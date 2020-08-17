The current version is
3.x, if you are looking for
2.x, you can find it here (also, see breaking changes).
no dependencies
props (30) allow you to customize a component in a various ways
slots (13) allow content to be changed anywhere
events (8) will let you know about everything
autocomplete (you can use custom search, you can also disable the search input)
keyboard controls (not only through the arrows)
support on mobile devices
validation, state of error and success
disabled and readonly
small and large sizes (as in bootstrap)
the ability to set your styles, you can write theme from scratch. 2 themes: Bootstrap 4 (equal styles), Material Design
TypeScript support
tab navigation
SSR (Server-Side Rendering)
auto determine the suitable position for the menu if it goes beyond the viewport
Write your suggestions, glad to add.
yarn add vue-cool-select or
npm install --save vue-cool-select
Vue.use:
import { CoolSelectPlugin } from 'vue-cool-select'
// paste the line below only if you need "bootstrap" theme
import 'vue-cool-select/dist/themes/bootstrap.css'
// paste the line below only if you need "material-design" theme
import 'vue-cool-select/dist/themes/material-design.css'
// you can also import your theme
Vue.use(CoolSelectPlugin)
import { CoolSelect } from 'vue-cool-select'
export default {
components: { CoolSelect },
data () {
return {
// simple example of items
items: ['Item 1', 'Item 2', 'Item 3'],
// there will be a selected item
selected: null
}
}
}
<template>:
<cool-select
v-model="selected"
:items="items"
/>
Include vue-cool-select in the page.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-cool-select"></script>
<!-- paste the line below only if you need "bootstrap" theme -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-cool-select/dist/themes/bootstrap.css">
<!-- paste the line below only if you need "material-design" theme -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-cool-select/dist/themes/material-design.css">
If Vue is detected in the Page, the plugin is installed automatically.
Documentation and examples here.
I am happy to add something or improve, you can write what you want to see. I also have more motivation to work if you give a star, thanks! 😄