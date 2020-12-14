A Vue plugin which make Vue component invocated by API.
use npm
$ npm install vue-create-api
use cdn
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-create-api/dist/vue-create-api.min.js"></script>
import CreateAPI from 'vue-create-api'
Vue.use(CreateAPI)
// or with options.
Vue.use(CreateAPI, {
componentPrefix: 'cube-'
apiPrefix: '$create-'
})
// then the Vue constructor will have the createAPI function.
import Dialog from './components/dialog.vue'
// make Dialog component invocated by API.
Vue.createAPI(Dialog, true)
// use in general JS files.
// however, the $props can not be reactive.
Dialog.$create({
$props: {
title: 'Hello',
content: 'I am from pure JS'
}
}).show()
// use in a vue component.
this.$createDialog({
$props: {
title: 'Hello',
content: 'I am from a vue component'
},
}).show()
// typescript
import CreateAPI from 'vue-create-api'
Vue.use(CreateAPI)
Vue.createAPI(Dialog, events, single)
this.$createDialog({
$props: {
title: 'Hello',
content: 'I am from a vue component'
}
}).show()
// d.ts
import Vue, { VueConstructor } from 'vue'
import { createFunction } from 'vue-create-api';
export declare class UIComponent extends Vue {
show ():void
hide ():void
}
declare module 'vue/types/vue' {
interface Vue {
/** create Dialog instance */
$createDialog: createFunction<UIComponent>
}
}
using typescript,
terser-webpack-plugin(vue-cli3.x) or
uglifyjs(vue-cli2.x) adds
{ keep_fnames: true }
|key
|description
|default
componentPrefix
|the prefix name of your component
|-
apiPrefix
|the api prefix
$create
Parameters:
{Function | Object} Component Vue component which must contains
name
{Boolean} [single] whether singleton
Usage:
This method will add a method which is named
$create{camelize(Component.name)} to Vue's prototype, so you can instantiate the Vue component by
const instance = this.$createAaBb(config, [renderFn, single]) in other components. The instantiated component's template content will be attached to
body element.
const instance = this.$createAaBb(config, renderFn, single)
Parameters：
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
|Accepted Values
|Default
|config
|Config options
|Object
|{}
|-
|renderFn
|Optional, used to generate the VNode child node in the slot scene in general
|Function
|-
|function (createElement) {...}
|single
|Optional, whether the instantiated component is a singleton or not. If two parameters are provided and the
renderFn's type is not function, then the
single value is the sencond parameter's value.
|Boolean
|true/false
|single in createAPI()
Config options
config:
You can set
$props and
$events in
config,
$props supported reactive properties, these props will be watched.
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
|Accepted Values
|Default
|$props
|Component props
|Object
|-
|{
title: 'title',
content: 'my content',
open: false
}
|$events
|Component event handlers
|Object
|-
|{
click: 'clickHandler',
select: this.selectHandler
}
$props example,
{ [key]: [propKey] }:
{
title: 'title',
content: 'my content',
open: false
}
title,
content and
open are keys of the component prop or data, and the prop' value will be taken by the following steps:
propKey is not a string value, then use
propKey as the prop value.
propKey is a string value and the caller instance dont have the
propKey property, then use
propKey as the prop value.
propKey is a string value and the caller instance have the
propKey property, then use the caller's
propKey property value as the prop value. And the prop value will be reactive.
$events example,
{ [eventName]: [eventValue] }:
{
click: 'clickHandler',
select: this.selectHandler
}
click and
select are event names, and the event handlers will be taken by the following steps:
eventValue is not a string value, then use
eventValue as the event handler.
eventValue is a string value, then use the caller's
eventValue property value as the event handler.
You can set all avaliable properties in Vue, but you need to add prefix
$, eg:
this.$createAaBb({
$attrs: {
id: 'id'
},
$class: {
'my-class': true
}
})
The Returned value
instance:
instance is a instantiated Vue component.
And the
removemethod will be attached to this instance.
You can invoke the
remove method to destroy the component and detach the component's content from
body element.
If the caller is destroyed and the
instance will be automatically destroyed.
Example:
First we create Hello.vue component：
<template>
<div @click="clickHandler">
{{content}}
<slot name="other"></slot>
</div>
</template>
<script type="text/ecmascript-6">
export default {
name: 'hello',
props: {
content: {
type: String,
default: 'Hello'
}
},
methods: {
clickHandler(e) {
this.$emit('click', e)
}
}
}
</script>
Then we make Hello.vue as an API style component by calling the
createAPI method.
import Vue from 'vue'
import Hello from './Hello.vue'
import CreateAPI from 'vue-create-api'
Vue.use(CreateAPI)
// create this.$createHello API
Vue.createAPI(Hello, true)
// init Vue
new Vue({
el: '#app',
render: function (h) {
return h('button', {
on: {
click: this.showHello
}
}, ['Show Hello'])
},
methods: {
showHello() {
const instance = this.$createHello({
$props: {
content: 'My Hello Content',
},
$events: {
click() {
console.log('Hello component clicked.')
instance.remove()
}
}
}, /* renderFn */ (createElement) => {
return [
createElement('p', {
slot: 'other'
}, 'other content')
]
})
}
}
})
In this example, we create a component
Hello which needs to be invoked in api form and we invoke it in another component.The focus is what
showHello() does: invoking method
this.$createHello(config, renderFn) to instantiate
Hello.
In vue component, you can call by
this.$createHello(config, renderFn) because the
this is just a Vue instance. But in general JS files, you need to use
Hello.$create. As shown below:
import Vue from 'vue'
import Hello from './Hello.vue'
import CreateAPI from 'vue-create-api'
Vue.use(CreateAPI)
// create this.$createHello and Hello.create API
Vue.createAPI(Hello, true)
Hello.$create(config, renderFn)
Notice, when we use in general JS files, we can't make props be reactive.