }, { value: 25 }]
};
}
};
</script>
<template>
<vc-donut
background="white" foreground="grey"
:size="200" unit="px" :thickness="30"
has-legend legend-placement="top"
:sections="sections" :total="100"
:start-angle="0" :auto-adjust-text-size="true"
@section-click="handleSectionClick">
<h1>75%</h1>
</vc-donut>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
sections: [
{ label: 'Red section', value: 25, color: 'red' },
{ label: 'Green section', value: 25, color: 'green' },
{ label: 'Blue section', value: 25, color: 'blue' }
]
};
},
methods: {
handleSectionClick(section, event) {
console.log(`${section.label} clicked.`);
}
}
};
</script>
For brevity, only the
section-click event is demonstrated in the above example. You can use all the other
section-* events the same way.
Making the component look like a pie chart is as simple as setting the
thickness to
100.
<template>
<vc-donut
:sections="[{ value: 35 }, { value: 15 }, { value: 15 }, { value: 35 }]"
:thickness="100">
</vc-donut>
</template>
Note: setting
thickness to 100 will completely hide the diagram's text or slot content. The content will still be present in the DOM, however it won't be visible for obvious reasons.
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
size
|Number
|No
250
|Diameter of the donut. Can be any positive value.
unit
|String
|No
'px'
|Unit to use for
size. Can be any valid CSS unit. Use
% to make the donut responsive.
thickness
|Number
|No
20
|Percent thickness of the donut ring relative to
size. Can be any positive value between 0-100 (inclusive). Set this to 0 to draw a pie chart instead.
text
|String
|No
|–
|Text to show in the middle of the donut. This can also be provided through the default slot.
background
|String
|No
'#ffffff'
|Background color of the donut. In most cases, this should be the background color of the parent element.
foreground
|String
|No
'#eeeeee'
|Foreground color of the donut. This is the color that is shown for empty region of the donut ring.
start-angle
|Number
|No
0
|Angle measure in degrees where the first section should start.
total
|Number
|No
100
|Total for calculating the percentage for each section.
has-legend
|Boolean
|No
false
|Whether the donut should have a legend.
legend-placement
|String
|No
'bottom'
|Where the legend should be placed. Valid values are
top,
right,
bottom and
left. Doesn't have an effect if
has-legend is not true.
auto-adjust-text-size
|Boolean
|No
true
|Whether the font-size of the donut content is calculated automatically to fit the available space.
sections
|Array
|No
[]
|An array of objects. Each object in the array represents a section.
section.value
|Number
|Yes
|–
|Value of the section. The component determines what percent of the donut should be taken by a section based on this value and the
total prop. Sum of all the sections'
value should not exceed
total, an error is thrown otherwise.
section.color
|String
|Read description
|Read description
|Color of the section. The component comes with 24 predefined colors, so this property is optional if you have <= 24 sections without the
color property.
section.label
|String
|No
'Section <section number>'
|Name of the section. This is used in the legend as well as the tooltip text of the section.
All the
section-* listeners are called with the
section object on which the event occurred and the native
Event object as arguments respectively. Consider adding a custom property (eg:
name) to the
section objects to uniquely identify them.
|Event
|Parameter
|Description
section-click
section,
event
|Emitted when a section is clicked.
section-mouseenter
section,
event
|Emitted when the
mouseenter event occurs on a section.
section-mouseleave
section,
event
|Emitted when the
mouseleave event occurs on a section.
section-mouseover
section,
event
|Emitted when the
mouseover event occurs on a section.
section-mouseout
section,
event
|Emitted when the
mouseout event occurs on a section.
section-mousemove
section,
event
|Emitted when the
mousemove event occurs on a section.
|Slot
|Description
|default slot
|If you want more control over the content of the chart, default slot can be used instead of the
text prop.
legend
|Slot for plugging in your own legend.
