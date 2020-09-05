这是一个cron表达式生成插件,基于vue与element-ui实现 demo

依赖

Vue 2.0.0+

element-ui 2.0.0+

安装方式

npm install vue-cron

引入方式

import Vue from 'vue' import ElementUI from 'element-ui' ; import 'element-ui/lib/theme-chalk/index.css' Vue.use(ElementUI); import VueCron from 'vue-cron' Vue.use(VueCron); import {cron} from 'vue-cron' export default { template : '<cron/>' , components : { cron } }

示例

<template> <div class="cron"> <h1>vue-cron</h1> <el-popover v-model="cronPopover"> <cron @change="changeCron" @close="cronPopover=false" i18n="en"></cron> <el-input slot="reference" @click="cronPopover=true" v-model="cron" placeholder="请输入定时策略"></el-input> </el-popover> </div> </template> <script> import {cron} from 'vue-cron'; export default { components: { cron }, data(){ return { cronPopover:false, cron:'' } }, methods: { changeCron(val){ this.cron=val }, }, } </script>

在示例中我使用了es6(es2015)语法,你可能需要引入babel-polyfill才能正常运行,或者你也可以用es5的写法

参数

i18n 参数 {String} language 目前仅支持 en|cn 国际化支持



事件

change(cronText) 参数： {String} cronText cron表达式的值 当corn表达式的值发生变化变化时触发

close() 参数：无 当点击corn表达式选择框取消按钮时触发



联系方式

邮箱 : 1615450788@qq.com

有任何问题请发Issues或者邮箱联系我-.- 谢谢!