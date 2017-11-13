openbase logo
vcp

vue-content-placeholders

by Michał Sajnóg
0.2.1 (see all)

Composable components for rendering fake (progressive) content like facebook in vue

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.2K

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Loading Skeleton

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

vue-content-placeholders

npm vue2

Vue addon for rendering fake content while data is fetching to provide better UX and lower bounce rate.

example

💿 Installation

  • via npm: npm install vue-content-placeholders --save
  • via yarn: yarn add vue-content-placeholders

🚀 Usage

Include plugin in your main.js file.

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueContentPlaceholders from 'vue-content-placeholders'

Vue.use(VueContentPlaceholders)

⚠️ A css file is included when importing the package. You may have to setup your bundler to embed the css in your page.

Examples:

<content-placeholders>
  <content-placeholders-heading :img="true" />
  <content-placeholders-text :lines="3" />
</content-placeholders>

rendered example

<content-placeholders :rounded="true">
  <content-placeholders-img />
  <content-placeholders-heading />
</content-placeholders>

rendered example

Available components and properties

  • root <content-placeholders>
    • Boolean animated (default: true)
    • Boolean rounded (default: false) - border radius
    • Boolean centered (default: false)

      these properties define how all children components will act

  • <content-placeholders-heading />
    • Boolean img (default: false)
  • <content-placeholders-text />
    • Number lines (default: 4)
  • <content-placeholders-img />

🔓 License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).

Karthik RavishankarBengaluru India46 Ratings36 Reviews
I am an extremely Dynamic person but it doesn't mean I know Dynamic Programming :)
9 days ago
Easy to Use

vue-content-placeholder is a simple library that I have used with VueJs for showing up placeholders in my apps while the content is being loaded. In my experience, it has been a very simple-to-use addon that works with just a couple of lines of code. There was a set of properties that I could choose from and it did it job really well! You might have come across this placeholder often in a lot of websites and in my opinion, this is a much better option as opposed to classic loaders. This sort of goes well with the website design itself and complements the blog posts for instance very well. You should try this out as its easy to embed and looks very well on your Vue apps. I used this package in one of my repositories where I was trying to create my personal blog posts here https://github.com/uravgkarthik/karthik-writes/blob/master/package.json#L35

