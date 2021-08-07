openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vce

vue-cron-editor-buefy

by Karol Etrych
0.2.17 (see all)

Vue component for easier editing of cron expressions.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Actions Status

vue-cron-editor

VueCronEditor is a component library built with Vue allowing for easier editing of cron expressions.

Demo

https://karoletrych.github.io/vue-cron-editor/

(The code is here: https://github.com/karoletrych/vue-cron-editor/blob/master/src/App.vue)

Requirements

  • Vue ^2.0

Installation

  • vue-cron-editor-buefy 
npm install vue-cron-editor-buefy --save

Usage

<template>
  <div>
    <VueCronEditorBuefy v-model="cronExpression"/>
    {{cronExpression}}
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueCronEditorBuefy from 'vue-cron-editor-buefy';
// or include the vue-cron-editor-buefy.umd.js file and call: 
// Vue.component("vue-cron-editor-buefy", window["vue-cron-editor-buefy"]);

export default {
  name: 'App',
  components: {
    VueCronEditorBuefy
  },
  data: () => ({
      cronExpression: "*/1 * * * *"
  }),
};
</script>

The editor tab will be set to the one which is able to represent an initial expression given to a value prop (minutes tab in the example above). If none of the tabs can represent the given expression then advanced tab is selected.

Kind of cron syntax can be selected with cronSyntax prop. Available:

  • basic (default) - (classic GNU version, 5 digits)
  • quartz - (6 digits)

To show only some of the tabs, specify them using visibleTabs prop: :visibleTabs="['daily', 'weekly', 'monthly']" Possible tabs: "minutes", "hourly", "daily", "weekly", "monthly", "advanced".

To preserve expression on switch to advanced tab set the preserveStateOnSwitchToAdvanced to true.

i18n

The language of the component can be selected with the locale prop.

<VueCronEditorBuefy
    v-model="expression"
    locale="pl"
></VueCronEditorBuefy>

Currently supported languages:

  • en
  • pl
  • pt
  • it
  • es

Custom locales can be provided via a customLocales prop:

<VueCronEditorBuefy
    v-model="expression"
    locale="test"
    :custom-locales="{
    test: {
        every: "Every",
        mminutes: "minute(s)",
        hoursOnMinute: "hour(s) on minute",
        daysAt: "day(s) at",
        at: "at",
        onThe: "On the",
        dayOfEvery: "day, of every",
        monthsAt: "month(s), at",
        everyDay: "Every",
        mon: "Mon",
        tue: "Tue",
        wed: "Wed",
        thu: "Thu",
        fri: "Fri",
        sat: "Sat",
        sun: "Sun",
        hasToBeBetween: "Has to be between",
        and: "and",
        minutes: "MINUTES",
        hourly: "HOURLY",
        daily: "DAILY",
        weekly: "WEEKLY",
        monthly: "MONTHLY",
        advanced: "ADVANCED",
        cronExpression: "cron expression:"
    }
}"
></VueCronEditorBuefy>

Development

To build the samples app run in root directory:

npm install
npm run serve

In case you get “$attrs is readonly”,“$listeners is readonly” in console, clean the node_modules in root folder and in src/buefy (it's probably caused by duplicate vue loading by webpack.

To run unit tests:

npm run test:unit

To release version:

cd src/buefy
npm run release:full
npm publish

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial