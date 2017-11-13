Karthik Ravishankar ● Bengaluru India ● 46 Rating s ● 36 Review s ● I am an extremely Dynamic person but it doesn't mean I know Dynamic Programming :)

9 days ago

Easy to Use

vue-content-placeholder is a simple library that I have used with VueJs for showing up placeholders in my apps while the content is being loaded. In my experience, it has been a very simple-to-use addon that works with just a couple of lines of code. There was a set of properties that I could choose from and it did it job really well! You might have come across this placeholder often in a lot of websites and in my opinion, this is a much better option as opposed to classic loaders. This sort of goes well with the website design itself and complements the blog posts for instance very well. You should try this out as its easy to embed and looks very well on your Vue apps. I used this package in one of my repositories where I was trying to create my personal blog posts here https://github.com/uravgkarthik/karthik-writes/blob/master/package.json#L35