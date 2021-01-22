I no longer have the ability or interest in maintaining this package since I am not using Vue in any of my projects
anymore, so I am abandoning
vue-context. If your project depends on vue-context, please feel free to fork and maintain
the package yourself, or use an alternative context menu package.
vue-context provides a simple yet flexible context menu for Vue. It is styled for the standard
<ul> tag, but any menu template can be used.
The menu is lightweight with its only dependency being
vue-clickaway. The menu has some basic styles applied to it, but they can be easily
overridden by your own styles.
The menu disappears when you expect by utilizing
vue-clickaway and it also optionally disappears when clicked on.
The following instructions will help you get the vue-context menu up and running on your project.
Using npm:
npm i vue-context
Import the component and use it in your app.
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueContext from 'vue-context';
new Vue({
components: {
VueContext
},
methods: {
onClick (text) {
alert(`You clicked ${text}!`);
}
}
}).$mount('#app');
Next add an element to the page that will trigger the context menu to appear, and also add the context menu to the page.
<div id="app">
<div>
<p @contextmenu.prevent="$refs.menu.open">
Right click on me
</p>
</div>
<vue-context ref="menu">
<li>
<a href="#" @click.prevent="onClick($event.target.innerText)">Option 1</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="#" @click.prevent="onClick($event.target.innerText)">Option 2</a>
</li>
</vue-context>
</div>
Notice: As of version 4.1.0, the menu styles are not automatically included by default anymore. You will need to manually import them now in your own stylesheets.
@import '~vue-context/dist/css/vue-context.css';
// Or
@import '~vue-context/src/sass/vue-context';
For full documentation, go here: https://randallwilk.dev/docs/vue-context.
If you would like to contribute to the documentation, you can edit the docs found here: https://github.com/rawilk/vue-context/tree/master/docs
vue-context uses the MIT License (MIT). Please see the license file for more information.