Readme

vue-countup-v2

Vue.js component wrap for CountUp.js

Installation

$ npm install --save countup.js vue-countup-v2

Usage

<template>
  <div class="iCountUp">
    <ICountUp
      :delay="delay"
      :endVal="endVal"
      :options="options"
      @ready="onReady"
    />
  </div>
</template>

<script type="text/babel">
  import ICountUp from 'vue-countup-v2';
  export default {
    name: 'demo',
    components: {
      ICountUp
    },
    data() {
      return {
        delay: 1000,
        endVal: 120500,
        options: {
          useEasing: true,
          useGrouping: true,
          separator: ',',
          decimal: '.',
          prefix: '',
          suffix: ''
        }
      };
    },
    methods: {
      onReady: function(instance, CountUp) {
        const that = this;
        instance.update(that.endVal + 100);
      }
    }
  };
</script>

<style scoped>
  .iCountUp {
    font-size: 12em;
    margin: 0;
    color: #4d63bc;
  }
</style>

Properties

  • delay [Number]

    Optional;

  • endVal [Number]

    Required; The value you want to arrive at.

  • options [Object]

    Optional; Formatting/easing options object.

See more countUp.js

Static Methods

  • start
  • pauseResume
  • reset
  • update

Learn more countUp.js

License

MIT

