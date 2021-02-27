This plugin provides a <contenteditable/> element supporting v-model . It also provides some (optional) features, like preventing html input and paste, or new lines.

It is inpired by the nice (but limited by design) https://github.com/asconwe/vue-contenteditable-directive .

Contrary to vue-contenteditable-directive , this plugin has full support of v-model reactivity.

New in version 3.0.0 : Typescript support !

Should you use a content editable ?

The response is generally NO.

But... there are edge cases where neither <input/> nor <textarea> could suit, for example when you need a dynamic object size to adapt to user input text size.

Installation

NOTE : Version 3.0.0 is only compatible with VueJS v3+. For VueJS v2, please install the version 1.0.2.

With a build system

npm install --save vue-contenteditable

or

yarn add vue-contenteditable

In your main.js :

import contenteditable from 'vue-contenteditable' Vue.use(contenteditable)

Or simply register in the components field of each component using it.

The needed files are already provided in dist/ , but if you want to re-build, simlply run :

(To install the dependencies) yarn

Due to a limitation in the vue cli plugin order, you have to manually edit the package.json to put the lines :

"@hl037/vue-cli-plugin-ts-bundler" : "hl037/vue-cli-plugin-ts-bundler.git"

At the end of the "devDependencies" object

yarn build yarn bundleDts

The last command is for typescript support.

Directely in html

< script src = "contenteditable.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

<template> < contenteditable tag = "div" :contenteditable = "isEditable" v-model = "message" :noNL = "true" :noHTML = "true" @ returned = "enterPressed" /> </ template > < script > export default { data() { return { isEditable : true , message : "hello" } }, methods : { enterPressed(){ alert( 'Enter Pressed' ); } } }

For advance usages, please refer to the samples provided in the git repository. There is an example written in ts and one in js. These samples demonstrate all the the features of the component.

Props

Prop name Type Default Description tag String "div" Html element type ( p , div ...) v-model String v-model as usually used with <input/> and <textarea/> contenteditable Boolean true Forwarded to DOM's contenteditable https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/HTMLElement/contentEditable. noHTML Boolean true Prevent insertion (either typed or pasted) of html text noNL Boolean false Prevent insertion of new-lines. Also activate returned event emission

Events

returned When the user press ⏎ and noNL is set, then it emits the returned event with the current value (as a String ) as argument.

All js events on the element can be transparantly listened to (the sample projects provide an example).

License

This code is provided as-is, under the terms of the MIT license (see License file for more details).

A link to the original sources and contribution / pull request is welcome if you enjoy / use / contribute to this module ! :)