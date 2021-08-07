VueCronEditor is a component library built with Vue allowing for easier editing of cron expressions.

Demo

https://karoletrych.github.io/vue-cron-editor/

(The code is here: https://github.com/karoletrych/vue-cron-editor/blob/master/src/App.vue)

Requirements

Vue ^2.0

Installation

vue-cron-editor-buefy

npm install vue-cron-editor-buefy --save

Usage

< template > < div > < VueCronEditorBuefy v-model = "cronExpression" /> {{cronExpression}} </ div > </ template > < script > import VueCronEditorBuefy from 'vue-cron-editor-buefy' ; export default { name : 'App' , components : { VueCronEditorBuefy }, data : () => ({ cronExpression : "*/1 * * * *" }), }; </ script >

The editor tab will be set to the one which is able to represent an initial expression given to a value prop (minutes tab in the example above). If none of the tabs can represent the given expression then advanced tab is selected.

Kind of cron syntax can be selected with cronSyntax prop. Available:

basic (default) - (classic GNU version, 5 digits)

(default) - (classic GNU version, 5 digits) quartz - (6 digits)

To show only some of the tabs, specify them using visibleTabs prop: :visibleTabs="['daily', 'weekly', 'monthly']" Possible tabs: "minutes", "hourly", "daily", "weekly", "monthly", "advanced".

To preserve expression on switch to advanced tab set the preserveStateOnSwitchToAdvanced to true .

i18n

The language of the component can be selected with the locale prop.

< VueCronEditorBuefy v-model = "expression" locale = "pl" > </ VueCronEditorBuefy >

Currently supported languages:

en

pl

pt

it

es

Custom locales can be provided via a customLocales prop:

<VueCronEditorBuefy v-model="expression" locale="test" :custom-locales="{ test: { every: "Every", mminutes: "minute(s)", hoursOnMinute: "hour(s) on minute", daysAt: "day(s) at", at: "at", onThe: " On the", dayOfEvery: "day, of every", monthsAt: "month(s), at", everyDay: "Every", mon: "Mon", tue: "Tue", wed: "Wed", thu: "Thu", fri: "Fri", sat: "Sat", sun: "Sun", hasToBeBetween: "Has to be between ", and: " and ", minutes: "MINUTES", hourly: "HOURLY", daily: "DAILY", weekly: "WEEKLY", monthly: "MONTHLY", advanced: "ADVANCED", cronExpression: "cron expression:" } }" ></VueCronEditorBuefy>

Development

To build the samples app run in root directory:

npm install npm run serve

In case you get “$attrs is readonly”,“$listeners is readonly” in console, clean the node_modules in root folder and in src/buefy (it's probably caused by duplicate vue loading by webpack.

To run unit tests:

npm run test :unit

