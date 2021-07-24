A simple Vue 3 plugin for handling browser cookies with typescript support

Installation

Browser

< html lang = "en" > < head > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div id = "app" > </ div > </ body > < script type = "module" > import { VueCookieNext } from 'https://unpkg.com/vue-cookie-next@1.0.0/dist/vue-cookie-next.esm-bundler.js' const CookieTest = { mounted() { this .$cookie.setCookie( 'username' , 'user1' ) console .log( this .$cookie.getCookie( 'username' )) }, } Vue.createApp(CookieTest).use(VueCookieNext).mount( '#app' ) </ script > </ html >

Package Managers

npm install vue-cookie-next yarn add vue-cookie-next

import { createApp } from 'vue' import { VueCookieNext } from 'vue-cookie-next' import App from 'App.vue' const app = createApp(App) app.use(VueCookieNext) app.mount( '#app' ) VueCookieNext.config({ expire: '7d' }) VueCookieNext.setCookie( 'theme' , 'default' ) VueCookieNext.setCookie( 'hover-time' , { expire: '1s' })

Composition API

import { defineComponent } from 'vue' import { useCookie } from 'vue-cookie-next' defineComponent({ setup() { const { setCookie, removeCookie } = useCookie() setCookie( 'theme' , 'dark' ) removeCookie( 'hover-time' ) }, })

API Options

syntax format: [this | VueCookieNext].\$cookie.[method]

Set global config

VueCookieNext.config({ expire: '1d' , path: '/' , domain: '' , secure: '' , sameSite: '' , })

Set a cookie

this .$cookie.setCookie(keyName, value, { expire: '1d' , path: '/' , domain: '' , secure: '' , sameSite: '' , })

Get a cookie

this .$cookie.getCookie(keyName)

Remove a cookie

this .$cookie.removeCookie(keyName, { path: '/' , domain: '' , })

Exist a cookie name

this .$cookie.isCookieAvailable(keyName)

Get All cookie name

this .$cookie.keys()

Example Usage

set global config

import { VueCookieNext } from 'vue-cookie-next' VueCookieNext.config({ expire: '30d' }) VueCookieNext.config({ expire: '7d' , secure: true }) VueCookieNext.config({ expire: new Date ( 2019 , 03 , 13 ).toUTCString() }) VueCookieNext.config({ expire: 60 * 60 * 24 * 30 })

support json object

var user = { user_id: 1 , name: 'Ben' , session: '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f' , session_start_time: new Date (), } this .$cookie.setCookie( 'user' , user) console .log( this .$cookie.getCookieCookie( 'user' ).name)

set expire times

Suppose the current time is : Sat, 11 Mar 2017 12:25:57 GMT

Following equivalence: 1 day after, expire

Support chaining sets together

this .$cookie .setCookie( 'user_session' , '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f' ) .setCookie( 'user_session' , '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f' , { expire: '1d' , }) .setCookie( 'user_session' , '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f' , { expire: '1D' , }) .setCookie( 'user_session' , '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f' , { expire: 60 * 60 * 24 , }) .setCookie( 'user_session' , '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f' , { expire: new Date ( 2017 , 03 , 12 ), }) .setCookie( 'user_session' , '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f' , { expire: 'Sat, 13 Mar 2017 12:25:57 GMT' , })

set expire times, input number type

this .$cookie.setCookie( 'default_unit_second' , 'input_value' , { expire: 1 }) this .$cookie.setCookie( 'default_unit_second' , 'input_value' , { expire: 60 + 30 , }) this .$cookie.setCookie( 'default_unit_second' , 'input_value' , { expire: 60 * 60 * 12 , }) this .$cookie.setCookie( 'default_unit_second' , 'input_value' , { expire: 60 * 60 * 24 * 30 , })

set expire times - end of browser session

this .$cookie.setCookie( 'default_unit_second' , 'input_value' , { expire: 0 })

set expire times , input string type

Unit full name y year m month d day h hour min minute s second

Unit Names Ignore Case

not support the combination

not support the double value

this .$cookie.setCookie( 'token' , 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313' , { expire : '60s' , }) this .$cookie.setCookie( 'token' , 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313' , { expire : '30MIN' , }) this .$cookie.setCookie( 'token' , 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313' , { expire : '24d' , }) this .$cookie.setCookie( 'token' , 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313' , { expire : '4m' , }) this .$cookie.setCookie( 'token' , 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313' , { expire : '16h' , }) this .$cookie.setCookie( 'token' , 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313' , { expire : '3y' , }) this .$cookie.setCookie( 'token' , 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313' , { expire : new Date ( 2017 , 3 , 13 ).toUTCString(), }) this .$cookie.setCookie( 'token' , 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313' , { expire : 'Sat, 13 Mar 2017 12:25:57 GMT ' , })

var date = new Date () date.setDate(date.getDate() + 1 ) this .$cookie.setCookie( 'token' , 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313' , { expire: date, })

set never expire

this .$cookie.setCookie( 'token' , 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313' , { expire: Infinity , }) this .$cookie.setCookie( 'token' , 'GH1.1.1689020474.1484362313' , { expire: -1 })

remove cookie

this .$cookie.setCookie( 'token' , 'value' ) this .$cookie.removeCookie( 'token' ) this .$cookie.setCookie( 'token' , value, { domain: 'domain.com' }) this .$cookie.removeCookie( 'token' , { domain: 'domain.com' })

set other arguments

this .$cookie.setCookie( 'use_path_argument' , 'value' , { expire: '1d' , path: '/app' , }) this .$cookie.setCookie( 'use_path_argument' , 'value' , { domain: 'domain.com' }) this .$cookie.setCookie( 'use_path_argument' , 'value' , { secure: true , }) this .$cookie.setCookie( 'use_path_argument' , 'value' , { sameSite: 'Lax' })

other operation

this .$cookie.isCookieAvailable( "user_session" ) this .$cookie.getCookie( "user_session" ); this .$cookie.removeCookie( "user_session" ); this .$cookie.keys().join( "

" ); this .$cookie.keys().forEach( cookie => this .$cookie.removeCookie(cookie)) [ this | VueCookieNext].$cookie.[method]

⚠️ Warning

\$cookie key names Cannot be set to ['expires','max-age','path','domain','secure','SameSite']

🌸 Thanks

This project is heavily inspired by the following awesome projects.

Thanks!