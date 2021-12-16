A small wrapper for integrating crypto-js into Vue3 and Vue2

How to install:

npm install vue-cryptojs

And in your entry file:

import { createApp } from 'vue' import VueCryptojs from 'vue-cryptojs' createApp(...).use(VueCryptojs).mount(...) import Vue from 'vue' import VueCryptojs from 'vue-cryptojs' Vue.use(VueCryptojs)

This wrapper bind CryptoJS to Vue or this if you're using single file component.

Simple AES text encrypt/decrypt example:

const encryptedText = this .$CryptoJS.AES.encrypt( "Hi There!" , "Secret Passphrase" ).toString() const decryptedText = this .$CryptoJS.AES.decrypt(encryptedText, "Secret Passphrase" ).toString( this .CryptoJS.enc.Utf8)

Directly on a template:

<template> < img alt = "Vue logo" src = "./assets/logo.png" /> < HelloWorld msg = "Hello Vue 3 + Vite" /> {{ $CryptoJS.AES.encrypt("Hi There!", "Secret Passphrase").toString() }} </ template >

For Vue3 we suggest to use inject on Composition API:

<script> import { inject } from 'vue' export default { setup() { const cryoptojs = inject( 'cryptojs' ) return { cryoptojs } } } < /script>

Please kindly check full documention of crypto-js