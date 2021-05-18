openbase logo
vcl

vue-cool-lightbox

by Lucas Pulliese
2.7.4 (see all)

Vue.js lightbox inspired by fancybox.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

8.2K

GitHub Stars

292

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Vue-cool-lightbox

Vue-cool-lightbox is a pretty Vue.js lightbox component, inspired by fancybox with zoom, swipe, captions and videos supported.

Vue CoolLightbox screenshot

Installation

Use npm to install vue-cool-lightbox.

npm install --save vue-cool-lightbox

and use the lightbox:

import CoolLightBox from 'vue-cool-lightbox'
import 'vue-cool-lightbox/dist/vue-cool-lightbox.min.css'

export default {
  components: {
    CoolLightBox,
  },
}

Docs

You can see the complete documentation with examples here: https://vue-cool-lightbox.lucaspulliese.com/.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

License

MIT

I am very happy with the feedback from the community and it makes me want to continue working on this component and create more, so any help is welcome.

Donate here

100
mdv5 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
YunhsiuTaiwan29 Ratings0 Reviews
Front-end engineer
December 30, 2020

Tutorials

