Country flags as a Vue Component

Vue 3 support

Since version 2.0.3, this component supports both Vue2 and Vue3 support.

In order to use it with Vue 3, please install the vue-country-flag-next package as follows:

npm install vue-country-flag-next

Vue 2 support

How to install

Get the package from NPM:

npm install vue-country-flag

How to use the component

Register CountryFlag component in your app. You can use two approaches:

in main.js you can mount it as a global Vue component:

import Vue from 'vue' import CountryFlag from 'vue-country-flag' Vue.component( 'country-flag' , CountryFlag)

in a specific component (e.g.: Component.vue ):

import CountryFlag from 'vue-country-flag' new Vue({ components : { CountryFlag } })

Then, after the proper mounting, in your template you can call it like this:

< country-flag country = 'it' size = 'big' /> < country-flag country = 'hr' size = 'normal' /> < country-flag country = 'fr' size = 'small' /> < country-flag country = 'rus' />

API

Mandatory properties

Property Description Type Value country ISO 3166-1 identifier of the country String one of the values defined here or in the extra flags

Optional properties

Property Description Type Value size Flag size String small, normal, big rounded Flag with rounded borders Boolean false by default shadow Flag with box shadow around Boolean false by default background Path where you can upload possible custom flag images String by default it uses the flags bundled in the component

by default, the flag is displayed at normal size.

Available Flags

The flags are identified using the ISO 3166-1 standard.

This component currently supports both alpha-2 and alpha-3 alternatives.

Country Name alpha-2 alpha-3 Afghanistan af afg Åland Islands ax ala Albania al alb Algeria dz dza American Samoa as asm Andorra ad and Angola ao ago Anguilla ai aia Antarctica aq ata Antigua and Barbuda ag atg Argentina ar arg Armenia am arm Aruba aw abw Australia au aus Austria at aut Azerbaijan az aze Bahamas bs bhs Bahrain bh bhr Bangladesh bd bgd Barbados bb brb Belarus by blr Belgium be bel Belize bz blz Benin bj ben Bermuda bm bmu Bhutan bt btn Bolivia (Plurinational State of) bo bol Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba bq bes Bosnia and Herzegovina ba bih Botswana bw bwa Bouvet Island bv bvt Brazil br bra Virgin Islands (British) vg vgb British Indian Ocean Territory io iot Brunei Darussalam bn brn Bulgaria bg bgr Burkina Faso bf bfa Burundi bi bdi Cambodia kh khm Cameroon cm cmr Canada ca can Cabo Verde cv cpv Cayman Islands ky cym Central African Republic cf caf Chad td tcd Chile cl chl China cn chn Hong Kong hk hkg Macao mo mac Christmas Island cx cxr Cocos (Keeling) Islands cc cck Colombia co col Comoros km com Congo cg cog Congo, Democratic Republic of the cd cod Cook Islands ck cok Costa Rica cr cri Côte d'Ivoire ci civ Croatia hr hrv Cuba cu cub Curaçao cw cuw Cyprus cy cyp Czechia cz cze Denmark dk dnk Djibouti dj dji Dominica dm dma Dominican Republic do dom Ecuador ec ecu Egypt eg egy El Salvador sv slv Equatorial Guinea gq gnq Eritrea er eri Estonia ee est Ethiopia et eth Falkland Islands (Malvinas) fk flk Faroe Islands fo fro Fiji fj fji Finland fi fin France fr fra French Guiana gf guf French Polynesia pf pyf French Southern Territories tf atf Gabon ga gab Gambia gm gmb Georgia ge geo Germany de deu Ghana gh gha Gibraltar gi gib Greece gr grc Greenland gl grl Grenada gd grd Guadeloupe gp glp Guam gu gum Guatemala gt gtm Guernsey gg ggy Guinea gn gin Guinea-Bissau gw gnb Guyana gy guy Haiti ht hti Heard Island and McDonald Islands hm hmd Holy See va vat Honduras hn hnd Hungary hu hun Iceland is isl India in ind Indonesia id idn Iran (Islamic Republic of) ir irn Iraq iq irq Ireland ie irl Isle of Man im imn Israel il isr Italy it ita Jamaica jm jam Japan jp jpn Jersey je jey Jordan jo jor Kazakhstan kz kaz Kenya ke ken Kiribati ki kir Korea (Democratic People's Republic of) kp prk Korea, Republic of kr kor Kuwait kw kwt Kyrgyzstan kg kgz Lao People's Democratic Republic la lao Latvia lv lva Lebanon lb lbn Lesotho ls lso Liberia lr lbr Libya ly lby Liechtenstein li lie Lithuania lt ltu Luxembourg lu lux North Macedonia mk mkd Madagascar mg mdg Malawi mw mwi Malaysia my mys Maldives mv mdv Mali ml mli Malta mt mlt Marshall Islands mh mhl Martinique mq mtq Mauritania mr mrt Mauritius mu mus Mayotte yt myt Mexico mx mex Micronesia (Federated States of) fm fsm Moldova, Republic of md mda Monaco mc mco Mongolia mn mng Montenegro me mne Montserrat ms msr Morocco ma mar Mozambique mz moz Myanmar mm mmr Namibia na nam Nauru nr nru Nepal np npl Netherlands nl nld New Caledonia nc ncl New Zealand nz nzl Nicaragua ni nic Niger ne ner Nigeria ng nga Niue nu niu Norfolk Island nf nfk Northern Mariana Islands mp mnp Norway no nor Oman om omn Pakistan pk pak Palau pw plw Palestine, State of ps pse Panama pa pan Papua New Guinea pg png Paraguay py pry Peru pe per Philippines ph phl Pitcairn pn pcn Poland pl pol Portugal pt prt Puerto Rico pr pri Qatar qa qat Réunion re reu Romania ro rou Russian Federation ru rus Rwanda rw rwa Saint Barthélemy bl blm Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha sh shn Saint Kitts and Nevis kn kna Saint Lucia lc lca Saint Martin (French part) mf maf Saint Pierre and Miquelon pm spm Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vc vct Samoa ws wsm San Marino sm smr Sao Tome and Principe st stp Saudi Arabia sa sau Senegal sn sen Serbia rs srb Seychelles sc syc Sierra Leone sl sle Singapore sg sgp Sint Maarten (Dutch part) sx sxm Slovakia sk svk Slovenia si svn Solomon Islands sb slb Somalia so som South Africa za zaf South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands gs sgs South Sudan ss ssd Soviet Union su sun Spain es esp Sri Lanka lk lka Sudan sd sdn Suriname sr sur Svalbard and Jan Mayen sj sjm Eswatini sz swz Sweden se swe Switzerland ch che Syrian Arab Republic sy syr Taiwan, Province of China tw twn Tajikistan tj tjk Tanzania, United Republic of tz tza Thailand th tha Timor-Leste tl tls Togo tg tgo Tokelau tk tkl Tonga to ton Trinidad and Tobago tt tto Tunisia tn tun Turkey tr tur Turkmenistan tm tkm Turks and Caicos Islands tc tca Tuvalu tv tuv Uganda ug uga Ukraine ua ukr United Arab Emirates ae are United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland gb gbr United States of America us usa United States Minor Outlying Islands um umi Uruguay uy ury Uzbekistan uz uzb Vanuatu vu vut Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of) ve ven Viet Nam vn vnm Virgin Islands (U.S.) vi vir Wallis and Futuna wf wlf Western Sahara eh esh Yemen ye yem Zambia zm zmb Zimbabwe zw zwe

Extra flags

Country Name Flag Code Catalonia es-ca England gb-eng Europe eu Galles gb-wls Kosovo xk Scotland gb-sct United Nations un

Credits

The flags used for this Vue components are provided by Flag Icons CSS.

Contributing

Please follow the guidelines here.

Building the packages

During development of the project, you might want to build the packages. This project uses Lerna to manage the two packages.

To build either or both packages, you first need to bootstrap Lerna. From the project root, run:

npm run bootstrap

After Lerna has been bootstrapped, you can use the build and build:next scripts defined in package.json :

npm run build npm run build:next