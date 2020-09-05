openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vc

vue-cron

by Jack
1.0.9 (see all)

这是一个cron表达式ui组件

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

932

GitHub Stars

178

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-cron

CocoaPods CocoaPods

这是一个cron表达式生成插件,基于vue与element-ui实现 demo

依赖

  • Vue 2.0.0+
  • element-ui 2.0.0+

安装方式

npm install vue-cron

引入方式

//前置配置
import Vue from 'vue'
import ElementUI from 'element-ui';
import 'element-ui/lib/theme-chalk/index.css'
Vue.use(ElementUI);

//全局引入
import VueCron from 'vue-cron'
Vue.use(VueCron);//使用方式：<vueCron></vueCron>

//局部引入
import {cron} from 'vue-cron'

export default {
    template: '<cron/>',
    components: { cron }
}

示例

<template>
    <div class="cron">
        <h1>vue-cron</h1>
        <el-popover v-model="cronPopover">
            <cron @change="changeCron" @close="cronPopover=false" i18n="en"></cron>
            <el-input slot="reference" @click="cronPopover=true" v-model="cron" placeholder="请输入定时策略"></el-input>
        </el-popover>
    </div>
</template>

<script>
    import {cron} from 'vue-cron';

    export default {
        components: { cron },
        data(){
            return {
                cronPopover:false,
                cron:''
            }
        },
        methods: {
            changeCron(val){
                this.cron=val
            },
        },
    }
</script>

在示例中我使用了es6(es2015)语法,你可能需要引入babel-polyfill才能正常运行,或者你也可以用es5的写法

参数

  • i18n

    • 参数 {String} language 目前仅支持en|cn

      国际化支持

事件

  • change(cronText)

    • 参数：{String} cronText cron表达式的值

      当corn表达式的值发生变化变化时触发

  • close()

    • 参数：无

      当点击corn表达式选择框取消按钮时触发

联系方式

邮箱 : 1615450788@qq.com

有任何问题请发Issues或者邮箱联系我-.- 谢谢!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial