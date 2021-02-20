Vue.js component wrap for CountUp.js
$ npm install --save countup.js vue-countup-v2
<template>
<div class="iCountUp">
<ICountUp
:delay="delay"
:endVal="endVal"
:options="options"
@ready="onReady"
/>
</div>
</template>
<script type="text/babel">
import ICountUp from 'vue-countup-v2';
export default {
name: 'demo',
components: {
ICountUp
},
data() {
return {
delay: 1000,
endVal: 120500,
options: {
useEasing: true,
useGrouping: true,
separator: ',',
decimal: '.',
prefix: '',
suffix: ''
}
};
},
methods: {
onReady: function(instance, CountUp) {
const that = this;
instance.update(that.endVal + 100);
}
}
};
</script>
<style scoped>
.iCountUp {
font-size: 12em;
margin: 0;
color: #4d63bc;
}
</style>
delay [Number]
Optional;
endVal [Number]
Required; The value you want to arrive at.
options [Object]
Optional; Formatting/easing options object.
See more countUp.js
start
pauseResume
reset
update
Learn more countUp.js
MIT