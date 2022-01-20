TL;DR ExpressJS, VueJS cookbook, with evergreen recipes and templates (CRUD, CI/CD, QA, Testing, Cloud container deployment, Web Components, ES Modules, etc.) to develop applications faster, while reducing the need for rewrite or refactoring due to changes in dependencies.
Latest Version 0.6.10 - Released 2022 January 20 1030 +8GMT
Considerations for this project are similar to favv. The difference between them are:
We do not use Typescript in most folders because TS people can understand JS easily, but JS-only people need to pickup TS and its ecosystem. However, we use Typescript for ReactJS and NestJS applications
|Folder
|Description
|Features
|@es-labs/esm
|resuable ES module codes
|Available as npm package also
|@es-labs/node
|reusable common JS codes
|Available as npm package also
|docker-devenv
|Docker containers
supporting local development
|Mongodb, Mysql, Keycloak(SAML/OIDC, etc IDP), Kafka, Hashicorp Vault, Redis
|docs
|Documentation
To constantly improved/updated
|- Main documentation
- Secrets documentation
- Deployment notes
- Kafka docs and code
- TCP Server docs and code
|js-node/expressjs
|Base ExpressJS application
(REST API, Websocket, etc)
|- CORS, proxy middleware, helmet, error handling, logging, OpenAPI
- Objection ORM (removed), Knex, MongoDb, Relational DB data example, migration, seed, GraphQL, Redis
- Webpush & FCM push notification, Sendgrid email, Nexmo SMS, Telegram
- AgendaJS message queue
- Unit Test & Integration Test
|js-node/expressjs/apps/app-template
|Custom application (app-template)
built on Base ExpressJS application
|- [config] app configs
- [controllers]
- [models]
- [openapi] OpenAPI yamls
- [routes] API routes (also websocket handlers)
- [services] services to startup/shutdown
- [tables] config tables for generic table crud (t4t)
- [tests] folder for tests
- [graphql-schema.js] application GraphQL codes
|js-node/expressjs/public/demo-express
|Frontend to test backend features
|- GraphQL, File uploads, Signed URL file upload to GCP Storage, websockets, SSE, webworkers (frontend demo)
- JWT using RSA, JWT refresh token, token in HttpOnly cookies, GA OTP, role, Passport SAML, OIDC
- Github OAuth2 login (setup - https://www.sohamkamani.com/blog/javascript/2018-06-24-oauth-with-node-js)
- Fido & Webauthn
|js-node/*
|Other Backend applications
|- TCP server (event/stream)
- Scalable Websocket with Redis Pubsub
- Serial server
- openapi-file-joiner combine OpenAPI files
|js-node/wip
|Work In Progress
|- Kafka consumer/producer
- cron / long-running process example
|js-node/nest-admin
|https://www.udemy.com/course/react-nest-admin
|example application (e-commerce) backend using NestJS, for use with js-web/react-admin
|Nest Microservice
|Reference
|https://github.com/Denrox/nestjs-microservices-example
https://www.merixstudio.com/blog/microservice-nestjs/
|js-node/nest-cqrs
|TBD Implement CQRS
|https://docs.nestjs.com/recipes/cqrs
|js-web/solid
|SolidJS SPA
|WIP
|js-web/vue-nobundler
|Vue 3 SPA no bundler + Bulma
|- signed uploads, recaptcha
- Web component table, form & CRUD backend (files to note)
|js-web/vue-vite
|Vue 3 SPA using vite + Ant Design
|- Leaflet Map, AntV Charts, PWA, Websockets, rxJS
- JWT refresh token, 2FA GA OTP, OIDC, SAML, Github OAuth
- Web Components (Webcam, Signature)
- Cypress Testing
|js-web/react-admin
|https://www.udemy.com/course/react-nest-admin
|example application (e-commerce) frontend using ReactJS, for use with js-node/nest-admin
|example-webpack
(Deprecated & removed)
last updated version
|Vue 2 SPA using webpack + Vuetify
|- Graphql, REST, VueCrudX, i18n, rxJS
|.github/workflows
|Github Actions (CI/CD)
|- Manually Trigger
- On-push Trigger (WIP)
|AMP Website
|removed
|-
NOTE Useful plugins if using VS Code:
# clone repo and install backend
git clone https://github.com/ais-one/cookbook.git
cd cookbook
Install dependencies for all workspaces!
Note
# https://github.com/npm/cli/issues/708
# https://github.com/npm/cli/issues/2032
npm i --legacy-peer-deps # use this for now as there can be peer dependencies issues
Update dependencies for all workspaces!
# step 1
npm outdated # use this to check for outdated dependencies
# step 2
# manually change the versions in the package.json files
# step 3
npm i --legacy-peer-deps
# use npm ls to check on actual versions installed
npm ls
npm i @vscode/sqlite3 --workspace=@es-labs/node
npm i lorem-ipsum --workspace=@es-labs/node
npm run app --workspace=js-node/expressjs -- development
NOTES
# create and seed relational db on SQLite, (delete the dev.sqlite file each time before you run this)
# command: npm run knex -- <development / uat / production> <custom app name> <seed / migrate>
npm run knex --workspace=js-node/expressjs -- development app-template migrate
npm run knex --workspace=js-node/expressjs -- development app-template seed
# create and seed MongoDB requires MongoDB - you can skip this but MongoDB examples will not work
# command: npm run mongo -- <development / uat / production> <custom app name> <seed / update>
npm run mongo --workspace=js-node/expressjs -- development app-template seed
# run the backend
# command: npm run app --workspace=js-node/expressjs -- <development / uat / production> <custom app name, default = app-template>
# app name implied (implied as app-template if not in env)
npm run app --workspace=js-node/expressjs -- development
# or app name specified
npm run app --workspace=js-node/expressjs -- development app-template
# to include eslint checks
npm run app:lint --workspace=js-node/expressjs -- development app-template
Visit the following URLs
Note: to generate api docs, visit js-node/openapi-file-joiner and follow readme file, also look at the config properties OPENAPI_PATH and OPENAPI_VALIDATOR in js-node/expressjs/apps/app-template/config/common.env.js.
See js-web/vue-nobundler. Served from http://127.0.0.1:3000/native/index.html
# run in development only
npm run test --workspace=js-node/expressjs
For long running processes such as tcp server (event mode, streaming mode), serial server, kafka producer, consumer, cron-triggered process, etc.
See js-web/vue-vite/README.md. To setup the configuration files. End-to-end testing example using cypress is here also.
Run the following
npm run dev --workspace=js-web/vue-vite
vue-vite package
Refer to link below on how to try out...
Refer to following files for SPA sample (uses fido2-lib in backend)
The js-node/expressjs/apps/app-template/config folder contains the config information.
You can override the configurations using <NODE_ENV>.env.js files, e.g. development.env.js or uat.env.js in the folder
npm run start:dev --workspace=js-node/nest-admin # create the SQlite database called db.sqlite (in actual should be created using migration), shutdown server once it is fully up and running
npm run seed --workspace=js-node/nest-admin # seed the data
npm run start:dev --workspace=js-node/nest-admin # start the server again
test.http file in the
nest-admin folder file with
VS Code REST Client plugin to test enpoints
npm run start --workspace=js-web/react-admin
+- .github/ : github related CICD and automations
+- .husky : git hooks
+- @es-labs/
| +- esm/ : [shared es modules]
| +- package.json
| +- node/ : [shared cjs modules]
| +- auth/ : authentication
| +- comms/ : messaging
| +- services/ : db, mq, etc.
| +- config.default.js: defaults
| +- config.js: config loader
| +- package.json
| +- traps.js
+- docker-devenv/ : docker for development environment
+- docs/ : documentation
+- js-node/ : nodejs applications (kafka, cron triggered, long running)
| +- expressjs/ : express backend - See [js-node/expressjs/README.md](js-node/expressjs/README.md) for project structure
| +- nest-admin/
| +- openapi-file-joiner/ : pre-process utility to combine openapi yaml files for use in openapi related packages
| +- serialserver/
| +- tcpserver/
| +- wip/ : projects in progress
| +- worker-threads/ : demo on use of worker threads
+- js-web
| +- react-admin/
| +- solid/
| +- vue-nobundler/ : frontend (Vue3 no bundler) - See [js-web/vue-nobundler/README.md](js-web/vue-nobundler/README.md) for Project Structure
| +- vue-vite/: frontend (Vue3 rollup) - See [js-web/vue-vite/README.md](js-web/vue-nobundler/README.md) for Project Structure
+- .editorconfig
+- .gitignore
+- BACKLOG.md
+- CHANGELOG.md
+- LICENCE
+- package.json
+- README.md
The following Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services are used
Refer to doc/deployment/home.md for documentation on deployments
NOTE config/secret contents will not be in repo for CI/CD (so you can get errors), those should be put in VAULT
Current secrets
# do not merge
VAULT="unused"
# connect to a hashicorp vault and obtain secrets to merge
VAULT={ url, token } # base64 encoded
# pass in secrets, this way is insecure and not a good way to send in secrets
VAULT={ secrets: { ... all your secrets here } } # base64 encoded