I no longer have the ability or interest in maintaining this package since I am not using Vue in any of my projects anymore, so I am abandoning vue-context . If your project depends on vue-context, please feel free to fork and maintain the package yourself, or use an alternative context menu package.

vue-context provides a simple yet flexible context menu for Vue. It is styled for the standard <ul> tag, but any menu template can be used. The menu is lightweight with its only dependency being vue-clickaway . The menu has some basic styles applied to it, but they can be easily overridden by your own styles.



The menu disappears when you expect by utilizing vue-clickaway and it also optionally disappears when clicked on.

Getting Started

The following instructions will help you get the vue-context menu up and running on your project.

Installation

Using npm:

npm i vue-context

Basic Usage

Import the component and use it in your app.

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueContext from 'vue-context' ; new Vue({ components : { VueContext }, methods : { onClick (text) { alert( `You clicked ${text} !` ); } } }).$mount( '#app' );

Next add an element to the page that will trigger the context menu to appear, and also add the context menu to the page.

< div id = "app" > < div > < p @ contextmenu.prevent = "$refs.menu.open" > Right click on me </ p > </ div > < vue-context ref = "menu" > < li > < a href = "#" @ click.prevent = "onClick($event.target.innerText)" > Option 1 </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" @ click.prevent = "onClick($event.target.innerText)" > Option 2 </ a > </ li > </ vue-context > </ div >

Notice: As of version 4.1.0, the menu styles are not automatically included by default anymore. You will need to manually import them now in your own stylesheets.

@import '~vue-context/dist/css/vue-context.css' ; // Or @import '~vue-context/src/sass/vue-context' ;

Documentation

For full documentation, go here: https://randallwilk.dev/docs/vue-context.

If you would like to contribute to the documentation, you can edit the docs found here: https://github.com/rawilk/vue-context/tree/master/docs

