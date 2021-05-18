Vue-cool-lightbox is a pretty Vue.js lightbox component, inspired by fancybox with zoom, swipe, captions and videos supported.
Use npm to install vue-cool-lightbox.
npm install --save vue-cool-lightbox
and use the lightbox:
import CoolLightBox from 'vue-cool-lightbox'
import 'vue-cool-lightbox/dist/vue-cool-lightbox.min.css'
export default {
components: {
CoolLightBox,
},
}
You can see the complete documentation with examples here: https://vue-cool-lightbox.lucaspulliese.com/.
Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.
I am very happy with the feedback from the community and it makes me want to continue working on this component and create more, so any help is welcome.