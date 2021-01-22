openbase logo
vc

vue-context

by Randall Wilk
6.0.0

A simple vue context menu component.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12K

GitHub Stars

248

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Action Sheet/Menu

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
No longer maintained

Readme

Attention:

I no longer have the ability or interest in maintaining this package since I am not using Vue in any of my projects anymore, so I am abandoning vue-context. If your project depends on vue-context, please feel free to fork and maintain the package yourself, or use an alternative context menu package.

vue-context

npm version npm downloads GitHub issues GitHub stars VueJS version

vue-context provides a simple yet flexible context menu for Vue. It is styled for the standard <ul> tag, but any menu template can be used. The menu is lightweight with its only dependency being vue-clickaway. The menu has some basic styles applied to it, but they can be easily overridden by your own styles.

The menu disappears when you expect by utilizing vue-clickaway and it also optionally disappears when clicked on.

Screenshot

Getting Started

The following instructions will help you get the vue-context menu up and running on your project.

Installation

Using npm:

npm i vue-context

Basic Usage

Import the component and use it in your app.

import Vue from 'vue';
import VueContext from 'vue-context';

new Vue({
    components: {
        VueContext
    },
    
    methods: {
        onClick (text) {
            alert(`You clicked ${text}!`);
        }
    }
}).$mount('#app');

Next add an element to the page that will trigger the context menu to appear, and also add the context menu to the page.

<div id="app">

    <div>
        <p @contextmenu.prevent="$refs.menu.open">
            Right click on me
        </p>    
    </div>
    
    <vue-context ref="menu">
        <li>
            <a href="#" @click.prevent="onClick($event.target.innerText)">Option 1</a>
        </li>
        <li>
            <a href="#" @click.prevent="onClick($event.target.innerText)">Option 2</a>
        </li>
    </vue-context>
    
</div>

Notice: As of version 4.1.0, the menu styles are not automatically included by default anymore. You will need to manually import them now in your own stylesheets.

@import '~vue-context/dist/css/vue-context.css';

// Or
@import '~vue-context/src/sass/vue-context';

Documentation

For full documentation, go here: https://randallwilk.dev/docs/vue-context.

If you would like to contribute to the documentation, you can edit the docs found here: https://github.com/rawilk/vue-context/tree/master/docs

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Alternatives

See awesome-vue for other alternatives.

License

vue-context uses the MIT License (MIT). Please see the license file for more information.

Alternatives

vsc
vue-simple-context-menu📌 Simple context-menu component built for Vue. Works well with both left and right clicks. Nothing too fancy, just works and is simple to use.
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vcc
vue-custom-context-menuA Vue.js plugin for building custom 🖱️ Context Menus. Automatically adjusts position and supports nested Context Menus out of the box
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
25
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vfm
vue-float-menu🎈Customizable floating menu for Vue
GitHub Stars
409
Weekly Downloads
148
vcm
vue-context-menuA context menu component for vue js
GitHub Stars
289
Weekly Downloads
3K
vm
@hscmap/vue-menuMenu/Contextmenu Component for vue2
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
576
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

