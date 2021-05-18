Vue-cool-lightbox is a pretty Vue.js lightbox component, inspired by fancybox with zoom, swipe, captions and videos supported.

Installation

Use npm to install vue-cool-lightbox.

npm install --save vue-cool-lightbox

and use the lightbox:

import CoolLightBox from 'vue-cool-lightbox' import 'vue-cool-lightbox/dist/vue-cool-lightbox.min.css' export default { components : { CoolLightBox, }, }

Docs

You can see the complete documentation with examples here: https://vue-cool-lightbox.lucaspulliese.com/.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

License

MIT

Donate

I am very happy with the feedback from the community and it makes me want to continue working on this component and create more, so any help is welcome.

Donate here