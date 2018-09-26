Note : Compatible with every version of VueJS (1.x and 2.x)
Important Note: You DO NOT need Vue-Cordova to use Vue with Cordova or access Cordova plugins from Vue components. Vue-Cordova is a utility that makes the following plugins available in Vue components under
Vue.cordova:
If you are using a different Cordova plugin you can access it directly from a Vue component from the
window.cordova object & you can avoid this library entirely. For example, if you installed the barcode scanner plugin you could access its
scan method in a Vue component like this:
cordova.plugins.barcodeScanner.scan((result) => {console.log(result)}, (err) => {console.err(error)});
Note: This assumes that the plugin (1) installed correctly, (2) Cordova emitted the 'deviceready' event, (3)
cordova.js is available to the application
If you still wish to use Vue-Cordova see here for instructions on how to register a new plugin with this tool.
Please note that this tool will no longer be maintained or supported
Add the NPM package to your project
npm install --save vue-cordova
Add the plugin to your Vue instance according to your setup
// CommonJS
var Vue = require('vue');
var VueCordova = require('vue-cordova');
Vue.use(VueCordova);
// import
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueCordova from 'vue-cordova'
Vue.use(VueCordova)
The package provides a global object
Vue.cordova
console.log(Vue.cordova);
This object provides API for the following events and will hold the Cordova plugins API objects you might be using.
This library is a syntax helper. It provides an easier access to the global variables defined by Cordova.
A repository with a full working demo is available to help you bootstrap a new project or cherry-pick working code.
For more information, check out http://kartsims.github.io/vue-cordova
For instructions covering how to add a plugin to Vue-Cordova check out http://kartsims.github.io/vue-cordova/#documentationcontribute