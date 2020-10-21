🍪 👮 Vue Cookie Law

EU Cookie Law Plugin for Vue.js

📺 Demo

🔧 Install

yarn add vue-cookie-law

👈 Usage

<template> < footer > < cookie-law theme = "dark-lime" > </ cookie-law > </ footer > </ template > < script > import CookieLaw from 'vue-cookie-law' export default { components : { CookieLaw } } </ script >

Slots

You can also pass in the message into a named slot. This way you can for example add <router-link> and other dynamic content.

< cookie-law > < div slot = "message" > Here is my message for more info < router-link to = "legal-notes" > Click here </ router-link > </ div > </ cookie-law >

Scoped Slot

For a more complex layout use the scoped slot

< cookie-law > < div slot-scope = "props" > < button class = "skew" @ click = "props.accept" > < span > I accept </ span > </ button > < p > This site uses 🍪 </ p > < button class = "skew" @ click = "props.close" > < span > Ignore me </ span > </ button > </ div > </ cookie-law >

methods description accept Closes the cookie disclaimer and saves to localStorage close Only closes the cookie disclaimer. The disclaimer will reappear on the next page load. open Show disclaimer if user ignored him revoke Revoke previous user decision isAccepted To check anytime if cookies has been accepted

Props

prop default type description buttonText 'Got It!' String 🔘 Well, its the button text buttonLink String|Object Link to more infos. Simple href or a vue-router Location object buttonLinkText 'More info' String Label of link button buttonLinkNewTab false Boolean If true, it opens the link in a new tab/window (href) buttonClass 'Cookie__button' String Custom class name for buttons message 'This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.' String Your message in the content area theme 'base' String Selected theme. You can also create a custom one position 'bottom' String Possible positions are bottom or top transitionName 'slideFromBottom' String Enter and leave transitions. Currently supported slideFromBottom , slideFromTop , fade storageName 'cookie:accepted' String Name for the localStorage / cookie name. Defaults to cookie:accepted storageType 'localStorage' String Type of storage, where to store 'cookies:accept': true. Can be localStorage (default) or cookies . If LocalStorage is unsupported, then used Cookies. cookieOptions {} Object (Optional) The cookieOptions parameter is an object. And its property can be a valid cookie option, such as path , domain , expires / max-age , samesite or secure . See tiny-cookie docs for details. buttonDecline false Boolean Display decline button buttonDeclineText 'Decline' String 🔘Decline button text buttonDeclineClass 'Cookie__button--decline' String Custom class name for decline button

Events

The default button will emit an accept event you can listen on if the user clicks the button.

< cookie-law v-on:accept = "ThankYouMethod()" />

💅 Themes

Custom Themes

You can easy create your own themes. The classes that need to be styled are:

.Cookie for the container

for the container .Cookie__content for the content with message

for the content with message .Cookie__button for the button

If you create your own theme, postfix the class.

.Cookie--mytheme {....} .Cookie--mytheme .Cookie__button {....} .Cookie--mytheme div .Cookie__button :hover {....}

And then pass your theme name to the component.

📜 Changelog

Details changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md.

❗ Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

💪 Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide and Code of Conduct before making a pull request.

©️ License

MIT