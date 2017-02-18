A Vue.js plugin for manipulating cookies tested up to Vue v2.0.5

Installation

Install through npm

npm install vue-cookie --save

Include in <body> after loading Vue and it will automatically hook into Vue

< script src = "/node_modules/vue-cookie/build/vue-cookie.js'" > </ script >

Or do it the cool way and load it in your main.js/app.js

var Vue = require ( 'vue' ); var VueCookie = require ( 'vue-cookie' ); Vue.use(VueCookie);

Usage

The plugin is available through this.$cookie in components or Vue.cookie

Rather than implementing my own Cookie handling logic the plugin now wraps the awesome tiny-cookie package

Example

this .$cookie.set( 'test' , 'Hello world!' , 1 ); this .$cookie.get( 'test' ); this .$cookie.delete( 'test' );

Advanced examples

this .$cookie.set( 'test' , 'Random value' , { expires : 1 , domain : 'localhost' }); this .$cookie.delete( 'test' , { domain : 'localhost' }); var date = new Date ; date.setDate(date.getDate() + 21 ); this .$cookie.set( 'dateObject' , 'A date object' , { expires : date }); this .$cookie.set( 'dateString' , 'A parsable date string' , { expires : date.toGMTString() }); this .$cookie.set( 'integer' , 'Seven days later' , { expires : 7 }); this .$cookie.set( 'stringSuffixY' , 'One year later' , { expires : '1Y' }); this .$cookie.set( 'stringSuffixM' , 'One month later' , { expires : '1M' }); this .$cookie.set( 'stringSuffixD' , 'One day later' , { expires : '1D' }); this .$cookie.set( 'stringSuffixh' , 'One hour later' , { expires : '1h' }); this .$cookie.set( 'stringSuffixm' , 'Ten minutes later' , { expires : '10m' }); this .$cookie.set( 'stringSuffixs' , 'Thirty seconds later' , { expires : '30s' });

Thanks for using the plugin, I am happy to accept feedback/pull requests, do not forget to star if you like it!

Happy Coding! :D

Tests

This packacge uses the ´´´testem framework and jasmine``` assertion library