A simple Vue 3 plugin for handling browser cookies with typescript support
<html lang="en">
<head>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="app"></div>
</body>
<script type="module">
import { VueCookieNext } from 'https://unpkg.com/vue-cookie-next@1.0.0/dist/vue-cookie-next.esm-bundler.js'
const CookieTest = {
mounted() {
this.$cookie.setCookie('username', 'user1')
console.log(this.$cookie.getCookie('username'))
},
}
Vue.createApp(CookieTest).use(VueCookieNext).mount('#app')
</script>
</html>
npm install vue-cookie-next
//or
yarn add vue-cookie-next
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import { VueCookieNext } from 'vue-cookie-next'
import App from 'App.vue'
const app = createApp(App)
app.use(VueCookieNext)
app.mount('#app')
// set default config
VueCookieNext.config({ expire: '7d' })
// set global cookie
VueCookieNext.setCookie('theme', 'default')
VueCookieNext.setCookie('hover-time', { expire: '1s' })
import { defineComponent } from 'vue'
import { useCookie } from 'vue-cookie-next'
defineComponent({
setup() {
const { setCookie, removeCookie } = useCookie()
setCookie('theme', 'dark')
removeCookie('hover-time')
},
})
syntax format: [this | VueCookieNext].\$cookie.[method]
VueCookieNext.config({
expire: '1d',
path: '/',
domain: '',
secure: '',
sameSite: '',
})
// default: expireTimes = 1d, path = '/', domain = '', secure = '', sameSite = 'Lax'
this.$cookie.setCookie(keyName, value, {
expire: '1d',
path: '/',
domain: '',
secure: '',
sameSite: '',
}) //return this
this.$cookie.getCookie(keyName) // return value
this.$cookie.removeCookie(keyName, {
path: '/',
domain: '',
}) // return this | false if key not found
cookie name
this.$cookie.isCookieAvailable(keyName) // return false or true
cookie name
this.$cookie.keys() // return a array string
import { VueCookieNext } from 'vue-cookie-next'
// 30 day after, expire
VueCookieNext.config({ expire: '30d' })
// set secure, only https works
VueCookieNext.config({ expire: '7d', secure: true })
// 2019-03-13 expire
VueCookieNext.config({ expire: new Date(2019, 03, 13).toUTCString() })
// 30 day after, expire, '' current path , browser default
VueCookieNext.config({ expire: 60 * 60 * 24 * 30 })
var user = {
user_id: 1,
name: 'Ben',
session: '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f',
session_start_time: new Date(),
}
this.$cookie.setCookie('user', user)
// print user name
console.log(this.$cookie.getCookieCookie('user').name)
Suppose the current time is : Sat, 11 Mar 2017 12:25:57 GMT
Following equivalence: 1 day after, expire
Support chaining sets together
// default expire time: 1 day
this.$cookie
.setCookie('user_session', '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f')
// number + d , ignore case
.setCookie('user_session', '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f', {
expire: '1d',
})
.setCookie('user_session', '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f', {
expire: '1D',
})
// Base of second
.setCookie('user_session', '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f', {
expire: 60 * 60 * 24,
})
// input a Date, + 1day
.setCookie('user_session', '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f', {
expire: new Date(2017, 03, 12),
})
// input a date string, + 1day
.setCookie('user_session', '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f', {
expire: 'Sat, 13 Mar 2017 12:25:57 GMT',
})
this.$cookie.setCookie('default_unit_second', 'input_value', { expire: 1 }) // 1 second after, expire
this.$cookie.setCookie('default_unit_second', 'input_value', {
expire: 60 + 30,
}) // 1 minute 30 second after, expire
this.$cookie.setCookie('default_unit_second', 'input_value', {
expire: 60 * 60 * 12,
}) // 12 hour after, expire
this.$cookie.setCookie('default_unit_second', 'input_value', {
expire: 60 * 60 * 24 * 30,
}) // 1 month after, expire
this.$cookie.setCookie('default_unit_second', 'input_value', { expire: 0 }) // end of session - use 0 or "0"!
|Unit
|full name
|y
|year
|m
|month
|d
|day
|h
|hour
|min
|minute
|s
|second
Unit Names Ignore Case
not support the combination
not support the double value
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', {
expire: '60s',
}) // 60 second after, expire
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', {
expire: '30MIN',
}) // 30 minute after, expire, ignore case
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', {
expire: '24d',
}) // 24 day after, expire
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', {
expire: '4m',
}) // 4 month after, expire
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', {
expire: '16h',
}) // 16 hour after, expire
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', {
expire: '3y',
}) // 3 year after, expire
// input date string
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', {
expire: new Date(2017, 3, 13).toUTCString(),
})
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', {
expire: 'Sat, 13 Mar 2017 12:25:57 GMT ',
})
var date = new Date()
date.setDate(date.getDate() + 1)
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', {
expire: date,
})
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', {
expire: Infinity,
}) // never expire
// never expire , only -1,Other negative Numbers are invalid
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', { expire: -1 })
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'value') // domain.com and *.doamin.com are readable
this.$cookie.removeCookie('token') // remove token of domain.com and *.doamin.com
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', value, { domain: 'domain.com' }) // only domain.com are readable
this.$cookie.removeCookie('token', { domain: 'domain.com' }) // remove token of domain.com
// set path
this.$cookie.setCookie('use_path_argument', 'value', {
expire: '1d',
path: '/app',
})
// set domain
this.$cookie.setCookie('use_path_argument', 'value', { domain: 'domain.com' }) // default 1 day after,expire
// set secure
this.$cookie.setCookie('use_path_argument', 'value', {
secure: true,
})
// set sameSite - should be one of `None`, `Strict` or `Lax`. Read more https://web.dev/samesite-cookies-explained/
this.$cookie.setCookie('use_path_argument', 'value', { sameSite: 'Lax' })
// check a cookie exist
this.$cookie.isCookieAvailable("user_session")
// get a cookie
this.$cookie.getCookie("user_session");
// remove a cookie
this.$cookie.removeCookie("user_session");
// get all cookie key names, line shows
this.$cookie.keys().join("\n");
// remove all cookie
this.$cookie.keys().forEach(cookie => this.$cookie.removeCookie(cookie))
// vue-cookie-next global
[this | VueCookieNext].$cookie.[method]
\$cookie key names Cannot be set to ['expires','max-age','path','domain','secure','SameSite']
This project is heavily inspired by the following awesome projects.
Thanks!