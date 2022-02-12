openbase logo
vcl

vue-content-loader

by EGOIST
2.0.1 (see all)

SVG component to create placeholder loading, like Facebook cards loading.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.5K

GitHub Stars

2.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

vue-content-loader

NPM version NPM downloads CircleCI

SVG component to create placeholder loading, like Facebook cards loading.

preview

Features

This is a Vue port for react-content-loader.

  • Completely customizable: you can change the colors, speed and sizes.
  • Create your own loading: use the online tool to create your custom loader easily.
  • You can use it right now: there are a lot of presets already.
  • Performance:
    • Tree-shakable and highly optimized bundle.
    • Pure SVG, so it's works without any javascript, canvas, etc.
    • Pure functional components.

Install

⚠️ The latest version is compatible with Vue 3 only. For Vue 2 & Nuxt 2, use vue-content-loader@^0.2 instead.

With npm:

npm i vue-content-loader

Or with yarn:

yarn add vue-content-loader

CDN: UNPKG | jsDelivr (available as window.contentLoaders)

Usage

👀👉 Demo: CodeSandbox

<template>
  <content-loader></content-loader>
</template>

<script>
import { ContentLoader } from 'vue-content-loader'

export default {
  components: {
    ContentLoader,
  },
}
</script>

Built-in loaders

import {
  ContentLoader,
  FacebookLoader,
  CodeLoader,
  BulletListLoader,
  InstagramLoader,
  ListLoader,
} from 'vue-content-loader'

ContentLoader is a meta loader while other loaders are just higher-order components of it. By default ContentLoader only displays a simple rectangle, here's how you can use it to create custom loaders:

<ContentLoader viewBox="0 0 250 110">
  <rect x="0" y="0" rx="3" ry="3" width="250" height="10" />
  <rect x="20" y="20" rx="3" ry="3" width="220" height="10" />
  <rect x="20" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="170" height="10" />
  <rect x="0" y="60" rx="3" ry="3" width="250" height="10" />
  <rect x="20" y="80" rx="3" ry="3" width="200" height="10" />
  <rect x="20" y="100" rx="3" ry="3" width="80" height="10" />
</ContentLoader>

This is also how ListLoader is created.

You can also use the online tool to create shapes for your custom loader.

API

Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
widthnumber, stringSVG width in pixels without unit
heightnumber, stringSVG height in pixels without unit
viewBoxstring'0 0 ${width ?? 400} ${height ?? 130}'See SVG viewBox attribute
preserveAspectRatiostring'xMidYMid meet'See SVG preserveAspectRatio attribute
speednumber2Animation speed
primaryColorstring'#f9f9f9'Background color
secondaryColorstring'#ecebeb'Highlight color
uniqueKeystringrandomId()Unique ID, you need to make it consistent for SSR
animatebooleantrue
baseUrlstringempty stringRequired if you're using <base url="/" /> in your <head />. Defaults to an empty string. This prop is common used as: <content-loader :base-url="$route.fullPath" /> which will fill the SVG attribute with the relative path. Related #14.
primaryOpacitynumber1Background opacity (0 = transparent, 1 = opaque) used to solve an issue in Safari
secondaryOpacitynumber1Background opacity (0 = transparent, 1 = opaque) used to solve an issue in Safari

Examples

Responsiveness

To create a responsive loader that will follow its parent container width, use only the viewBox attribute to set the ratio:

<ContentLoader viewBox="0 0 300 200">
  <!-- ... -->
</ContentLoader>

To create a loader with fixed dimensions, use width and height attributes:

<ContentLoader width="300" height="200">
  <!-- ... -->
</ContentLoader>

Note: the exact behavior might be different depending on the CSS you apply to SVG elements.

Credits

This is basically a Vue port for react-content-loader.

Thanks to @alidcastano for transferring the package name to me. 😘

License

MIT © EGOIST

100
Daniel SixlNürnberg6 Ratings0 Reviews
September 21, 2020

