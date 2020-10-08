openbase logo
vca

vue-cookie-accept-decline

by John Datserakis
5.4.0

👋 Show a banner with text, a decline button, and an accept button on your page. Remembers selection using cookies. Emits an event with current selection and on creation. Good for GDPR requirements.

Readme

vue-cookie-accept-decline

Show a banner with text, a decline button, and an accept button on your page. Remembers selection using cookies. Emits an event with current selection on creation. Good for GDPR requirements or telling your users something that they can act on and then not see again.

NPM Version NPM Downloads License Tweet

View demo

View on npm

View on GitHub

Install

# npm
npm i vue-cookie-accept-decline

#yarn
yarn add vue-cookie-accept-decline

Or you can include it through the browser at the bottom of your page along with the css:

<!-- Please note if you're using the browser method you're going to want to adjust the version number as needed. -->

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-cookie-accept-decline@5.4.0/dist/vue-cookie-accept-decline.min.js"></script>

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-cookie-accept-decline@5.4.0/dist/vue-cookie-accept-decline.css">

About

We needed a component to show a privacy banners on pages - came across the awesome vue-cookie-law by apertureless and it was almost what was needed, except we needed to track the option of an opt-out/decline which seemed a bit out of scope for that project - so vue-cookie-accept-decline is the result.

The big difference here is that vue-cookie-accept-decline allows the user to decline the text on the banner - this is important because you may want to not uses cookies in your app if they have declined the oppurtunity to be tracked.

When the decline or accept buttons are clicked, they will emit the events clicked-accept and clicked-declined respectively. Also, on creation, the component will emit a status event with a value of the current setting, null for nothing set, accept for an accepted banner, and decline for a declined banner. You can listen to this event on the component and do something like disable cookies if you see they have declined the banner. The component also has an optional postpone close button that will let the users dismiss the message without selecting an option.

Each instance of the component requires the prop of elementId - this is to allow for the use of multiple instances of vue-cookie-accept-decline on the same page. To delete the cookie for a specific instance, set the ref property on your instance and call the exposed removeCookie method like this: this.$refs.myPanel1.removeCookie(). You can then call this.$refs.myPanel1.init() to show the user the panel again. See the demo page for a detailed example.

Usage Example

<!-- css import for when you want to import the component css into your css file/files  -->
@import '/path/to/node_modules/vue-cookie-accept-decline.css';

<!-- css import for when you're importing the css directly in your js  -->
import 'vue-cookie-accept-decline/dist/vue-cookie-accept-decline.css'

import VueCookieAcceptDecline from 'vue-cookie-accept-decline'
Vue.component('vue-cookie-accept-decline', VueCookieAcceptDecline)

<vue-cookie-accept-decline
    :ref="'myPanel1'"
    :elementId="'myPanel1'"
    :debug="false"
    :position="'bottom-left'"
    :type="'floating'"
    :disableDecline="false"
    :transitionName="'slideFromBottom'"
    :showPostponeButton="false"
    @status="cookieStatus"
    @clicked-accept="cookieClickedAccept"
    @clicked-decline="cookieClickedDecline">

    <!-- Optional -->
    <div slot="postponeContent">
        &times;
    </div>

    <!-- Optional -->
    <div slot="message">
        We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. <a href="https://cookiesandyou.com/" target="_blank">Learn More...</a>
    </div>

    <!-- Optional -->
    <div slot="declineContent">
       OPT OUT
    </div>

    <!-- Optional -->
    <div slot="acceptContent">
        GOT IT!
    </div>
</vue-cookie-accept-decline>

Props

proptyperequireddefaultpossible valuesdescription
refStringnononeAny StringUnique string that gives you control over the component
elementIdstringyesnoneAny StringThe unique id for the instance. This string will be appened to the string 'vue-cookie-accept-decline-' to allow for multiple components.
debugbooleannofalsetrue, falseIf true, the cookie is never saved, only the events will be emitted
positionstringnobottomFor floating: bottom-left, bottom-right, top-left, top-right -- For bar: bottom, topPosition of the banner
typestringnofloatingfloating, barType of banner
disableDeclinebooleannofalsetrue, falseIf true, the 'opt out' button is not shown
transitionNamestringnoslideFromBottomslideFromBottom, slideFromTop, fadeBanner animation type
showPostponeButtonbooleannofalsetrue, falseOptionally show a close button that allows the user to postpone selecting an option.
forceCookiesbooleannofalsetrue, falseOptionally force cookies storage

Events

eventvaluedescription
status'accept', 'decline', 'postpone', nullEvent will be emitted when component is created.
clicked-acceptnoneEvent will be emitted when accept is clicked on the banner.
clicked-declinenoneEvent will be emitted when declined is clicked on the banner.
clicked-postponenoneEvent will be emitted when postponed is clicked on the banner.
removed-cookienoneEvent will be emitted when the cookie has been removed using the removeCookie() method.

Slots

There are slots for your own custom message, declineContent, acceptContent, this is good for providing your own link or whatever HTML content you want in your message/buttons - like icons.

namedefault value
messageWe use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. Learn More...
declineContentOpt Out
acceptContentGot It!
postponeContent&times;

Methods

Note - call these methods through the ref you set up with your component. Example: this.$refs.myPanel1.removeCookie().

methodparametersdescription
removeCookienoneUsed to delete the unique cookie for the instance you are acting on.
initnoneEvaluates the cookie status and shows the panel if proper conditions are met. Useful for re-showing the panel after someone uses the removeCookie method.

SASS Structure

.cookie {
    // Bar style
    &__bar {
        &--bottom {
        }

        &--top {
        }

        &__postpone-button {
        }

        &__content {
        }

        &__buttons {

            &__button {
                &--accept {
                }

                &--decline {
                }
            }
        }
    }

    // Floating style
    &__floating {
        &--bottom-left {
        }

        &--bottom-right {
        }

        &--top-right {
        }

        &--top-left {
        }

        &__postpone-button {
        }

        &__content {
        }

        &__buttons {

            &__button {
                &--accept {
                }

                &--decline {
                }
            }
        }
    }
}

Full Example

Edit Vue Template

Development

# install dependencies
npm install

# serve with hot reload
npm run watch

# run the tests
npm run test

# build demo page
npm run build:example

# build library
npm run build:library

# build everything and run tests
npm run build

Thank You

Thank you apertureless for vue-cookie-law. Go check out vue-cookie-law and his other projects. Also, thank you insites for cookieconsent.

Other

Go ahead and fork the project! Submit an issue if needed. Have fun!

License

MIT

Packaged with a mixture of vue-lib-template and vue-sfc-rollup.

