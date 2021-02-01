A Vue wrapper component for cropperjs.
Checkout here agontuk.github.io/vue-cropperjs
npm install --save vue-cropperjs
or
yarn add vue-cropperjs
You will also need css & style loader for webpack
|Vue Version
|Package Version
|3.x.x
|>=5.0.0
|2.x.x
|4.2.0
|1.x.x
|1.0.3
// Global
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueCropper from 'vue-cropperjs';
import 'cropperjs/dist/cropper.css';
Vue.component(VueCropper);
// Local
import VueCropper from 'vue-cropperjs';
import 'cropperjs/dist/cropper.css';
export default {
components: { VueCropper}
}
...
<vue-cropper
ref="cropper"
:src="imgSrc"
alt="Source Image"
@ready="..."
@cropstart="..."
@cropmove="..."
@cropend="..."
@crop="..."
@zoom="..."
>
</vue-cropper>
...
this.$refs.cropper.rotate(45);
See the example files & cropperjs documentation
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|src
string
|--
|Image source
|containerStyle
object
|--
|Styling for the image container
|imgStyle
object
|--
|Styling for the image
|alt
string
|--
|Alternate text for the image
See cropperjs documentation for all posible options & methods.
relativeZoom from
zoom
initCrop from
crop
MIT