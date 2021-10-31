VueCroppie

VueCroppie is a Vue 2 wrapper for Croppie a beautiful photo cropping tool for Javascript by foliotek.

Installation

NPM

npm install vue-croppie --save

CDN

https://unpkg.com/vue-croppie/dist/vue-croppie.js

Usage with a bundler

TO use VueCroppie with Webpack, Parcel or other bundler

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueCroppie from 'vue-croppie' ; import 'croppie/croppie.css' Vue.use(VueCroppie);

Usage in Browser directly

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-croppie/dist/vue-croppie.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/croppie/croppie.css" > < body > ... </ body > < script > const vm = new Vue({...}); </ script >

Sample

This sample below will produce this.

<template> <div> <!-- Note that 'ref' is important here (value can be anything). read the description about `ref` below. --> <vue-croppie ref="croppieRef" :enableOrientation="true" :boundary="{ width: 300, height: 300}" @result="result" @update="update"> </vue-croppie> <!-- the result --> <img v-bind:src="cropped"> <button @click="bind()">Bind</button> <!-- Rotate angle is Number --> <button @click="rotate(-90)">Rotate Left</button> <button @click="rotate(90)">Rotate Right</button> <button @click="crop()">Crop Via Callback</button> <button @click="cropViaEvent()">Crop Via Event</button> </div> </template> <script> export default { mounted() { // Upon mounting of the component, we accessed the .bind({...}) // function to put an initial image on the canvas. this.$refs.croppieRef.bind({ url: 'http://i.imgur.com/Fq2DMeH.jpg', }) }, data() { return { cropped: null, images: [ 'http://i.imgur.com/fHNtPXX.jpg', 'http://i.imgur.com/ecMUngU.jpg', 'http://i.imgur.com/7oO6zrh.jpg', 'http://i.imgur.com/miVkBH2.jpg' ] } }, methods: { bind() { // Randomize cat photos, nothing special here. let url = this.images[Math.floor(Math.random() * 4)] // Just like what we did with .bind({...}) on // the mounted() function above. this.$refs.croppieRef.bind({ url: url, }); }, // CALBACK USAGE crop() { // Here we are getting the result via callback function // and set the result to this.cropped which is being // used to display the result above. let options = { format: 'jpeg', circle: true } this.$refs.croppieRef.result(options, (output) => { this.cropped = output; }); }, // EVENT USAGE cropViaEvent() { this.$refs.croppieRef.result(options); }, result(output) { this.cropped = output; }, update(val) { console.log(val); }, rotate(rotationAngle) { // Rotates the image this.$refs.croppieRef.rotate(rotationAngle); } } } </script>

File Upload Sample

You can upload file instead of using direct image link. Usage In your form add a file input along with vue-croppie component.

<template> <input type="file" @change="croppie"/> <vue-croppie ref="croppieRef" :enableOrientation="true" :boundary="{ width: 450, height: 300}" :viewport="{ width:400, height:250, 'type':'square' }"> </vue-croppie> <!-- the result --> <img :src="cropped"> <button @click="crop">Crop</button> </template> <script> export default { data() { return { croppieImage: '', cropped: null }; }, methods: { croppie (e) { var files = e.target.files || e.dataTransfer.files; if (!files.length) return; var reader = new FileReader(); reader.onload = e => { this.$refs.croppieRef.bind({ url: e.target.result }); }; reader.readAsDataURL(files[0]); }, crop() { // Options can be updated. // Current option will return a base64 version of the uploaded image with a size of 600px X 450px. let options = { type: 'base64', size: { width: 600, height: 450 }, format: 'jpeg' }; this.$refs.croppieRef.result(options, output => { this.cropped = this.croppieImage = output; console.log(this.croppieImage); }); } } };

Using Options

All Croppie options were converted to props to be able use them in the vue-croppie component.

Usage

< vue-croppie ref = croppieRef :enableOrientation = "true" :mouseWheelZoom = "false" :viewport = "{ width: 200, height: 200, type: 'circle' }" @ result = "fn" > </ vue-croppie >

API

All of the properties and methods are based on Croppie documentation. All property and method names are "===" the same if you know what I mean.

Except for these few things below.

Option Type Default Description ref (required) Object none ref is used to create a reference to the child component, in order to have access to it's methods and properties. Specific example is to access the result() function of vue-croppie from outside the component. resultType String base64 The image encoding of the cropped image via result() . Also available in Croppie Documentation. customClass String none You can pass a custom class or classes to the props customClass like customClass="class1 class2 class3"

Events

Option Type Usage Description update function @update="fn" Gets triggered when the croppie element has been zoomed, dragged or cropped result function @result="fn" Gets triggered when the image has been cropped. Returns the cropped image. croppieInitialized function @croppieInitialized="fn" Gets triggered when the croppie gets initialized.

Note:

@result event is only available if NO callback function was passed to this.$refs.croppieRef.result({}) . See here

FAQ

How to clear/destroy coppie?

I added a new method called refresh() and can be used as this.$refs.croppieRef.refresh() , but the croppie instance is now being refreshed automatically after every crop() invocation.

Helpful links #358 - Official croppie page.

1.3.0 - Aug 16, 2017

Added webpack build

Fixes #5

Fixes #14

1.2.5 - Aug 12, 2017

Cropped image output can now be retrieve via vue event.

Added result event.

event. Added updated event.

1.2.3

Added automatic refreshing of croppie instance after every crop() invocation.

instance after every invocation. New method refresh() which destroys and re-create the croppie instance.

1.2.x

Result options are now being passed through the this.$refs.croppieRef.result(options, callback) .

License

MIT

