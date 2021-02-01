openbase logo
vue-cropperjs

by Iftekhar Rifat
5.0.0

A Vue wrapper component for cropperjs https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs

Overview

Readme

vue-cropperjs

A Vue wrapper component for cropperjs.

NPM

Demo

Checkout here agontuk.github.io/vue-cropperjs

Installation

npm install --save vue-cropperjs

or

yarn add vue-cropperjs

You will also need css & style loader for webpack

Compatibility

Vue VersionPackage Version
3.x.x>=5.0.0
2.x.x4.2.0
1.x.x1.0.3

Usage

// Global
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueCropper from 'vue-cropperjs';
import 'cropperjs/dist/cropper.css';
Vue.component(VueCropper);

// Local
import VueCropper from 'vue-cropperjs';
import 'cropperjs/dist/cropper.css';
export default {
  components: { VueCropper}
}

...
<vue-cropper
  ref="cropper"
  :src="imgSrc"
  alt="Source Image"
  @ready="..."
  @cropstart="..."
  @cropmove="..."
  @cropend="..."
  @crop="..."
  @zoom="..."
>
</vue-cropper>
...

this.$refs.cropper.rotate(45);

See the example files & cropperjs documentation

Options

NameTypeRequiredDescription
srcstring--Image source
containerStyleobject--Styling for the image container
imgStyleobject--Styling for the image
altstring--Alternate text for the image

See cropperjs documentation for all posible options & methods.

Renamed Methods

  • relativeZoom from zoom
  • initCrop from crop

License

MIT

