This method will add a method which is named $create{camelize(Component.name)} to Vue's prototype, so you can instantiate the Vue component by const instance = this.$createAaBb(config, [renderFn, single]) in other components. The instantiated component's template content will be attached to body element.

const instance = this.$createAaBb(config, renderFn, single)

Parameters：

Attribute Description Type Accepted Values Default config Config options Object {} - renderFn Optional, used to generate the VNode child node in the slot scene in general Function - function (createElement) {...} single Optional, whether the instantiated component is a singleton or not. If two parameters are provided and the renderFn 's type is not function, then the single value is the sencond parameter's value. Boolean true/false single in createAPI()

Config options config :

You can set $props and $events in config , $props supported reactive properties, these props will be watched.

Attribute Description Type Accepted Values Default $props Component props Object - {

title: 'title',

content: 'my content',

open: false

} $events Component event handlers Object - {

click: 'clickHandler',

select: this.selectHandler

}

$props example, { [key]: [propKey] } :

{ title : 'title' , content : 'my content' , open : false }

title , content and open are keys of the component prop or data, and the prop' value will be taken by the following steps:

If propKey is not a string value, then use propKey as the prop value. If propKey is a string value and the caller instance dont have the propKey property, then use propKey as the prop value. If propKey is a string value and the caller instance have the propKey property, then use the caller's propKey property value as the prop value. And the prop value will be reactive.

$events example, { [eventName]: [eventValue] } :

{ click : 'clickHandler' , select : this .selectHandler }

click and select are event names, and the event handlers will be taken by the following steps:

If eventValue is not a string value, then use eventValue as the event handler. If eventValue is a string value, then use the caller's eventValue property value as the event handler.

You can set all avaliable properties in Vue, but you need to add prefix $ , eg:

this .$createAaBb({ $attrs : { id : 'id' }, $class : { 'my-class' : true } })

The Returned value instance :

instance is a instantiated Vue component.

And the remove method will be attached to this instance.

You can invoke the remove method to destroy the component and detach the component's content from body element.