EU Cookie Law Plugin for Vue.js
📺 Demo
yarn add vue-cookie-law
<template>
<footer>
<cookie-law theme="dark-lime"></cookie-law>
</footer>
</template>
<script>
import CookieLaw from 'vue-cookie-law'
export default {
components: { CookieLaw }
}
</script>
You can also pass in the message into a named slot. This way you can for example add
<router-link> and other dynamic content.
<cookie-law>
<div slot="message">
Here is my message for more info <router-link to="legal-notes">Click here</router-link>
</div>
</cookie-law>
For a more complex layout use the scoped slot
<cookie-law>
<div slot-scope="props">
<button class="skew" @click="props.accept"><span>I accept</span></button>
<p>
This site uses 🍪
</p>
<button class="skew" @click="props.close"><span>Ignore me</span></button>
</div>
</cookie-law>
|methods
|description
|accept
|Closes the cookie disclaimer and saves to localStorage
|close
|Only closes the cookie disclaimer. The disclaimer will reappear on the next page load.
|open
|Show disclaimer if user ignored him
|revoke
|Revoke previous user decision
|isAccepted
|To check anytime if cookies has been accepted
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|buttonText
|'Got It!'
|String
|🔘 Well, its the button text
|buttonLink
|String|Object
|Link to more infos. Simple href or a vue-router Location object
|buttonLinkText
|'More info'
|String
|Label of link button
|buttonLinkNewTab
|false
|Boolean
|If true, it opens the link in a new tab/window (href)
|buttonClass
|'Cookie__button'
|String
|Custom class name for buttons
|message
|'This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.'
|String
|Your message in the content area
|theme
|'base'
|String
|Selected theme. You can also create a custom one
|position
|'bottom'
|String
|Possible positions are
bottom or
top
|transitionName
|'slideFromBottom'
|String
|Enter and leave transitions. Currently supported
slideFromBottom,
slideFromTop,
fade
|storageName
|'cookie:accepted'
|String
|Name for the localStorage / cookie name. Defaults to
cookie:accepted
|storageType
|'localStorage'
|String
|Type of storage, where to store 'cookies:accept': true. Can be
localStorage (default) or
cookies. If LocalStorage is unsupported, then used Cookies.
|cookieOptions
|{}
|Object
|(Optional) The cookieOptions parameter is an object. And its property can be a valid cookie option, such as
path,
domain,
expires /
max-age,
samesite or
secure. See tiny-cookie docs for details.
|buttonDecline
|false
|Boolean
|Display decline button
|buttonDeclineText
|'Decline'
|String
|🔘Decline button text
|buttonDeclineClass
|'Cookie__button--decline'
|String
|Custom class name for decline button
The default button will emit an
accept event you can listen on if the user clicks the button.
<cookie-law v-on:accept="ThankYouMethod()"/>
You can easy create your own themes. The classes that need to be styled are:
.Cookie for the container
.Cookie__content for the content with message
.Cookie__button for the button
If you create your own theme, postfix the class.
.Cookie--mytheme {....}
.Cookie--mytheme .Cookie__button {....}
.Cookie--mytheme div.Cookie__button:hover {....}
And then pass your theme name to the component.
Details changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md.
Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.
Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide and Code of Conduct before making a pull request.