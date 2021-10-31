VueCroppie is a Vue 2 wrapper for Croppie a beautiful photo cropping tool for Javascript by foliotek.
npm install vue-croppie --save
https://unpkg.com/vue-croppie/dist/vue-croppie.js
TO use VueCroppie with Webpack, Parcel or other bundler
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueCroppie from 'vue-croppie';
import 'croppie/croppie.css' // import the croppie css manually
Vue.use(VueCroppie);
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-croppie/dist/vue-croppie.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/croppie/croppie.css">
<body>
...
</body>
<script>
const vm = new Vue({...});
</script>
This sample below will produce this.
<template>
<div>
<!-- Note that 'ref' is important here (value can be anything). read the description about `ref` below. -->
<vue-croppie
ref="croppieRef"
:enableOrientation="true"
:boundary="{ width: 300, height: 300}"
@result="result"
@update="update">
</vue-croppie>
<!-- the result -->
<img v-bind:src="cropped">
<button @click="bind()">Bind</button>
<!-- Rotate angle is Number -->
<button @click="rotate(-90)">Rotate Left</button>
<button @click="rotate(90)">Rotate Right</button>
<button @click="crop()">Crop Via Callback</button>
<button @click="cropViaEvent()">Crop Via Event</button>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
mounted() {
// Upon mounting of the component, we accessed the .bind({...})
// function to put an initial image on the canvas.
this.$refs.croppieRef.bind({
url: 'http://i.imgur.com/Fq2DMeH.jpg',
})
},
data() {
return {
cropped: null,
images: [
'http://i.imgur.com/fHNtPXX.jpg',
'http://i.imgur.com/ecMUngU.jpg',
'http://i.imgur.com/7oO6zrh.jpg',
'http://i.imgur.com/miVkBH2.jpg'
]
}
},
methods: {
bind() {
// Randomize cat photos, nothing special here.
let url = this.images[Math.floor(Math.random() * 4)]
// Just like what we did with .bind({...}) on
// the mounted() function above.
this.$refs.croppieRef.bind({
url: url,
});
},
// CALBACK USAGE
crop() {
// Here we are getting the result via callback function
// and set the result to this.cropped which is being
// used to display the result above.
let options = {
format: 'jpeg',
circle: true
}
this.$refs.croppieRef.result(options, (output) => {
this.cropped = output;
});
},
// EVENT USAGE
cropViaEvent() {
this.$refs.croppieRef.result(options);
},
result(output) {
this.cropped = output;
},
update(val) {
console.log(val);
},
rotate(rotationAngle) {
// Rotates the image
this.$refs.croppieRef.rotate(rotationAngle);
}
}
}
</script>
You can upload file instead of using direct image link.
Usage
In your form add a
file input along with
vue-croppie component.
<template>
<input type="file" @change="croppie"/>
<vue-croppie ref="croppieRef" :enableOrientation="true" :boundary="{ width: 450, height: 300}" :viewport="{ width:400, height:250, 'type':'square' }">
</vue-croppie>
<!-- the result -->
<img :src="cropped">
<button @click="crop">Crop</button>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
croppieImage: '',
cropped: null
};
},
methods: {
croppie (e) {
var files = e.target.files || e.dataTransfer.files;
if (!files.length) return;
var reader = new FileReader();
reader.onload = e => {
this.$refs.croppieRef.bind({
url: e.target.result
});
};
reader.readAsDataURL(files[0]);
},
crop() {
// Options can be updated.
// Current option will return a base64 version of the uploaded image with a size of 600px X 450px.
let options = {
type: 'base64',
size: { width: 600, height: 450 },
format: 'jpeg'
};
this.$refs.croppieRef.result(options, output => {
this.cropped = this.croppieImage = output;
console.log(this.croppieImage);
});
}
}
};
All Croppie options were converted to props to be able use them in the
vue-croppie component.
Usage
<vue-croppie
ref=croppieRef
:enableOrientation="true"
:mouseWheelZoom="false"
:viewport="{ width: 200, height: 200, type: 'circle' }"
@result="fn"
>
</vue-croppie>
All of the properties and methods are based on Croppie documentation. All property and method names are
"===" the same if you know what I mean.
Except for these few things below.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
ref (required)
Object
none
ref is used to create a reference to the child component, in order to have access to it's methods and properties. Specific example is to access the
result() function of
vue-croppie from outside the component.
resultType
String
base64
|The image encoding of the cropped image via
result(). Also available in Croppie Documentation.
customClass
String
none
|You can pass a custom class or classes to the
props
customClass like
customClass="class1 class2 class3"
|Option
|Type
|Usage
|Description
update
|function
@update="fn"
|Gets triggered when the croppie element has been zoomed, dragged or cropped
result
|function
@result="fn"
|Gets triggered when the image has been cropped. Returns the cropped image.
croppieInitialized
|function
@croppieInitialized="fn"
|Gets triggered when the croppie gets initialized.
Note:
@result event is only available if NO callback function was passed to
this.$refs.croppieRef.result({}). See here
How to clear/destroy coppie?
I added a new method called
refresh() and can be used as
this.$refs.croppieRef.refresh(), but the croppie instance is now being refreshed automatically after every
crop() invocation.
Helpful links #358 - Official croppie page.
1.3.0 - Aug 16, 2017
1.2.5 - Aug 12, 2017
result event.
updated event.
1.2.3
croppie instance after every
crop() invocation.
refresh() which destroys and re-create the croppie instance.
1.2.x
this.$refs.croppieRef.result(options, callback).
