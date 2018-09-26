Vue.js plugin for Cordova

Note : Compatible with every version of VueJS (1.x and 2.x)

You may not need Vue-Cordova

Important Note: You DO NOT need Vue-Cordova to use Vue with Cordova or access Cordova plugins from Vue components. Vue-Cordova is a utility that makes the following plugins available in Vue components under Vue.cordova :

If you are using a different Cordova plugin you can access it directly from a Vue component from the window.cordova object & you can avoid this library entirely. For example, if you installed the barcode scanner plugin you could access its scan method in a Vue component like this:

cordova.plugins.barcodeScanner.scan( ( result ) => { console .log(result)}, (err) => { console .err(error)});

Note: This assumes that the plugin (1) installed correctly, (2) Cordova emitted the 'deviceready' event, (3) cordova.js is available to the application

If you still wish to use Vue-Cordova see here for instructions on how to register a new plugin with this tool.

Future

Please note that this tool will no longer be maintained or supported

How to use

Add the NPM package to your project

npm install --save vue-cordova

Add the plugin to your Vue instance according to your setup

var Vue = require ( 'vue' ); var VueCordova = require ( 'vue-cordova' ); Vue.use(VueCordova); import Vue from 'vue' import VueCordova from 'vue-cordova' Vue.use(VueCordova)

The package provides a global object Vue.cordova

console .log(Vue.cordova);

This object provides API for the following events and will hold the Cordova plugins API objects you might be using.

This library is a syntax helper. It provides an easier access to the global variables defined by Cordova.

Demo

A repository with a full working demo is available to help you bootstrap a new project or cherry-pick working code.

Documentation

For more information, check out http://kartsims.github.io/vue-cordova

For instructions covering how to add a plugin to Vue-Cordova check out http://kartsims.github.io/vue-cordova/#documentationcontribute