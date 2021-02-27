This plugin provides a
<contenteditable/> element supporting
v-model. It also provides some (optional) features, like preventing html input and paste, or new lines.
It is inpired by the nice (but limited by design) https://github.com/asconwe/vue-contenteditable-directive .
Contrary to
vue-contenteditable-directive, this plugin has full support of v-model reactivity.
New in version 3.0.0 : Typescript support !
The response is generally NO.
But... there are edge cases where neither
<input/> nor
<textarea> could suit, for example when you need a dynamic object size to adapt to user input text size.
NOTE : Version 3.0.0 is only compatible with VueJS v3+. For VueJS v2, please install the version 1.0.2.
npm install --save vue-contenteditable
or
yarn add vue-contenteditable
In your
main.js :
import contenteditable from 'vue-contenteditable'
Vue.use(contenteditable)
Or simply register in the
components field of each component using it.
The needed files are already provided in
dist/, but if you want to re-build, simlply run :
(To install the dependencies)
yarn
Due to a limitation in the vue cli plugin order, you have to manually edit the
package.json to put the lines :
"@hl037/vue-cli-plugin-ts-bundler": "hl037/vue-cli-plugin-ts-bundler.git"
At the end of the "devDependencies" object
yarn build
yarn bundleDts
The last command is for typescript support.
<script src="contenteditable.min.js"></script>
<template>
<contenteditable tag="div" :contenteditable="isEditable" v-model="message" :noNL="true" :noHTML="true" @returned="enterPressed" />
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
isEditable: true,
message: "hello"
}
},
methods : {
enterPressed(){
alert('Enter Pressed');
}
}
}
For advance usages, please refer to the samples provided in the git repository. There is an example written in ts and one in js. These samples demonstrate all the the features of the component.
|Prop name
|Type
|Default
|Description
tag
String
"div"
|Html element type (
p,
div...)
v-model
String
v-model as usually used with
<input/> and
<textarea/>
contenteditable
Boolean
true
|Forwarded to DOM's
contenteditable https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/HTMLElement/contentEditable.
noHTML
Boolean
true
|Prevent insertion (either typed or pasted) of html text
noNL
Boolean
false
|Prevent insertion of new-lines. Also activate
returned event emission
returned
When the user press ⏎ and
noNL is set, then it emits the
returned event with the current value (as a
String) as argument.
All js events on the element can be transparantly listened to (the sample projects provide an example).
This code is provided as-is, under the terms of the MIT license (see License file for more details).
A link to the original sources and contribution / pull request is welcome if you enjoy / use / contribute to this module ! :)