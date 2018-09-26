openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vc

vue-cordova

by Simon Tarchichi
0.1.2 (see all)

Vue.js plugin for Cordova

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

140

GitHub Stars

332

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Vue.js plugin for Cordova

Note : Compatible with every version of VueJS (1.x and 2.x)

You may not need Vue-Cordova

Important Note: You DO NOT need Vue-Cordova to use Vue with Cordova or access Cordova plugins from Vue components. Vue-Cordova is a utility that makes the following plugins available in Vue components under Vue.cordova:

If you are using a different Cordova plugin you can access it directly from a Vue component from the window.cordova object & you can avoid this library entirely. For example, if you installed the barcode scanner plugin you could access its scan method in a Vue component like this:

cordova.plugins.barcodeScanner.scan((result) => {console.log(result)}, (err) => {console.err(error)});

Note: This assumes that the plugin (1) installed correctly, (2) Cordova emitted the 'deviceready' event, (3) cordova.js is available to the application

If you still wish to use Vue-Cordova see here for instructions on how to register a new plugin with this tool.

Future

Please note that this tool will no longer be maintained or supported

How to use

Add the NPM package to your project

npm install --save vue-cordova

Add the plugin to your Vue instance according to your setup

// CommonJS
var Vue = require('vue');
var VueCordova = require('vue-cordova');
Vue.use(VueCordova);

// import
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueCordova from 'vue-cordova'
Vue.use(VueCordova)

The package provides a global object Vue.cordova

console.log(Vue.cordova);

This object provides API for the following events and will hold the Cordova plugins API objects you might be using.

This library is a syntax helper. It provides an easier access to the global variables defined by Cordova.

Demo

A repository with a full working demo is available to help you bootstrap a new project or cherry-pick working code.

Documentation

For more information, check out http://kartsims.github.io/vue-cordova

For instructions covering how to add a plugin to Vue-Cordova check out http://kartsims.github.io/vue-cordova/#documentationcontribute

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Eli j. ChavezVenezuela29 Ratings0 Reviews
Web Developer, Full Stack
November 18, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial