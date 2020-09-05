这是一个cron表达式生成插件,基于vue与element-ui实现 demo
npm install vue-cron
//前置配置
import Vue from 'vue'
import ElementUI from 'element-ui';
import 'element-ui/lib/theme-chalk/index.css'
Vue.use(ElementUI);
//全局引入
import VueCron from 'vue-cron'
Vue.use(VueCron);//使用方式：<vueCron></vueCron>
//局部引入
import {cron} from 'vue-cron'
export default {
template: '<cron/>',
components: { cron }
}
<template>
<div class="cron">
<h1>vue-cron</h1>
<el-popover v-model="cronPopover">
<cron @change="changeCron" @close="cronPopover=false" i18n="en"></cron>
<el-input slot="reference" @click="cronPopover=true" v-model="cron" placeholder="请输入定时策略"></el-input>
</el-popover>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import {cron} from 'vue-cron';
export default {
components: { cron },
data(){
return {
cronPopover:false,
cron:''
}
},
methods: {
changeCron(val){
this.cron=val
},
},
}
</script>
在示例中我使用了es6(es2015)语法,你可能需要引入babel-polyfill才能正常运行,或者你也可以用es5的写法
i18n
参数
{String} language 目前仅支持
en|cn
国际化支持
change(cronText)
参数：
{String} cronText cron表达式的值
当corn表达式的值发生变化变化时触发
close()
参数：无
当点击corn表达式选择框取消按钮时触发
邮箱 : 1615450788@qq.com
有任何问题请发Issues或者邮箱联系我-.- 谢谢!