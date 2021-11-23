Country flags as a Vue Component
Since version 2.0.3, this component supports both Vue2 and Vue3 support.
In order to use it with Vue 3, please install the
vue-country-flag-next package as follows:
npm install vue-country-flag-next
Get the package from NPM:
npm install vue-country-flag
Register
CountryFlag component in your app. You can use two approaches:
main.js you can mount it as a global Vue component:
import Vue from 'vue'
import CountryFlag from 'vue-country-flag'
Vue.component('country-flag', CountryFlag)
Component.vue):
import CountryFlag from 'vue-country-flag'
new Vue({
components: {
CountryFlag
}
})
Then, after the proper mounting, in your template you can call it like this:
<country-flag country='it' size='big'/>
<country-flag country='hr' size='normal'/>
<country-flag country='fr' size='small'/>
<country-flag country='rus'/>
Mandatory properties
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Value
|country
|ISO 3166-1 identifier of the country
String
|one of the values defined here or in the extra flags
Optional properties
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Value
|size
|Flag size
String
|small, normal, big
|rounded
|Flag with rounded borders
Boolean
false by default
|shadow
|Flag with box shadow around
Boolean
false by default
|background
|Path where you can upload possible custom flag images
String
|by default it uses the flags bundled in the component
by default, the flag is displayed at normal size.
The flags are identified using the ISO 3166-1 standard.
This component currently supports both alpha-2 and alpha-3 alternatives.
|Country Name
|alpha-2
|alpha-3
|Afghanistan
|af
|afg
|Åland Islands
|ax
|ala
|Albania
|al
|alb
|Algeria
|dz
|dza
|American Samoa
|as
|asm
|Andorra
|ad
|and
|Angola
|ao
|ago
|Anguilla
|ai
|aia
|Antarctica
|aq
|ata
|Antigua and Barbuda
|ag
|atg
|Argentina
|ar
|arg
|Armenia
|am
|arm
|Aruba
|aw
|abw
|Australia
|au
|aus
|Austria
|at
|aut
|Azerbaijan
|az
|aze
|Bahamas
|bs
|bhs
|Bahrain
|bh
|bhr
|Bangladesh
|bd
|bgd
|Barbados
|bb
|brb
|Belarus
|by
|blr
|Belgium
|be
|bel
|Belize
|bz
|blz
|Benin
|bj
|ben
|Bermuda
|bm
|bmu
|Bhutan
|bt
|btn
|Bolivia (Plurinational State of)
|bo
|bol
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|bq
|bes
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|ba
|bih
|Botswana
|bw
|bwa
|Bouvet Island
|bv
|bvt
|Brazil
|br
|bra
|Virgin Islands (British)
|vg
|vgb
|British Indian Ocean Territory
|io
|iot
|Brunei Darussalam
|bn
|brn
|Bulgaria
|bg
|bgr
|Burkina Faso
|bf
|bfa
|Burundi
|bi
|bdi
|Cambodia
|kh
|khm
|Cameroon
|cm
|cmr
|Canada
|ca
|can
|Cabo Verde
|cv
|cpv
|Cayman Islands
|ky
|cym
|Central African Republic
|cf
|caf
|Chad
|td
|tcd
|Chile
|cl
|chl
|China
|cn
|chn
|Hong Kong
|hk
|hkg
|Macao
|mo
|mac
|Christmas Island
|cx
|cxr
|Cocos (Keeling) Islands
|cc
|cck
|Colombia
|co
|col
|Comoros
|km
|com
|Congo
|cg
|cog
|Congo, Democratic Republic of the
|cd
|cod
|Cook Islands
|ck
|cok
|Costa Rica
|cr
|cri
|Côte d'Ivoire
|ci
|civ
|Croatia
|hr
|hrv
|Cuba
|cu
|cub
|Curaçao
|cw
|cuw
|Cyprus
|cy
|cyp
|Czechia
|cz
|cze
|Denmark
|dk
|dnk
|Djibouti
|dj
|dji
|Dominica
|dm
|dma
|Dominican Republic
|do
|dom
|Ecuador
|ec
|ecu
|Egypt
|eg
|egy
|El Salvador
|sv
|slv
|Equatorial Guinea
|gq
|gnq
|Eritrea
|er
|eri
|Estonia
|ee
|est
|Ethiopia
|et
|eth
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|fk
|flk
|Faroe Islands
|fo
|fro
|Fiji
|fj
|fji
|Finland
|fi
|fin
|France
|fr
|fra
|French Guiana
|gf
|guf
|French Polynesia
|pf
|pyf
|French Southern Territories
|tf
|atf
|Gabon
|ga
|gab
|Gambia
|gm
|gmb
|Georgia
|ge
|geo
|Germany
|de
|deu
|Ghana
|gh
|gha
|Gibraltar
|gi
|gib
|Greece
|gr
|grc
|Greenland
|gl
|grl
|Grenada
|gd
|grd
|Guadeloupe
|gp
|glp
|Guam
|gu
|gum
|Guatemala
|gt
|gtm
|Guernsey
|gg
|ggy
|Guinea
|gn
|gin
|Guinea-Bissau
|gw
|gnb
|Guyana
|gy
|guy
|Haiti
|ht
|hti
|Heard Island and McDonald Islands
|hm
|hmd
|Holy See
|va
|vat
|Honduras
|hn
|hnd
|Hungary
|hu
|hun
|Iceland
|is
|isl
|India
|in
|ind
|Indonesia
|id
|idn
|Iran (Islamic Republic of)
|ir
|irn
|Iraq
|iq
|irq
|Ireland
|ie
|irl
|Isle of Man
|im
|imn
|Israel
|il
|isr
|Italy
|it
|ita
|Jamaica
|jm
|jam
|Japan
|jp
|jpn
|Jersey
|je
|jey
|Jordan
|jo
|jor
|Kazakhstan
|kz
|kaz
|Kenya
|ke
|ken
|Kiribati
|ki
|kir
|Korea (Democratic People's Republic of)
|kp
|prk
|Korea, Republic of
|kr
|kor
|Kuwait
|kw
|kwt
|Kyrgyzstan
|kg
|kgz
|Lao People's Democratic Republic
|la
|lao
|Latvia
|lv
|lva
|Lebanon
|lb
|lbn
|Lesotho
|ls
|lso
|Liberia
|lr
|lbr
|Libya
|ly
|lby
|Liechtenstein
|li
|lie
|Lithuania
|lt
|ltu
|Luxembourg
|lu
|lux
|North Macedonia
|mk
|mkd
|Madagascar
|mg
|mdg
|Malawi
|mw
|mwi
|Malaysia
|my
|mys
|Maldives
|mv
|mdv
|Mali
|ml
|mli
|Malta
|mt
|mlt
|Marshall Islands
|mh
|mhl
|Martinique
|mq
|mtq
|Mauritania
|mr
|mrt
|Mauritius
|mu
|mus
|Mayotte
|yt
|myt
|Mexico
|mx
|mex
|Micronesia (Federated States of)
|fm
|fsm
|Moldova, Republic of
|md
|mda
|Monaco
|mc
|mco
|Mongolia
|mn
|mng
|Montenegro
|me
|mne
|Montserrat
|ms
|msr
|Morocco
|ma
|mar
|Mozambique
|mz
|moz
|Myanmar
|mm
|mmr
|Namibia
|na
|nam
|Nauru
|nr
|nru
|Nepal
|np
|npl
|Netherlands
|nl
|nld
|New Caledonia
|nc
|ncl
|New Zealand
|nz
|nzl
|Nicaragua
|ni
|nic
|Niger
|ne
|ner
|Nigeria
|ng
|nga
|Niue
|nu
|niu
|Norfolk Island
|nf
|nfk
|Northern Mariana Islands
|mp
|mnp
|Norway
|no
|nor
|Oman
|om
|omn
|Pakistan
|pk
|pak
|Palau
|pw
|plw
|Palestine, State of
|ps
|pse
|Panama
|pa
|pan
|Papua New Guinea
|pg
|png
|Paraguay
|py
|pry
|Peru
|pe
|per
|Philippines
|ph
|phl
|Pitcairn
|pn
|pcn
|Poland
|pl
|pol
|Portugal
|pt
|prt
|Puerto Rico
|pr
|pri
|Qatar
|qa
|qat
|Réunion
|re
|reu
|Romania
|ro
|rou
|Russian Federation
|ru
|rus
|Rwanda
|rw
|rwa
|Saint Barthélemy
|bl
|blm
|Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
|sh
|shn
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|kn
|kna
|Saint Lucia
|lc
|lca
|Saint Martin (French part)
|mf
|maf
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|pm
|spm
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|vc
|vct
|Samoa
|ws
|wsm
|San Marino
|sm
|smr
|Sao Tome and Principe
|st
|stp
|Saudi Arabia
|sa
|sau
|Senegal
|sn
|sen
|Serbia
|rs
|srb
|Seychelles
|sc
|syc
|Sierra Leone
|sl
|sle
|Singapore
|sg
|sgp
|Sint Maarten (Dutch part)
|sx
|sxm
|Slovakia
|sk
|svk
|Slovenia
|si
|svn
|Solomon Islands
|sb
|slb
|Somalia
|so
|som
|South Africa
|za
|zaf
|South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
|gs
|sgs
|South Sudan
|ss
|ssd
|Soviet Union
|su
|sun
|Spain
|es
|esp
|Sri Lanka
|lk
|lka
|Sudan
|sd
|sdn
|Suriname
|sr
|sur
|Svalbard and Jan Mayen
|sj
|sjm
|Eswatini
|sz
|swz
|Sweden
|se
|swe
|Switzerland
|ch
|che
|Syrian Arab Republic
|sy
|syr
|Taiwan, Province of China
|tw
|twn
|Tajikistan
|tj
|tjk
|Tanzania, United Republic of
|tz
|tza
|Thailand
|th
|tha
|Timor-Leste
|tl
|tls
|Togo
|tg
|tgo
|Tokelau
|tk
|tkl
|Tonga
|to
|ton
|Trinidad and Tobago
|tt
|tto
|Tunisia
|tn
|tun
|Turkey
|tr
|tur
|Turkmenistan
|tm
|tkm
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|tc
|tca
|Tuvalu
|tv
|tuv
|Uganda
|ug
|uga
|Ukraine
|ua
|ukr
|United Arab Emirates
|ae
|are
|United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
|gb
|gbr
|United States of America
|us
|usa
|United States Minor Outlying Islands
|um
|umi
|Uruguay
|uy
|ury
|Uzbekistan
|uz
|uzb
|Vanuatu
|vu
|vut
|Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of)
|ve
|ven
|Viet Nam
|vn
|vnm
|Virgin Islands (U.S.)
|vi
|vir
|Wallis and Futuna
|wf
|wlf
|Western Sahara
|eh
|esh
|Yemen
|ye
|yem
|Zambia
|zm
|zmb
|Zimbabwe
|zw
|zwe
|Country Name
|Flag Code
|Catalonia
|es-ca
|England
|gb-eng
|Europe
|eu
|Galles
|gb-wls
|Kosovo
|xk
|Scotland
|gb-sct
|United Nations
|un
The flags used for this Vue components are provided by Flag Icons CSS.
Please follow the guidelines here.
During development of the project, you might want to build the packages. This project uses Lerna to manage the two packages.
To build either or both packages, you first need to bootstrap Lerna. From the project root, run:
$ npm run bootstrap
After Lerna has been bootstrapped, you can use the
build and
build:next scripts defined in
package.json:
$ npm run build
$ npm run build:next
See
package.json for a full overview of the different build targets.