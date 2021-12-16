openbase logo
vue-cryptojs

by Tate Peñaranda
2.1.6 (see all)

A small wrapper for integrating crypto-js into VueJS

Documentation
3K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

AFL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vue-cryptojs

A small wrapper for integrating crypto-js into Vue3 and Vue2

How to install:

npm install vue-cryptojs

And in your entry file:

// Vue3
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import VueCryptojs from 'vue-cryptojs'

createApp(...).use(VueCryptojs).mount(...)

// Vue2
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueCryptojs from 'vue-cryptojs'

Vue.use(VueCryptojs)

Usage:

This wrapper bind CryptoJS to Vue or this if you're using single file component.

Simple AES text encrypt/decrypt example:

const encryptedText = this.$CryptoJS.AES.encrypt("Hi There!", "Secret Passphrase").toString()
const decryptedText = this.$CryptoJS.AES.decrypt(encryptedText, "Secret Passphrase").toString(this.CryptoJS.enc.Utf8)

Directly on a template:

<template>
  <img alt="Vue logo" src="./assets/logo.png" />
  <HelloWorld msg="Hello Vue 3 + Vite" />
  {{ $CryptoJS.AES.encrypt("Hi There!", "Secret Passphrase").toString() }}
</template>

For Vue3 we suggest to use inject on Composition API:

<script>
import { inject } from 'vue'

export default {
  setup() {
    const cryoptojs = inject('cryptojs')

    return {
      cryoptojs
    }
  }
}
</script>

Please kindly check full documention of crypto-js

