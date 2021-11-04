openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vcc

vue-credit-card-validation

by Michael Wuori
1.0.3 (see all)

A dependency-free Vue plugin for formatting and validating credit card form fields.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-credit-card-validation

npm vue2 vue3

A dependency-free Vue plugin for formatting and validating credit card form fields.

A directive is provides input masking, card brand awareness, card number and expiration validation and other features to make creating payment forms a little easier for both you and your users.

View Demo

Installation

For Vue 3:

Via npm:

npm i vue-credit-card-validation

For Vue 2:

Via npm:

npm i vue-credit-card-validation@0.1.x

Using this plugin

Adding vue-credit-card-validation to your application is as simple as any other plugin:

// Vue 3 - Implementation Example
import VueCreditCardValidation from 'vue-credit-card-validation';
const Example = { 
  // your app code
};
const app = createApp(Example);
app.use(VueCreditCardValidation);
app.mount('#app');

// Vue 2 - Implementation Example
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueCardFormat from 'vue-credit-card-validation';
Vue.use(VueCardFormat);
new Vue({
  el: '#app',
});

The v-cardformat directive is now available to your app. Masks can be accessed as the arg of this directive, for example:

<form>
  <div class="form-group">
    <label>Card number</label>
    <input class="form-control" v-cardformat:formatCardNumber>
  </div>
  <div class="form-group">
    <label>Card Expiry</label>
    <input class="form-control" v-cardformat:formatCardExpiry>
  </div>
  <div class="form-group">
    <label>Card CVC</label>
    <input class="form-control" v-cardformat:formatCardCVC>
  </div>
  <div class="form-group">
    <label>Numeric input</label>
    <input class="form-control" v-cardformat:restrictNumeric>
  </div>
  <button class="btn btn-primary">Submit</button>
</form>

View the advanced example to see other functionalities that can be used with this plugin.

For further details, see the stripe/jquery.payment readme.

Warning!

This plugin is not intended for collection credit card data directly. Instead, it is used to format and validate the supplied card information before tokenizing it (for Stripe, etc.) or otherwise storing it securely.

Using Stripe Elements will offer much of the same functionality with much easier implementation and PCI compliance.

Credits

This plugin was originally a clone of samturrell/vue-stripe-payment but was rewritten to include the methods provided by stripe/jquery-payment.

©️ License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial