The current version is 3.x , if you are looking for 2.x , you can find it here (also, see breaking changes).

Features

no dependencies

props (30) allow you to customize a component in a various ways

slots (13) allow content to be changed anywhere

events (8) will let you know about everything

autocomplete (you can use custom search, you can also disable the search input)

keyboard controls (not only through the arrows)

support on mobile devices

validation, state of error and success

disabled and readonly

small and large sizes (as in bootstrap)

the ability to set your styles, you can write theme from scratch. 2 themes: Bootstrap 4 (equal styles), Material Design

TypeScript support

tab navigation

SSR (Server-Side Rendering)

auto determine the suitable position for the menu if it goes beyond the viewport

Write your suggestions, glad to add.

Installation

yarn add vue-cool-select or npm install --save vue-cool-select

Get started

NPM

Import this plugin, css (theme) and add plugin via Vue.use :

import { CoolSelectPlugin } from 'vue-cool-select' import 'vue-cool-select/dist/themes/bootstrap.css' import 'vue-cool-select/dist/themes/material-design.css' Vue.use(CoolSelectPlugin)

Use inside another component:

import { CoolSelect } from 'vue-cool-select' export default { components : { CoolSelect }, data () { return { items : [ 'Item 1' , 'Item 2' , 'Item 3' ], selected : null } } }

Add to <template> :

<cool-select v-model="selected" :items="items" />

Browser (CDN)

Include vue-cool-select in the page.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-cool-select" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/vue-cool-select/dist/themes/bootstrap.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/vue-cool-select/dist/themes/material-design.css" >

If Vue is detected in the Page, the plugin is installed automatically.

Documentation and examples here.

TODO

multi-select

100% tests coverage

I am happy to add something or improve, you can write what you want to see. I also have more motivation to work if you give a star, thanks! 😄