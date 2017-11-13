Vue addon for rendering fake content while data is fetching to provide better UX and lower bounce rate.
npm install vue-content-placeholders --save
yarn add vue-content-placeholders
Include plugin in your
main.js file.
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueContentPlaceholders from 'vue-content-placeholders'
Vue.use(VueContentPlaceholders)
⚠️ A css file is included when importing the package. You may have to setup your bundler to embed the css in your page.
<content-placeholders>
<content-placeholders-heading :img="true" />
<content-placeholders-text :lines="3" />
</content-placeholders>
<content-placeholders :rounded="true">
<content-placeholders-img />
<content-placeholders-heading />
</content-placeholders>
<content-placeholders>
animated (default: true)
rounded (default: false) - border radius
centered (default: false)
these properties define how all children components will act
<content-placeholders-heading />
img (default: false)
<content-placeholders-text />
lines (default: 4)
<content-placeholders-img />
See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).
vue-content-placeholder is a simple library that I have used with VueJs for showing up placeholders in my apps while the content is being loaded. In my experience, it has been a very simple-to-use addon that works with just a couple of lines of code. There was a set of properties that I could choose from and it did it job really well! You might have come across this placeholder often in a lot of websites and in my opinion, this is a much better option as opposed to classic loaders. This sort of goes well with the website design itself and complements the blog posts for instance very well. You should try this out as its easy to embed and looks very well on your Vue apps. I used this package in one of my repositories where I was trying to create my personal blog posts here https://github.com/uravgkarthik/karthik-writes/blob/master/package.json#L35