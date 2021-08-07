VueCronEditor is a component library built with Vue allowing for easier editing of cron expressions.
https://karoletrych.github.io/vue-cron-editor/
(The code is here: https://github.com/karoletrych/vue-cron-editor/blob/master/src/App.vue)
npm install vue-cron-editor-buefy --save
<template>
<div>
<VueCronEditorBuefy v-model="cronExpression"/>
{{cronExpression}}
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueCronEditorBuefy from 'vue-cron-editor-buefy';
// or include the vue-cron-editor-buefy.umd.js file and call:
// Vue.component("vue-cron-editor-buefy", window["vue-cron-editor-buefy"]);
export default {
name: 'App',
components: {
VueCronEditorBuefy
},
data: () => ({
cronExpression: "*/1 * * * *"
}),
};
</script>
The editor tab will be set to the one which is able to represent an initial expression given to a
value prop (minutes tab in the example above).
If none of the tabs can represent the given expression then advanced tab is selected.
Kind of cron syntax can be selected with
cronSyntax prop. Available:
basic (default) - (classic GNU version, 5 digits)
quartz - (6 digits)
To show only some of the tabs, specify them using
visibleTabs prop:
:visibleTabs="['daily', 'weekly', 'monthly']"
Possible tabs: "minutes", "hourly", "daily", "weekly", "monthly", "advanced".
To preserve expression on switch to advanced tab set the
preserveStateOnSwitchToAdvanced to
true.
The language of the component can be selected with the
locale prop.
<VueCronEditorBuefy
v-model="expression"
locale="pl"
></VueCronEditorBuefy>
Currently supported languages:
Custom locales can be provided via a
customLocales prop:
<VueCronEditorBuefy
v-model="expression"
locale="test"
:custom-locales="{
test: {
every: "Every",
mminutes: "minute(s)",
hoursOnMinute: "hour(s) on minute",
daysAt: "day(s) at",
at: "at",
onThe: "On the",
dayOfEvery: "day, of every",
monthsAt: "month(s), at",
everyDay: "Every",
mon: "Mon",
tue: "Tue",
wed: "Wed",
thu: "Thu",
fri: "Fri",
sat: "Sat",
sun: "Sun",
hasToBeBetween: "Has to be between",
and: "and",
minutes: "MINUTES",
hourly: "HOURLY",
daily: "DAILY",
weekly: "WEEKLY",
monthly: "MONTHLY",
advanced: "ADVANCED",
cronExpression: "cron expression:"
}
}"
></VueCronEditorBuefy>
To build the samples app run in root directory:
npm install
npm run serve
In case you get “$attrs is readonly”,“$listeners is readonly” in console, clean the node_modules in root folder and in src/buefy (it's probably caused by duplicate vue loading by webpack.
To run unit tests:
npm run test:unit
To release version:
cd src/buefy
npm run release:full
npm publish