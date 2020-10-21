openbase logo
vcl

vue-cookie-law

by Jakub
1.13.3 (see all)

🍪 👮 Hackable EU Cookie Law Plugin for Vue.js

7.3K

363

1yr ago

18

1

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

Yes?

Vue Cookies, Vue Cookie Consent

5.0/52
Readme

🍪 👮 Vue Cookie Law

Build Status npm vue2 license

ko-fi

EU Cookie Law Plugin for Vue.js

📺 Demo

🔧 Install

yarn add vue-cookie-law

👈 Usage


<template>
  <footer>
    <cookie-law theme="dark-lime"></cookie-law>
  </footer>
</template>

<script>
  import CookieLaw from 'vue-cookie-law'
  export default {
    components: { CookieLaw }
  }
</script>

Slots

You can also pass in the message into a named slot. This way you can for example add <router-link> and other dynamic content.

<cookie-law>
  <div slot="message">
    Here is my message for more info <router-link to="legal-notes">Click here</router-link>
  </div>
</cookie-law>

Scoped Slot

For a more complex layout use the scoped slot

<cookie-law>
  <div slot-scope="props">
    <button class="skew" @click="props.accept"><span>I accept</span></button>
    <p>
      This site uses 🍪
    </p>
    <button class="skew" @click="props.close"><span>Ignore me</span></button>
  </div>

</cookie-law>
methodsdescription
acceptCloses the cookie disclaimer and saves to localStorage
closeOnly closes the cookie disclaimer. The disclaimer will reappear on the next page load.
openShow disclaimer if user ignored him
revokeRevoke previous user decision
isAcceptedTo check anytime if cookies has been accepted

Props

propdefaulttypedescription
buttonText'Got It!'String🔘 Well, its the button text
buttonLinkString|ObjectLink to more infos. Simple href or a vue-router Location object
buttonLinkText'More info'StringLabel of link button
buttonLinkNewTabfalseBooleanIf true, it opens the link in a new tab/window (href)
buttonClass'Cookie__button'StringCustom class name for buttons
message'This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.'StringYour message in the content area
theme'base'StringSelected theme. You can also create a custom one
position'bottom'StringPossible positions are bottom or top
transitionName'slideFromBottom'StringEnter and leave transitions. Currently supported slideFromBottom, slideFromTop, fade
storageName'cookie:accepted'StringName for the localStorage / cookie name. Defaults to cookie:accepted
storageType'localStorage'StringType of storage, where to store 'cookies:accept': true. Can be localStorage (default) or cookies. If LocalStorage is unsupported, then used Cookies.
cookieOptions{}Object(Optional) The cookieOptions parameter is an object. And its property can be a valid cookie option, such as path, domain, expires / max-age, samesite or secure. See tiny-cookie docs for details.
buttonDeclinefalseBooleanDisplay decline button
buttonDeclineText'Decline'String🔘Decline button text
buttonDeclineClass'Cookie__button--decline'StringCustom class name for decline button

Events

The default button will emit an accept event you can listen on if the user clicks the button.

<cookie-law v-on:accept="ThankYouMethod()"/>

💅 Themes

Cookie Law Themes

Custom Themes

You can easy create your own themes. The classes that need to be styled are:

  • .Cookie for the container
  • .Cookie__content for the content with message
  • .Cookie__button for the button

If you create your own theme, postfix the class.

.Cookie--mytheme {....}
.Cookie--mytheme .Cookie__button {....}
.Cookie--mytheme div.Cookie__button:hover {....}

And then pass your theme name to the component.

📜 Changelog

Details changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md.

❗ Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

💪 Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide and Code of Conduct before making a pull request.

©️ License

MIT

Buy Me A Coffee

