A vue 3 plugin for handling browser cookies with typescript support. Load and save cookies within your Vue 3 application

Readme

vue-cookie-next

A simple Vue 3 plugin for handling browser cookies with typescript support

Installation

Browser

<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js"></script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <div id="app"></div>
  </body>
  <script type="module">
    import { VueCookieNext } from 'https://unpkg.com/vue-cookie-next@1.0.0/dist/vue-cookie-next.esm-bundler.js'
    const CookieTest = {
      mounted() {
        this.$cookie.setCookie('username', 'user1')
        console.log(this.$cookie.getCookie('username'))
      },
    }
    Vue.createApp(CookieTest).use(VueCookieNext).mount('#app')
  </script>
</html>

Package Managers

npm install vue-cookie-next
//or
yarn add vue-cookie-next

import { createApp } from 'vue'
import { VueCookieNext } from 'vue-cookie-next'

import App from 'App.vue'
const app = createApp(App)
app.use(VueCookieNext)
app.mount('#app')

// set default config
VueCookieNext.config({ expire: '7d' })

// set global cookie
VueCookieNext.setCookie('theme', 'default')
VueCookieNext.setCookie('hover-time', { expire: '1s' })

Composition API

import { defineComponent } from 'vue'
import { useCookie } from 'vue-cookie-next'

defineComponent({
  setup() {
    const { setCookie, removeCookie } = useCookie()
    setCookie('theme', 'dark')
    removeCookie('hover-time')
  },
})

API Options

syntax format: [this | VueCookieNext].\$cookie.[method]

  • Set global config
VueCookieNext.config({
  expire: '1d',
  path: '/',
  domain: '',
  secure: '',
  sameSite: '',
})
// default: expireTimes = 1d, path = '/', domain = '', secure = '', sameSite = 'Lax'
  • Set a cookie
this.$cookie.setCookie(keyName, value, {
  expire: '1d',
  path: '/',
  domain: '',
  secure: '',
  sameSite: '',
}) //return this
  • Get a cookie
this.$cookie.getCookie(keyName) // return value
  • Remove a cookie
this.$cookie.removeCookie(keyName, {
  path: '/',
  domain: '',
}) // return this | false if key not found
  • Exist a cookie name
this.$cookie.isCookieAvailable(keyName) // return false or true
  • Get All cookie name
this.$cookie.keys() // return a array string

Example Usage

set global config

import { VueCookieNext } from 'vue-cookie-next'
// 30 day after, expire
VueCookieNext.config({ expire: '30d' })

// set secure, only https works
VueCookieNext.config({ expire: '7d', secure: true })

// 2019-03-13 expire
VueCookieNext.config({ expire: new Date(2019, 03, 13).toUTCString() })

// 30 day after, expire, '' current path , browser default
VueCookieNext.config({ expire: 60 * 60 * 24 * 30 })

support json object

var user = {
  user_id: 1,
  name: 'Ben',
  session: '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f',
  session_start_time: new Date(),
}

this.$cookie.setCookie('user', user)
// print user name
console.log(this.$cookie.getCookieCookie('user').name)

set expire times

Suppose the current time is : Sat, 11 Mar 2017 12:25:57 GMT

Following equivalence: 1 day after, expire

Support chaining sets together

// default expire time: 1 day
this.$cookie
  .setCookie('user_session', '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f')
  // number + d , ignore case
  .setCookie('user_session', '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f', {
    expire: '1d',
  })
  .setCookie('user_session', '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f', {
    expire: '1D',
  })
  // Base of second
  .setCookie('user_session', '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f', {
    expire: 60 * 60 * 24,
  })
  // input a Date, + 1day
  .setCookie('user_session', '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f', {
    expire: new Date(2017, 03, 12),
  })
  // input a date string, + 1day
  .setCookie('user_session', '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f', {
    expire: 'Sat, 13 Mar 2017 12:25:57 GMT',
  })

set expire times, input number type

this.$cookie.setCookie('default_unit_second', 'input_value', { expire: 1 }) // 1 second after, expire
this.$cookie.setCookie('default_unit_second', 'input_value', {
  expire: 60 + 30,
}) // 1 minute 30 second after, expire
this.$cookie.setCookie('default_unit_second', 'input_value', {
  expire: 60 * 60 * 12,
}) // 12 hour after, expire
this.$cookie.setCookie('default_unit_second', 'input_value', {
  expire: 60 * 60 * 24 * 30,
}) // 1 month after, expire

set expire times - end of browser session

this.$cookie.setCookie('default_unit_second', 'input_value', { expire: 0 }) // end of session - use 0 or "0"!

set expire times , input string type

Unitfull name
yyear
mmonth
dday
hhour
minminute
ssecond

Unit Names Ignore Case

not support the combination

not support the double value

this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', {
  expire: '60s',
}) // 60 second after, expire
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', {
  expire: '30MIN',
}) // 30 minute after, expire, ignore case
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', {
  expire: '24d',
}) // 24 day after, expire
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', {
  expire: '4m',
}) // 4 month after, expire
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', {
  expire: '16h',
}) // 16 hour after, expire
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', {
  expire: '3y',
}) // 3 year after, expire

// input date string
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', {
  expire: new Date(2017, 3, 13).toUTCString(),
})
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', {
  expire: 'Sat, 13 Mar 2017 12:25:57 GMT ',
})

set expire support date

var date = new Date()
date.setDate(date.getDate() + 1)
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', {
  expire: date,
})

set never expire

this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', {
  expire: Infinity,
}) // never expire
// never expire , only -1,Other negative Numbers are invalid
this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313', { expire: -1 })

this.$cookie.setCookie('token', 'value') // domain.com and *.doamin.com are readable
this.$cookie.removeCookie('token') // remove token of domain.com and *.doamin.com

this.$cookie.setCookie('token', value, { domain: 'domain.com' }) // only domain.com are readable
this.$cookie.removeCookie('token', { domain: 'domain.com' }) // remove token of domain.com

set other arguments

// set path
this.$cookie.setCookie('use_path_argument', 'value', {
  expire: '1d',
  path: '/app',
})

// set domain
this.$cookie.setCookie('use_path_argument', 'value', { domain: 'domain.com' }) // default 1 day after,expire

// set secure
this.$cookie.setCookie('use_path_argument', 'value', {
  secure: true,
})

// set sameSite - should be one of `None`, `Strict` or `Lax`. Read more https://web.dev/samesite-cookies-explained/
this.$cookie.setCookie('use_path_argument', 'value', { sameSite: 'Lax' })

other operation

// check a cookie exist
this.$cookie.isCookieAvailable("user_session")

// get a cookie
this.$cookie.getCookie("user_session");

// remove a cookie
this.$cookie.removeCookie("user_session");

// get all cookie key names, line shows
this.$cookie.keys().join("\n");

// remove all cookie
this.$cookie.keys().forEach(cookie => this.$cookie.removeCookie(cookie))

// vue-cookie-next global
[this | VueCookieNext].$cookie.[method]

⚠️ Warning

\$cookie key names Cannot be set to ['expires','max-age','path','domain','secure','SameSite']

🌸 Thanks

This project is heavily inspired by the following awesome projects.

Thanks!

