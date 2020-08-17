openbase logo
vcs

vue-cool-select

by Илья
3.5.2 (see all)

Select with autocomplete, slots, bootstrap and material design themes.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

233

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Validation, Vue Select, Vue Autocomplete

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Coverage Downloads Version License CircleCI Build Status Language grade: JavaScript codebeat badge codebeat badge Downloads Contributors

The current version is 3.x, if you are looking for 2.x, you can find it here (also, see breaking changes).

Flexible select Tweet

Demo + Documentation

Features

  • no dependencies

  • props (30) allow you to customize a component in a various ways

  • slots (13) allow content to be changed anywhere

  • events (8) will let you know about everything

  • autocomplete (you can use custom search, you can also disable the search input)

  • keyboard controls (not only through the arrows)

  • support on mobile devices

  • validation, state of error and success

  • disabled and readonly

  • small and large sizes (as in bootstrap)

  • the ability to set your styles, you can write theme from scratch. 2 themes: Bootstrap 4 (equal styles), Material Design

  • TypeScript support

  • tab navigation

  • SSR (Server-Side Rendering)

  • auto determine the suitable position for the menu if it goes beyond the viewport

Write your suggestions, glad to add.

Installation

yarn add vue-cool-select or npm install --save vue-cool-select

Get started

NPM

  1. Import this plugin, css (theme) and add plugin via Vue.use:
import { CoolSelectPlugin } from 'vue-cool-select'

// paste the line below only if you need "bootstrap" theme
import 'vue-cool-select/dist/themes/bootstrap.css'
// paste the line below only if you need "material-design" theme
import 'vue-cool-select/dist/themes/material-design.css'
// you can also import your theme

Vue.use(CoolSelectPlugin)
  1. Use inside another component:
import { CoolSelect } from 'vue-cool-select'

export default {
  components: { CoolSelect },
  data () {
    return {
      // simple example of items
      items: ['Item 1', 'Item 2', 'Item 3'],
      // there will be a selected item
      selected: null
    }
  }
}
  1. Add to <template>:
<cool-select
  v-model="selected"
  :items="items"
/>

Browser (CDN)

Include vue-cool-select in the page.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-cool-select"></script>

<!-- paste the line below only if you need "bootstrap" theme -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-cool-select/dist/themes/bootstrap.css">
<!-- paste the line below only if you need "material-design" theme -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-cool-select/dist/themes/material-design.css">

If Vue is detected in the Page, the plugin is installed automatically.

Documentation and examples here.

TODO

  • multi-select
  • 100% tests coverage

I am happy to add something or improve, you can write what you want to see. I also have more motivation to work if you give a star, thanks! 😄

Alternatives

vv
vee-validate✅ Form Validation for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
371K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
13
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
vuelidateSimple, lightweight model-based validation for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
258K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
@braid/vue-formulate⚡️ The easiest way to build forms with Vue.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vr
vue-recaptchaGoogle ReCAPTCHA component for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
717
Weekly Downloads
50K
vfo
vformHandle Laravel-Vue forms and validation with ease.
GitHub Stars
576
Weekly Downloads
3K
svv
simple-vue-validatorA simple yet flexible validator library for vue.js
GitHub Stars
297
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 13 Alternatives

