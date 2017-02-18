openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vc

vue-cookie

by Alf
1.1.4 (see all)

A Vue.js plugin for manipulating cookies

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.6K

GitHub Stars

815

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Cookies

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-cookie CircleCI

A Vue.js plugin for manipulating cookies tested up to Vue v2.0.5

Installation

Install through npm

npm install vue-cookie --save

Include in <body> after loading Vue and it will automatically hook into Vue

<script src="/node_modules/vue-cookie/build/vue-cookie.js'"></script>

Or do it the cool way and load it in your main.js/app.js

// Require dependencies
var Vue = require('vue');
var VueCookie = require('vue-cookie');
// Tell Vue to use the plugin
Vue.use(VueCookie);

Usage

The plugin is available through this.$cookie in components or Vue.cookie

Rather than implementing my own Cookie handling logic the plugin now wraps the awesome tiny-cookie package

Example
// From some method in one of your Vue components
this.$cookie.set('test', 'Hello world!', 1);
// This will set a cookie with the name 'test' and the value 'Hello world!' that expires in one day

// To get the value of a cookie use
this.$cookie.get('test');

// To delete a cookie use
this.$cookie.delete('test');
Advanced examples

// Setting the cookie Domain
this.$cookie.set('test', 'Random value', {expires: 1, domain: 'localhost'});

// As this cookie is set with a domain then if you wish to delete it you have to provide the domain when calling delete
this.$cookie.delete('test', {domain: 'localhost'});

// Customizing expires
var date = new Date;
date.setDate(date.getDate() + 21);

this.$cookie.set('dateObject', 'A date object', { expires: date });
this.$cookie.set('dateString', 'A parsable date string', { expires: date.toGMTString() });
this.$cookie.set('integer', 'Seven days later', { expires: 7 });
this.$cookie.set('stringSuffixY', 'One year later', { expires: '1Y' });
this.$cookie.set('stringSuffixM', 'One month later', { expires: '1M' });
this.$cookie.set('stringSuffixD', 'One day later', { expires: '1D' });
this.$cookie.set('stringSuffixh', 'One hour later', { expires: '1h' });
this.$cookie.set('stringSuffixm', 'Ten minutes later', { expires: '10m' });
this.$cookie.set('stringSuffixs', 'Thirty seconds later', { expires: '30s' });

Thanks for using the plugin, I am happy to accept feedback/pull requests, do not forget to star if you like it!

Happy Coding! :D

Tests

This packacge uses the ´´´testemframework andjasmine``` assertion library

# Run npm install to fetch dependencies
npm install

# Then you may run the tests from
npm run test-dev

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vcl
vue-cookie-law🍪 👮 Hackable EU Cookie Law Plugin for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
363
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
cun
cookie-universal-nuxtUniversal cookie plugin, perfect for SSR
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
106K
vue-js-cookieA Vue plugin for managing cookies.
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
186
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
@nuxtjs/google-analyticsGoogle Analytics Module
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
37K
vcn
vue-cookie-nextA vue 3 plugin for handling browser cookies with typescript support. Load and save cookies within your Vue 3 application
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
3K
vc
vue-cookiesA simple Vue.js plugin for handling browser cookies
GitHub Stars
336
Weekly Downloads
83K
See 20 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial