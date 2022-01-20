About

TL;DR ExpressJS, VueJS cookbook, with evergreen recipes and templates (CRUD, CI/CD, QA, Testing, Cloud container deployment, Web Components, ES Modules, etc.) to develop applications faster, while reducing the need for rewrite or refactoring due to changes in dependencies.

Latest Version 0.6.10 - Released 2022 January 20 1030 +8GMT

upgrade to react-router-dom 6, update list of useful VS Code plugins

Considerations for this project are similar to favv. The difference between them are:

this repo is more of a cookbook and recipes are constantly being improved and updated

favv backend is written in Python, they can be used to improve on each other

We do not use Typescript in most folders because TS people can understand JS easily, but JS-only people need to pickup TS and its ecosystem. However, we use Typescript for ReactJS and NestJS applications

Features

QUICK START - ON YOUR LOCAL MACHINE

Requirements

Node 16+ LTS

Npm 8+ (using workspaces)

For Windows, integrate bash shell to cmd shell (when installing git), or use git-bash

(when installing git), or use git-bash Docker

Optional VS Code Plugins

NOTE Useful plugins if using VS Code:

Essentials Docker Live Server REST Client SSH FS vscode-database-client

Recommended SonarLint (requires java) GitLens

JS Language Specific es6-string-html ESLint Prettier (disabled) Vetur -> Volar (for VueJS)

NOT NEEDED thunder client (REST API) mongodb sqlite



Download

git clone https://github.com/ais-one/cookbook.git cd cookbook

Installing & Updating Dependencies

Install dependencies for all workspaces!

Note

when doing npm i, it will always install latest version matching your package

sometimes you need to rebuild, delete all node_modules folders and the package-lock.json file in the root

npm i --legacy-peer-deps

Update dependencies for all workspaces!

npm outdated npm i --legacy-peer-deps npm ls

Install for single workspace

npm i @vscode /sqlite3 --workspace= @es -labs/node npm i lorem-ipsum --workspace= @es -labs/node

ExpressJS Backend Setup & Run - development environment

npm run app --workspace=js-node/expressjs -- development

NOTES

MongoDB examples needs MongoDB to work. To resolve, chose one of the methods to install MongoDB in docs/backend/mongodb/install.md

The js-node/expressjs/apps/app-template/config/secret/*.env,js files are not present. So there maybe some console log errors (but it is ok to ignore) and websockets will not work. Quick start is still usable. Use the README.md to fill up

Run migration & app

npm run knex --workspace=js-node/expressjs -- development app-template migrate npm run knex --workspace=js-node/expressjs -- development app-template seed npm run mongo --workspace=js-node/expressjs -- development app-template seed npm run app --workspace=js-node/expressjs -- development npm run app --workspace=js-node/expressjs -- development app-template npm run app:lint --workspace=js-node/expressjs -- development app-template

Visit the following URLs

http://127.0.0.1:3000/api/healthcheck - app is running normally

http://127.0.0.1:3000 - Website served by Express with functional samples and demos

http://127.0.0.1:3000/api-docs - OpenAPI documentation

Note: to generate api docs, visit js-node/openapi-file-joiner and follow readme file, also look at the config properties OPENAPI_PATH and OPENAPI_VALIDATOR in js-node/expressjs/apps/app-template/config/common.env.js.

No bundler frontend

See js-web/vue-nobundler. Served from http://127.0.0.1:3000/native/index.html

Testing

To run unit & integration test on /api/categories endpoint. E2E testing is Work In Progress

endpoint. E2E testing is TO TEST EVERYTHING PLEASE change describe.only(...) to describe(...) in the test scripts in js-node/expressjs/apps/app-template/tests

npm run test --workspace=js-node/expressjs

Long Running Processes

For long running processes such as tcp server (event mode, streaming mode), serial server, kafka producer, consumer, cron-triggered process, etc.

See js-node/README.md

Vite SPA Setup & Run - development environment

See js-web/vue-vite/README.md. To setup the configuration files. End-to-end testing example using cypress is here also. Run the following

npm run dev --workspace=js-web/vue-vite

Visit

http://127.0.0.1:8080/ to view application

http://127.0.0.1:8080/nested/index.html to view another page (vite serving multi page, each page can be an SPA)

See js-web/vue-vite/README.md for more information on the vue-vite package

Why No SSR or SSG

potential slow rendering by server app, added complexity in code, rehydration errors, added complexity in server

https://github.com/nuxt/nuxt.js/issues/8102

prefer static sites and lazy loaded SPA for now

SAML, OIDC, OAuth

Refer to link below on how to try out...

Keycloak README.md

Refer also to the following files js-node/expressjs/router/saml.js js-node/expressjs/router/oidc.js js-node/expressjs/router/oauth.js requires setup of github account and config setup here

You can test out on the js-web/vue-vite Signin UI, Use the following username / password credentials for simple Login... just clock on Login button, credentials test / test is already prefilled then click on OTP button, the OTP 111111 is already prefilled for SAML and OIDC... test-user / password redirect to a keycloak IDP for OAuth (Github), you need to configure your github settings (not recommended for starting out) redirect to github login for Mock user login, just click on Mock button



Fido2

Refer to following files for SPA sample (uses fido2-lib in backend)

Configuration

The js-node/expressjs/apps/app-template/config folder contains the config information.

You can override the configurations using <NODE_ENV>.env.js files, e.g. development.env.js or uat.env.js in the folder

NestJS and ReactJS E-commerce Application Example

NestJS Example

npm run start:dev --workspace=js-node/nest-admin npm run seed --workspace=js-node/nest-admin npm run start:dev --workspace=js-node/nest-admin

Navigate to http://127.0.0.1:3000

You can use test.http file in the nest-admin folder file with VS Code REST Client plugin to test enpoints

ReactJS Example

npm run start

Navigate to http://127.0.0.1:3001

login details: admin@test.com / password

Project Strcuture

+- .github/ : github related CICD and automations +- .husky : git hooks +- @es-labs/ | +- esm/ : [shared es modules] | +- package.json | +- node/ : [shared cjs modules] | +- auth/ : authentication | +- comms/ : messaging | +- services/ : db, mq, etc. | +- config.default.js: defaults | +- config.js: config loader | +- package.json | +- traps.js +- docker-devenv/ : docker for development environment +- docs/ : documentation +- js-node/ : nodejs applications (kafka, cron triggered, long running) | +- expressjs/ : express backend - See [js-node/expressjs/README.md](js-node/expressjs/README.md) for project structure | +- nest-admin/ | +- openapi-file-joiner/ : pre-process utility to combine openapi yaml files for use in openapi related packages | +- serialserver/ | +- tcpserver/ | +- wip/ : projects in progress | +- worker-threads/ : demo on use of worker threads +- js-web | +- react-admin/ | +- solid/ | +- vue-nobundler/ : frontend (Vue3 no bundler) - See [js-web/vue-nobundler/README.md](js-web/vue-nobundler/README.md) for Project Structure | +- vue-vite/: frontend (Vue3 rollup) - See [js-web/vue-vite/README.md](js-web/vue-nobundler/README.md) for Project Structure +- .editorconfig +- .gitignore +- BACKLOG.md +- CHANGELOG.md +- LICENCE +- package.json +- README.md

CI/CD & Cloud Deployment

Cloud Services

The following Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services are used

Container Registry

Cloud Run

Cloud Storage

Mongo Atlas (hosted on GCP)

Refer to doc/deployment/home.md for documentation on deployments

Deployment Using Github Actions

.github/workflows/manual-gcp-expressjs.yml (Manually deploy js-node/expressjs to GCP CloudRun) selectable inputs environment (uat for now, development does not deploy anything) service (default = app-template) branch

.github/workflows/manual-gcp-vue-vite.yml (Manually deploy js-web/vue-vite to GCP Cloud Storage) selectable inputs environment (uat for now, development does not deploy anything) csutom_app (to be implemented) branch

.github/workflows/manual-gh-pages.yml (Manually deploy js-web/vue-vite to Github Pages) selectable inputs environment (uat for now, development does not deploy anything) csutom_app (to be implemented) branch



NOTE config/secret contents will not be in repo for CI/CD (so you can get errors), those should be put in VAULT

Current secrets

GCP_PROJECT_ID

GCP_SA_KEY

VAULT_uat, passed in as VAULT

VAULT = "unused" VAULT ={ url, token } VAULT ={ secrets: { ... all your secrets here } }

VERSION CHANGE NOTES