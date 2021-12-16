A small wrapper for integrating crypto-js into Vue3 and Vue2
npm install vue-cryptojs
And in your entry file:
// Vue3
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import VueCryptojs from 'vue-cryptojs'
createApp(...).use(VueCryptojs).mount(...)
// Vue2
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueCryptojs from 'vue-cryptojs'
Vue.use(VueCryptojs)
This wrapper bind
CryptoJS to
Vue or
this if you're using single file component.
Simple AES text encrypt/decrypt example:
const encryptedText = this.$CryptoJS.AES.encrypt("Hi There!", "Secret Passphrase").toString()
const decryptedText = this.$CryptoJS.AES.decrypt(encryptedText, "Secret Passphrase").toString(this.CryptoJS.enc.Utf8)
Directly on a template:
<template>
<img alt="Vue logo" src="./assets/logo.png" />
<HelloWorld msg="Hello Vue 3 + Vite" />
{{ $CryptoJS.AES.encrypt("Hi There!", "Secret Passphrase").toString() }}
</template>
For Vue3 we suggest to use
inject on Composition API:
<script>
import { inject } from 'vue'
export default {
setup() {
const cryoptojs = inject('cryptojs')
return {
cryoptojs
}
}
}
</script>
Please kindly check full documention of crypto-js